Stellantis N.V. (STLAM) traded at €6.71 as of 12:26pm UTC on 26 May 2026, near the top of its intraday range of €6.62–€6.71, according to Capital.com's quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment later found support from a series of strategic announcements around the company's 21 May Investor Day. Stellantis unveiled its 'FaSTLAne 2030' plan, committing €60 billion over five years and targeting positive free cash flow by 2027 (CNBC, 21 May 2026). It also signed a memorandum of understanding with Jaguar Land Rover to explore joint product development in the United States and announced a 51/49 Europe-based joint venture with Dongfeng, including potential localised production at its Rennes plant in France (Stellantis, 20 May 2026). The broader autos sector continues to monitor EU–China trade dynamics, with the Dongfeng joint venture viewed in the context of European electric vehicle market access and tariff considerations (Reuters, 20 May 2026).

Stellantis (STLAM): FaSTLAne 2030 shapes third-party targets

As of 26 May 2026, third-party Stellantis stock predictions vary widely, reflecting the company's Q1 2026 results, the 21 May Investor Day, competitive pressure from Chinese EV makers, and unresolved tariff uncertainty.

Bank of America (underperform downgrade)

Bank of America downgrades Stellantis to Underperform from Neutral, assigning a price target of €5.50. The bank cites an unproven recovery trajectory and the structural threat from Chinese electric vehicle competition as key reasons for the move, arguing that the current valuation implied a turnaround that had yet to be validated (MarketBeat, 11 May 2026).

Intermonte (outperform, trimmed target)

Intermonte maintains its Outperform rating while trimming its 12-month price target to €8.20 from €8.50, with the stock then priced at €6.21. The broker describes the situation as 'gradual turnaround progress despite external headwinds', citing tariff exposure and volume recovery as the two key swing factors in the revised estimate (Websim/Intermonte, 4 May 2026).

Banca Akros (buy, revised target)

Banca Akros cut its 12-month price target on Stellantis to €9 from €10, while keeping its Buy rating intact. The revision follows the Q1 2026 results and reflects updated earnings per share estimates for 2026 and 2027 amid ongoing pricing and delivery uncertainty (Futunn, 4 May 2026).

Truist Financial (initiation with hold-equivalent)

Truist Financial sets a 12-month price target of $9 on Stellantis, reflecting a Hold-equivalent stance established after the Investor Day disclosures. The target sits at the lower end of the current Wall Street range, with Truist citing limited near-term catalysts pending evidence of sustained free cash flow generation (MarketBeat, 25 May 2026).

MarketScreener (Milan-listed consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 27 analysts covering Milan-listed STLAM, reporting a mean Hold consensus with an average 12-month price target of €7.87. The high estimate stands at €12.50 and the low at €4. Recent activity captured on the platform includes Jefferies reiterating Buy and Deutsche Bank reaffirming Neutral on 26 May, with UBS and JP Morgan both maintaining Buy ratings as of 22 May, pointing to a split in conviction following the Investor Day (MarketScreener, 26 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, 12-month price targets for Stellantis within the 1–26 May 2026 window spanned roughly €4–€12.50 on a Milan-listed basis, with consensus midpoints near €7.87 (MarketScreener, 27 analysts). The main themes were tariff-related earnings risk, unproven cash flow recovery, and Chinese EV competitive pressure.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Stellantis earnings: Q1 2026

Stellantis reported its Q1 2026 financial results on 30 April 2026, delivering adjusted operating income of €960 million – almost three times higher than in the same period a year earlier – and beating analyst estimates (Yahoo Finance, 30 April 2026). Net revenues came in at €38.1 billion, up 6% year on year, with CEO Antonio Filosa describing the quarter as evidence of 'steady cash flow improvement', while reiterating the company's full-year 2026 financial targets (Reuters, 30 April 2026).

Despite the headline beat, the market reaction was negative. Shares fell as much as 10% intraday on the Milan exchange on 30 April, as investors focused on the still-suspended dividend and the absence of a firm timeline for reinstatement (CNBC, 30 April 2026). Tariff headwinds also clouded the outlook, with US President Donald Trump announcing on 1 May 2026 his intention to raise import duties on EU-manufactured vehicles to 25% from the previously agreed 15%, citing the bloc's failure to comply with the terms of a 2025 trade agreement (Euronews, 1 May 2026).

The FaSTLAne 2030 plan, presented at the 21 May Investor Day, targets positive free cash flow by 2027 and net revenues of €190 billion by 2030 (Stellantis, 21 May 2026). The company's next scheduled financial update is its H1 2026 results, expected in late July 2026. Analysts note that delivery on those milestones remains contingent on stabilising volumes and resolving tariff exposure (Seeking Alpha, 21 May 2026).

STLAM stock price: Technical overview

The STLAM stock price traded at €6.71 as of 12:26pm UTC on 26 May 2026, near the top of the session range of €6.62–€6.71. The daily chart showed the price above the 10- and 20-day simple moving averages (SMAs), at roughly €6.50 and €6.45 respectively. It was also above the 50-day SMA at €6.44, but below the 30-day SMA near €6.68 and the 100- and 200-day SMAs at €6.98 and €7.90. Taken together, these levels suggested that the broader trend backdrop remained under pressure.

Momentum from TradingView sat in upper-neutral territory. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) read 54.30, consistent with a tentative near-term recovery without a strong directional signal. The average directional index (ADX) of 13.50 sat below 15, suggesting weak directional conviction.

On the topside, the classic pivot R1 at €7.18 represented the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close through that level could bring R2 near €8.15 into view. To the downside, the classic pivot (P) at €6.56 offered initial support, followed by S1 at €5.60 if the price slipped below the pivot shelf (TradingView, 26 May 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Stellantis share price history (2024–2026)

STLAM’s stock price was trading around €20.75–€21.12 in late May 2024, near its most recent peak for the period covered here. From there, the stock entered a prolonged decline, sliding through the €13–€15 range by autumn 2024 as the company issued a series of profit warnings, suspended its dividend, and parted ways with CEO Carlos Tavares in December 2024.

The sell-off deepened into early 2026. After briefly stabilising around €12–€13 at the start of 2025, STLAM fell sharply from February 2025 onward, with the shares dropping from around €13.50 in mid-February 2025 to below €6 by March 2026. This coincided with the announcement of €22.2bn in charges and continued pressure from US tariffs and Chinese EV competition. The single sharpest drop came on 6 February 2026, when the stock fell from €8.21 to close at €6.23 in one session.

A partial recovery emerged through April and into May 2026, with STLAM climbing back above €7.40 by late April following better-than-expected Q1 2026 results and a new strategic plan unveiled at the 21 May Investor Day. STLAM closed at €6.72 on 26 May 2026, approximately 27.0% down year to date and 26.9% down year on year.