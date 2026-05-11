RENK Group AG (R3NK) is trading around €54.04 in early European dealings on 7 May 2026, within an intraday range of €52.44–€55.58 based on Capital.com pricing at 10:57am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action follows RENK’s report of what it described as the best start to a year in its history for order intake in the first quarter of 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 6 May 2026). This included an approximately €157m international main battle tank programme and additional Puma transmission orders (RENK Group, 1 April 2026). The company also confirmed its 2026 revenue guidance above €1.5bn (Global Banking & Finance, 6 May 2026). Trading continues against a backdrop of elevated interest in European defence equities, with sector indices such as the STOXX Europe Targeted Defence Index and other defence baskets posting strong year-to-date gains into late January 2026 amid higher regional defence budgets (Janus Henderson Investors, 4 February 2026).

Third-party RENK outlook: Q1 orders rise and guidance holds

As of 7 May 2026, third-party RENK stock predictions point to a broad target range of €67.64–€75 per share, with published views reflecting post‑results revisions and broker reactions to first‑quarter trading.

Simply Wall St: analyst target revision

Simply Wall St says analysts trimmed RENK Group’s average 12‑month price target to €67.64 from €68.46. The revision follows updated assumptions on revenue growth, profitability and valuation inputs, as the company’s 2026 execution outlook remains tied to defence order conversion (Simply Wall St, 22 April 2026).

Jefferies: broker rating maintained

MarketScreener reports that Jefferies kept its Buy rating on RENK. The note says the broker maintained a positive stance after recent company updates, with the view framed by continued defence demand and order visibility (MarketScreener, 23 April 2026).

JPMorgan: broker target maintained

MarketScreener reports that JPMorgan kept a Buy rating on RENK with a €75 price target in a publication dated 5 May 2026. The target remained unchanged as the broker stayed constructive on the defence backdrop and the company’s earnings trajectory after recent operating updates (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026).

Takeaway: Published analyst views available in the 20 April 2026–7 May 2026 window cluster from €67.64–€75, with order visibility, earnings execution and defence spending exposure forming the main themes.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

RENK earnings Q1 2026 ahead

As of 7 May 2026, RENK has just reported first-quarter 2026 results, with sales of about €283.6m compared with roughly €272.6m a year earlier, and net income around €15.4m versus about €0.8m, marking a notably stronger start to the year on the bottom line (GlobeNewswire, 5 May 2026). Management also highlighted record order intake of roughly €582.3m and an order backlog close to €6.9bn, underlining how ongoing demand for military vehicle and defence systems continues to shape the company’s revenue pipeline into the rest of 2026 (GlobeNewswire, 5 May 2026).

The earnings release and follow-up commentary indicated that full-year 2026 guidance, including revenue expectations above €1.5bn and an adjusted EBIT range in the mid-€200m area, remained in place after the Q1 update, framing the latest numbers as consistent with earlier objectives rather than a major reset (GlobeNewswire, 5 May 2026). Looking ahead from 7 May 2026, RENK’s calendar points to the next scheduled earnings event on 6 August 2026 for second-quarter figures, according to the company’s published financial calendar, keeping investor focus on how strong order intake and elevated defence spending translate into sales conversion and margins over coming quarters (MarketScreener, 14 September 2025).

R3NK stock price: Technical overview

The R3NK stock price holds around €54.04 on the latest read, as of 10:57am UTC on 7 May 2026 with price fluctuating inside a tight band around the classic pivot at 54.19 and just under the classic R1 level at 57.55, derived from TradingView data. The simple moving average cluster on this setup sits near the low-to-mid-€50s, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs grouped at roughly 54, 54, 56 and 61. The 20-day VWMA tracks close to 54, while the nine-period Hull moving average comes in slightly higher near 54.66, indicating that price is moving near a dense reference band rather than far from it. On momentum gauges, the 14-day RSI is around 49.3 in TradingView’s snapshot, which is broadly neutral, while the ADX near 13.2 points to a weak or non-directional trend backdrop at this horizon.

From this configuration, the nearest topside reference on the classic pivot map remains R1 by TradingView’s calculation, with R2 at 61.12 further up the grid. The recent SMA and Hull moving average readings provide additional intermediate context rather than standalone signals. On the downside, the classic pivot at 54.19 coincides with the short-tenor SMA cluster, while the 100-day and 200-day SMAs at about 55.87 and 61 define a broader moving-average shelf around the prevailing range. S1 at 50.62 marks the next classic support level on TradingView’s framework (TradingView, 7 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

RENK share price history (2024–2026)

R3NK’s stock price has had a volatile couple of years, moving from the mid-€70s–€80s back down into the €50s as markets rotated around defence spending themes and broader equity risk appetite. From summer 2025 into early October 2025, the share price pushed higher, with closes above €80 and a peak phase around early October, when R3NK finished at €88.95 on 3 October 2025 before easing back through the rest of the month. That strength coincided with a period of heightened focus on European defence names, as investors tracked rising NATO commitments and order backlogs across the sector.

After that spike, the tone turned more two-way. Through late 2025 and into January 2026, R3NK traded mostly between the low-€50s and mid-€60s, with brief moves above €60 in mid-January 2026 that faded as the wider market digested mixed macro data and shifting rate expectations. The first quarter of 2026 brought another bout of volatility around earnings and guidance updates in the defence space: R3NK closed as high as €60.85 on 20 February and €59.18 on 4 March before slipping back towards €48–€52 by late March. Into April and early May 2026, the share price settled into a narrower band in the low-to-mid-€50s, with R3NK closing at €53.99 on 7 May 2026. That left it well below the peaks of late 2025, but still above the late-March 2026 lows.