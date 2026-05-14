Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Record Q1 Net Income

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €5.73 on 13 May 2026, within an intraday range of €5.72–€5.80, after pulling back from the €5.81–€5.91 range recorded across the prior week's sessions on Borsa Italiana. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock has been supported by its earnings backdrop, with Intesa Sanpaolo reporting record Q1 2026 net income of €2.8 billion and a 21% return on equity, alongside a €64 billion increase in customer financial assets in its wealth management division to over €1.4 trillion (Intesa Sanpaolo, 8 May 2026). Share capital was also adjusted this week after the bank issued 66,034,006 new ordinary shares on 12 May 2026 to serve its 2022–2025 Performance Share Plan Long-Term Incentive Plan, raising total share capital to approximately €10.41 billion across 17.48 billion shares (Intesa Sanpaolo, 13 May 2026). The move was formally registered with the Turin Company Register on 12 May 2026 (Intesa Sanpaolo, 12 May 2026). The broader European banking sector has been trading alongside a higher EUR/USD rate of 1.1738, as published by the ECB on 12 May 2026, which may weigh modestly on euro-denominated earnings comparisons for internationally active lenders (Banca d'Italia, 12 May 2026).

Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 13 May 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions point to a broadly positive consensus. The view is shaped by the bank's record Q1 2026 results, confirmation of full-year 2026 earnings guidance on 8 May 2026, and wider European banking sector conditions.

Kepler Capital Markets (broker upgrade)

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ISP from Hold to Strong Buy, with the stock quoted at $40.99 in OTC-equivalent terms at the time of the rating change. The upgrade marks a more positive stance from the broker, as the bank moved into its Q1 2026 reporting period following a period of stronger reported earnings (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus rating)

MarketBeat assigns ISP a consensus rating of Moderate Buy as of 2 May 2026, with a 12-month OTC-quoted low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The rating aggregates multiple broker views, with the stock carrying a market capitalisation of approximately $118.59 billion at the date of capture (MarketBeat, 2 May 2026).

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates 21 analyst price targets for ISP as of 13 May 2026, placing the average 12-month target at €6.63, with a high estimate of €7.40 and a low of €5, against a last close of €5.66. The mean consensus stands at Buy, reflecting broad agreement on potential upside amid the bank's confirmed 2026 guidance and record Q1 net income of €2.8 billion (MarketScreener, 13 May 2026).

Investing.com (broker consensus range)

Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of €6.71 from 21 contributing analysts, with a high estimate of €7.40 and a low of €5 as of 13 May 2026; 16 of 19 analysts recommend a Buy. The range reflects differing assumptions on net interest margin sustainability and fee income growth as ECB rate policy evolves (Investing.com, 13 May 2026).

Yahoo Finance (earnings preview consensus)

Yahoo Finance noted ahead of the Q1 2026 release that analysts had set a consensus EPS estimate of $0.10 for the quarter, with the bank ultimately reporting $0.09, a miss of approximately 10%. The 1-year OTC-quoted price target stands at $27.22 at the date of capture. The post-results consensus remained broadly positive, with sell-side coverage continuing to reflect the record net income print and reaffirmed guidance (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, consensus targets converge in the €6.63–€6.71 average range, with high-end estimates reaching €7.40. The dominant rating across aggregators is Buy, supported by Q1 2026 earnings momentum, confirmed full-year guidance, and the Kepler Capital Markets upgrade to Strong Buy on 1 April 2026, while the €5 low estimate reflects residual macro uncertainty.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ISP stock price: Technical overview

The ISP stock price trades at €5.73 as of 12:32pm UTC on 13 May 2026, sitting below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at €5.77 but above the 30-day SMA at €5.67, per TradingView data. The 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs form a nearby reference area at €5.49, €5.69 and €5.60 respectively, and price holds above these longer-term averages, indicating a broadly stable medium-term structure. The Hull moving average (9) registers €5.80, fractionally above last price, while the volume weighted moving average (20) sits at €5.80.

Momentum is neutral-to-soft. The 14-day relative strength index reads 51.3, in the mid-range and offering no directional lean either way, according to TradingView. The average directional index (14) at 18.8 sits in the moderate zone, suggesting no firmly established trend in either direction at this stage.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €6.07 is the first reference above current levels; a daily close above that level would put R2 at €6.36 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €5.64 provides initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €5.69 also in proximity. A sustained move below the pivot area would bring S1 at €5.35 into consideration, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 13 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price opened May 2024 around €3.72 and spent the summer in a measured climb, reaching the €3.88 area by late September 2024 as European banking stocks benefited from a resilient earnings environment and early expectations of ECB rate cuts.

The stock pushed through €4 in October 2024 and held that level into year-end, closing 2024 at €3.87. The following year brought further momentum: ISP broke above €5 in late January 2025, then later touched a two-year high of €6.17 on 4 February 2026 amid positive sector sentiment and the bank's investor day, which outlined its 2026–2029 strategic plan targeting net income growth of nearly 25% by 2029.

A sharp reversal followed in early April 2025, when broad market volatility tied to global trade tariff concerns dragged ISP down to a session low of €3.69 on 7 April 2025 – its steepest intraday drop in the dataset. The stock recovered steadily through summer and autumn 2025, and by November 2025 had climbed back above €5.99.

ISP closed at €5.74 on 13 May 2026, up approximately 48.3% over the past 12 months, but down around 7.0% year to date.