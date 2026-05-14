Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Forecast | Record Q1 Net Income

Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast: Record Q1 net incomeIntesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group listed on Borsa Italiana. In Q1 2026, it reported net income of €2.8bn and return on equity of 21%. Explore third-party ISP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €5.73 on 13 May 2026, within an intraday range of €5.72–€5.80, after pulling back from the €5.81–€5.91 range recorded across the prior week's sessions on Borsa Italiana. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The stock has been supported by its earnings backdrop, with Intesa Sanpaolo reporting record Q1 2026 net income of €2.8 billion and a 21% return on equity, alongside a €64 billion increase in customer financial assets in its wealth management division to over €1.4 trillion (Intesa Sanpaolo, 8 May 2026). Share capital was also adjusted this week after the bank issued 66,034,006 new ordinary shares on 12 May 2026 to serve its 2022–2025 Performance Share Plan Long-Term Incentive Plan, raising total share capital to approximately €10.41 billion across 17.48 billion shares (Intesa Sanpaolo, 13 May 2026). The move was formally registered with the Turin Company Register on 12 May 2026 (Intesa Sanpaolo, 12 May 2026). The broader European banking sector has been trading alongside a higher EUR/USD rate of 1.1738, as published by the ECB on 12 May 2026, which may weigh modestly on euro-denominated earnings comparisons for internationally active lenders (Banca d'Italia, 12 May 2026).
Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
As of 13 May 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions point to a broadly positive consensus. The view is shaped by the bank's record Q1 2026 results, confirmation of full-year 2026 earnings guidance on 8 May 2026, and wider European banking sector conditions.
Kepler Capital Markets (broker upgrade)
Kepler Capital Markets upgraded ISP from Hold to Strong Buy, with the stock quoted at $40.99 in OTC-equivalent terms at the time of the rating change. The upgrade marks a more positive stance from the broker, as the bank moved into its Q1 2026 reporting period following a period of stronger reported earnings (MarketBeat, 1 April 2026).
MarketBeat (consensus rating)
MarketBeat assigns ISP a consensus rating of Moderate Buy as of 2 May 2026, with a 12-month OTC-quoted low of $31.78 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The rating aggregates multiple broker views, with the stock carrying a market capitalisation of approximately $118.59 billion at the date of capture (MarketBeat, 2 May 2026).
MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)
MarketScreener aggregates 21 analyst price targets for ISP as of 13 May 2026, placing the average 12-month target at €6.63, with a high estimate of €7.40 and a low of €5, against a last close of €5.66. The mean consensus stands at Buy, reflecting broad agreement on potential upside amid the bank's confirmed 2026 guidance and record Q1 net income of €2.8 billion (MarketScreener, 13 May 2026).
Investing.com (broker consensus range)
Investing.com reports an average 12-month price target of €6.71 from 21 contributing analysts, with a high estimate of €7.40 and a low of €5 as of 13 May 2026; 16 of 19 analysts recommend a Buy. The range reflects differing assumptions on net interest margin sustainability and fee income growth as ECB rate policy evolves (Investing.com, 13 May 2026).
Yahoo Finance (earnings preview consensus)
Yahoo Finance noted ahead of the Q1 2026 release that analysts had set a consensus EPS estimate of $0.10 for the quarter, with the bank ultimately reporting $0.09, a miss of approximately 10%. The 1-year OTC-quoted price target stands at $27.22 at the date of capture. The post-results consensus remained broadly positive, with sell-side coverage continuing to reflect the record net income print and reaffirmed guidance (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
ISP stock price: Technical overview
The ISP stock price trades at €5.73 as of 12:32pm UTC on 13 May 2026, sitting below the 20-day simple moving average (SMA) at €5.77 but above the 30-day SMA at €5.67, per TradingView data. The 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs form a nearby reference area at €5.49, €5.69 and €5.60 respectively, and price holds above these longer-term averages, indicating a broadly stable medium-term structure. The Hull moving average (9) registers €5.80, fractionally above last price, while the volume weighted moving average (20) sits at €5.80.
Momentum is neutral-to-soft. The 14-day relative strength index reads 51.3, in the mid-range and offering no directional lean either way, according to TradingView. The average directional index (14) at 18.8 sits in the moderate zone, suggesting no firmly established trend in either direction at this stage.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €6.07 is the first reference above current levels; a daily close above that level would put R2 at €6.36 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €5.64 provides initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €5.69 also in proximity. A sustained move below the pivot area would bring S1 at €5.35 into consideration, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 13 May 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)
ISP’s stock price opened May 2024 around €3.72 and spent the summer in a measured climb, reaching the €3.88 area by late September 2024 as European banking stocks benefited from a resilient earnings environment and early expectations of ECB rate cuts.
The stock pushed through €4 in October 2024 and held that level into year-end, closing 2024 at €3.87. The following year brought further momentum: ISP broke above €5 in late January 2025, then later touched a two-year high of €6.17 on 4 February 2026 amid positive sector sentiment and the bank's investor day, which outlined its 2026–2029 strategic plan targeting net income growth of nearly 25% by 2029.
A sharp reversal followed in early April 2025, when broad market volatility tied to global trade tariff concerns dragged ISP down to a session low of €3.69 on 7 April 2025 – its steepest intraday drop in the dataset. The stock recovered steadily through summer and autumn 2025, and by November 2025 had climbed back above €5.99.
ISP closed at €5.74 on 13 May 2026, up approximately 48.3% over the past 12 months, but down around 7.0% year to date.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Intesa Sanpaolo earnings: Q1 2026 results and outlook
Intesa Sanpaolo reported record net income of €2.8 billion for Q1 2026 on 8 May 2026 (Intesa Sanpaolo, 8 May 2026). The bank reported $0.09 per share on an OTC-equivalent basis, compared with the analyst consensus estimate of $0.10 EPS (Yahoo Finance, 7 May 2026). Return on equity came in at 21%, while customer financial assets in the wealth management division rose by €64 billion to over €1.4 trillion in the quarter (Intesa Sanpaolo Newsroom, 8 May 2026).
Alongside the results, the bank confirmed its full-year 2026 net income guidance, maintaining the earnings trajectory outlined under its 2026–2029 strategic plan, which targets net income growth of nearly 25% by 2029 and a cash dividend payout ratio of 75% (Reuters, 2 February 2026). The plan also earmarks 95% of annual profit for distribution across dividends and buybacks, with the first tranche of the current ordinary share buyback programme launched on 6 May 2026 (Intesa Sanpaolo, 6 May 2026).
Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP): Capital.com analyst view
Intesa Sanpaolo's price performance over the past 12 months reflects a stronger period for European banking, with ISP gaining approximately 48% year on year as of 13 May 2026. The bank's record Q1 2026 net profit of €2.8 billion and confirmed full-year guidance have supported sell-side confidence, while its 2026–2029 strategic plan – targeting a cash dividend payout ratio of 75% and earmarking 95% of annual profit for shareholder distributions – may have added to investor interest. That said, the stock has retreated roughly 7% year to date, with a sharp pullback in early April 2026 showing how quickly broader macro pressures, including trade-related volatility, can outweigh company-specific positives.
Underlying drivers cut both ways. The European Central Bank's easing cycle could influence bank earnings in different ways, and a faster-than-expected decline in rates could compress net interest income going forward. The bank's wealth management growth – with customer financial assets rising to over €1.4 trillion in Q1 2026 – offers a degree of revenue diversification, though fee income streams carry their own sensitivity to equity market conditions and investor sentiment. The ongoing share buyback programme adds a technical layer of demand for the stock, yet any deterioration in Italian sovereign risk or broader eurozone financial stability could weigh on Italian bank valuations broadly.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs
As of 13 May 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs shows 94.3% buyers versus 5.7% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 88.6 percentage points and indicating a strongly long-skewed client positioning snapshot. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of capture and can change.
Summary – Intesa Sanpaolo 2026
- Key drivers include Intesa Sanpaolo's record Q1 2026 net income of €2.8 billion, confirmed full-year 2026 guidance, and a 2026–2029 strategic plan targeting 25% net income growth by 2029.
- The bank issued new shares on 12 May 2026 under its long-term incentive plan and launched the first tranche of an ordinary share buyback programme on 6 May 2026.
- ECB rate trajectory remains a two-sided factor: easing may support some parts of the banking sector, but faster-than-expected rate cuts could compress net interest income ahead.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Intesa Sanpaolo stock?
Intesa Sanpaolo has a broad shareholder base, with institutional investors, foundations and retail shareholders among its holders. Ownership can change over time as investors adjust their positions, so the latest shareholder structure should be checked through Intesa Sanpaolo’s investor relations materials or regulatory filings. For traders, ownership data can provide context, but it should be viewed alongside earnings, guidance, valuation, macro conditions and broader banking-sector trends.
What is the five-year Intesa Sanpaolo share price forecast?
The article focuses on available third-party 12-month analyst targets rather than a five-year ISP stock forecast. Longer-term forecasts are more uncertain because they depend on changing factors such as ECB interest-rate policy, Italian sovereign risk, bank profitability, fee income, capital returns and wider eurozone financial conditions. Analysts’ views can also change quickly after earnings updates, strategic announcements or changes in the macroeconomic outlook.
Is Intesa Sanpaolo a good stock to buy?
Whether Intesa Sanpaolo is a good stock to buy depends on your own goals, risk tolerance and market view. The bank has reported record Q1 2026 net income, confirmed full-year guidance and outlined a shareholder distribution plan, which may support investor interest. However, the stock has also fallen year to date, and bank shares can be sensitive to interest rates, credit conditions, sovereign risk and wider market volatility. This is not financial advice.
Could Intesa Sanpaolo stock go up or down?
Intesa Sanpaolo stock could move in either direction. Potential upside drivers include continued earnings strength, growth in wealth management assets, confirmed guidance and ongoing shareholder distributions. Potential downside risks include faster-than-expected rate cuts, pressure on net interest income, weaker fee income, Italian sovereign risk or broader eurozone instability. Technical indicators in the article also suggest a neutral-to-soft momentum backdrop, with nearby support and resistance levels to watch.
Should I invest in Intesa Sanpaolo stock?
Only you can decide whether to invest in Intesa Sanpaolo stock, based on your financial situation, objectives and risk appetite. The article presents third-party forecasts, recent earnings, technical levels and key risks to help you form your own view. It does not recommend buying, selling or holding the stock. Before making any investment decision, consider doing your own research and, where appropriate, seeking independent financial advice.
Can I trade Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Intesa Sanpaolo CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.