Commerzbank AG (CBK) is trading at €37.40 as of 12:38pm UTC on 6 May 2026, at the top of its intraday range of €34.26–€37.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes amid the active acceptance period for UniCredit's unsolicited all-share takeover offer, which opened on 5 May 2026 and runs until 16 June 2026 (Bloomberg, 5 May 2026). UniCredit is offering 0.485 of its own shares per Commerzbank share; based on UniCredit's closing price of €64.06 as of 4 May 2026, this corresponds to an implied offer price of approximately €31.07 per Commerzbank share (Commerzbank IR, 5 May 2026). The Italian lender is seeking to lift its direct stake above the 30% regulatory threshold, from its current direct holding of approximately 26% (Reuters, 5 May 2026). UniCredit reported record Q1 2026 net profit of €3.2 billion, up 16% year-on-year and well above an analyst consensus estimate of €2.7 billion, as cited by the bank itself (RTÉ, 5 May 2026). Germany was reported to be weighing options to resist the offer amid political opposition to a cross-border acquisition of the country's second-largest lender, with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz joining Commerzbank's board in rejecting UniCredit's approach (Reuters, 6 May 2026). Commerzbank's Q1 2026 results and strategy update are scheduled for 8 May 2026 (MarketBeat, 1 May 2026).

Commerzbank stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 6 May 2026, third-party Commerzbank stock predictions reflect a concentrated run of upgrades, with the UniCredit takeover bid and the upcoming 8 May 2026 strategy update acting as two catalysts reshaping the risk/reward assessment across the covering broker panel.

Barclays (rating and target upgrade)

Barclays raises its CBK target from €36 to €42 and upgrades the shares from Equal Weight to Overweight, lifting its 2026–28 earnings per share estimates by 2–8%. The bank notes that CBK trades at 9.0x blended two-year forward price-to-earnings, with an EPS compound annual growth rate of approximately 30% over 2025–28, the highest among its covered European banks. It also says the active UniCredit offer provides an additional reference point for the share price (Investing.com, 20 April 2026).

RBC Capital (rating and target upgrade)

RBC Capital raises its CBK target from €37 to €43 and upgrades the shares from Sector Perform to Outperform, with a Speculative Risk qualifier. Analyst Anke Reingen sets out two potential scenarios: either Commerzbank achieves its own return targets and prompts a further re-rating, or UniCredit completes a takeover that supports the share price. Reingen expects management to raise its return on equity targets at the 8 May 2026 strategy day (MarketScreener, 21 April 2026).

Investing.com (consensus snapshot)

Investing.com's consensus panel of 13 analysts sets an average 12-month target of €38.94 for CBK, with a high estimate of €44 and a low of €21. The panel shows a Buy consensus, drawn from 8 Buy ratings, 5 Hold ratings and one Sell rating. The average target implies a modest spread above the last recorded close of €36.94, while the gap between the mean and the upper-end broker estimates reflects divergent views on takeover probability and standalone strategy execution (Investing.com, 6 May 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener aggregates 13 covering analysts and records an average 12-month target price of €38.94 for CBK against a last close of €36.94, with a mean consensus rating of Outperform (MarketScreener, 6 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus summary)

MarketBeat records a Moderate Buy consensus for CRZBY across 10 analysts, comprising 5 Buy and 5 Hold ratings. The most recent changes include the RBC upgrade to Moderate Buy on 21 April 2026. The 50-day simple moving average stood at approximately $38.56 at the time of capture, with elevated volume flagged as a notable feature of recent sessions amid the ongoing bid activity (MarketBeat, 30 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, broker targets converge at €42–€43, while the broader 13-analyst consensus sits near €38.94. The spread between the two levels reflects differing assumptions on the probability and terms of a completed UniCredit acquisition versus a standalone Commerzbank re-rating.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CBK earnings: Q1 2026 preview

Commerzbank is scheduled to report its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on 8 May 2026, with updated financial targets also expected alongside the quarterly figures, per the bank's own press release schedule (Commerzbank IR, 6 May 2026). Analysts tracked by MarketBeat forecast earnings per share of $0.87 and revenue of approximately $3.83 billion for the quarter. In the prior quarter, the bank posted EPS of $0.72, which beat estimates, though revenue of $3.03 billion came in below the then-expected $3.61 billion (MarketBeat, 1 May 2026).

For the full year 2026, Commerzbank raised its guidance in February, projecting net profit above the original €3.2 billion target and net interest income of approximately €8.5 billion, up from the prior estimate of €8.4 billion. It also targeted a cost-income ratio of approximately 54%, an improvement from 57% in 2025, and set a longer-dated net profit target of €4.2 billion by 2028 (MarketScreener, 11 February 2026). RBC Capital has indicated that it expects management to raise its return on tangible equity targets further at the 8 May 2026 strategy update, amid the ongoing UniCredit takeover bid context (Reuters, 11 February 2026).

CBK stock price: Technical overview

The CBK stock price trades at €37.40 as of 12:38pm UTC on 6 May 2026, sitting above its 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages at approximately €35 / €33 / €34 / €33, with the 20-over-50 alignment intact across the SMA stack. The Hull moving average (9) at €35.68 runs beneath the current price, adding to the near-term upward skew in the moving-average structure. The 14-day RSI registers 63.40, placing it in the upper-neutral zone without yet signalling an extended condition, while the ADX(14) at 12.57 indicates a weak trend environment. This suggests the current directional move lacks strong underlying conviction, per TradingView data.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €37.85 is the nearest reference above the last price; a daily close above that level would put the R2 area near €40.50 in view. On the downside, the classic pivot point at €34.30 represents the initial support reference, with the 100-day SMA at €34.07 forming a nearby MA shelf. A retreat beneath that cluster would bring the S1 level near €31.65 into consideration as the next meaningful downside reference, according to TradingView pivot calculations (TradingView, 6 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.