Trade Commerzbank AG - CBK CFD

About Commerzbank AG

Commerzbank is a Germany-based international commercial bank with branches and offices in nearly 50 countries. The Bank’s two business segments Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients offer a portfolio of financial services to their customers’ needs. The Bank offers its sector expertise to its corporate clients in Germany and abroad and is a provider of capital market products. Its subsidiary mBank in Poland is an digital bank. The integration of Comdirect enables Commerzbank to combine the services of Germany’s online banks with a personal advisory offering at local level. The Bank serves private and small-business customers nationwide and corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. operates in Poland, but also in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Financial summary

BRIEF: For the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021, Commerzbank AG interest income decreased 36% to EUR4.85B. Net interest income after loan loss provision increased 33% to EUR4.28B. Net income before extraordinary items totaled EUR430M vs. loss of EUR2.9B. Net interest income after loan loss provision reflects increase in interest earning assets and decrease in interest bearing liabilities. Net Income reflects Risk result decrease of 67% to EUR570M (expense).

Equity composition

5/2011, Rights Issue, 10 new shares for every 11 shares held @ EUR2.18 (Factor: 1.24786). 4/2013, 1-for-10 reverse stock split (Factor: 0.1). 5/2013, Rights Issue, 20 new shares for every 21 shares held @ EUR4.5 (Factor: 1.33703).