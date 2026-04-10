Commerzbank AG (CBK) is trading near €34 in early European trading at 9:50am UTC on 9 April 2026, within an intraday range of €33.67–€34.84. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action is unfolding against three concurrent drivers. First, Commerzbank formally rebuffed UniCredit's €35 billion exchange offer on 7 April 2026, stating that 'an agreed solution is currently not evident' and reaffirming its standalone strategy, with an upgrade to financial targets flagged for its Q1 2026 results in May (Bloomberg, 7 April 2026). Second, Germany's government, which holds a 12% stake in Commerzbank, continues to oppose the Italian bank's approach, with Chancellor Friedrich Merz describing any hostile bid as 'unacceptable' (Bloomberg, 16 March 2026), adding a political dimension to the ongoing M&A overhang. Third, broader European equities have faced elevated volatility from US tariff pressures, with the DAX recording its steepest monthly decline since March 2020 through late March 2026, although Commerzbank's share-specific news flow has partially insulated it from the wider market downturn (Ad-Hoc-News, 8 April 2026).

Commerzbank stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 9 April 2026, third-party Commerzbank stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance among covering brokers, shaped by a Q1 2026 earnings beat, upwardly revised 2026 profit guidance, and the ongoing backdrop of UniCredit's rejected €35 billion exchange offer.

Keefe Bruyette & Woods (upgrade note)

Keefe Bruyette & Woods upgrades Commerzbank to Outperform from Market Perform and lifts its CBK stock forecast to €39, citing a strengthened earnings trajectory and capital return capacity. The firm notes an improving outlook for German corporate lending, amid the federal government's fiscal stimulus commitments following the February 2026 election (MarketScreener, 26 March 2026).

MarketBeat (post-earnings consensus)

MarketBeat reports that Commerzbank posted quarterly EPS of $0.72, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14, although revenue of $3.03 billion fell short of the $3.61 billion forecast. Analyst consensus sits at Moderate Buy following several recent rating changes, comprising one Strong Buy, two Buy and five Hold ratings, while institutional investors including Rhumbline Advisers raised their CBK positions in the quarter (MarketBeat, 27 March 2026).

Simply Wall St (valuation and target review)

Simply Wall St notes that covering analysts have raised CBK price targets by up to €4.90 in recent weeks, with some firms upgrading their ratings to Buy, reflecting growing confidence that current price-to-earnings assumptions may be conservative relative to the bank's earnings potential. The article cites an estimated fair value of €35.21 per share, indicating that the stock traded at an implied discount to that level at the time of publication, amid Commerzbank's reaffirmation of its standalone strategy ahead of a scheduled Q1 results update on 8 May 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 3 April 2026).

Investing.com (consensus snapshot)

Investing.com aggregates 14 covering analysts and assigns a consensus rating of Buy, with an average 12-month price target of €37.75, a high estimate of €45 and a low of €28.40. The wide range between the high and low estimates reflects differing broker assumptions on the net interest income trajectory, the outcome of the UniCredit offer process, and Commerzbank's ability to sustain capital distributions under its standalone plan (Investing.com, 9 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, Commerzbank stock predictions cluster in the €37–€39 range, with an Investing.com 14-analyst consensus average of €37.75 and a Moderate Buy-to-Buy rating across services; the UniCredit bid rejection, Q1 earnings beat and upgraded 2026 guidance are the common threads cited across all views.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

CBK stock price: Technical overview

The CBK stock price trades at €34 as of 9:50am UTC on 9 April 2026, holding above all tracked simple moving averages, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs sitting at approximately €32 / €33 / €34 / €33 respectively, according to TradingView data. The current price sits marginally above the 100-day SMA near €33.73, which has provided a near-term reference level. The Hull moving average (9) at €33.60 also registers a buy signal, consistent with the broader moving-average picture.

Momentum is neutral to firm: the 14-day relative strength index reads 57.77, placing it in the upper-neutral range without signalling overextension. The average directional index at 14.65 indicates a weak trend environment, suggesting that the prevailing directional move lacks strong conviction at this stage, per TradingView.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €33.81 sits just below the current last price, with R2 at €36.82 the next reference in view should the price sustain above that band. On pullbacks, the classic pivot at €31.56 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA shelf near €33.73 acting as the more immediate level to monitor; a slip beneath the S1 pivot at €28.55 would open the path towards deeper support around the S2 zone near €26.30 (TradingView, 9 April 2026.

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Commerzbank share price history (2024–2026)

CBK’s stock price opened April 2024 trading near €13.57 and spent most of mid-2024 in a tight €13.85–€15.75 range before a sharp re-rating took hold. The share hit a multi-year high of €38.42 on 22 August 2025, driven by record 2025 earnings expectations and growing speculation around UniCredit's takeover approach, before pulling back to close the year at €36.20 on 30 December 2025.

2026 opened firmly above €36.50 on 2 January, but the stock sold off through late January and into Q1, weighed down by broader European equity volatility and tariff-related pressure on the DAX. CBK touched an intraday low of €17.595 on 7 April 2026 – the weakest session in the dataset – before staging a sustained recovery. By early April 2026, the share was consolidating in the low-to-mid €30s, closing at €31.525 on 7 April and rebounding to €34.195 on 8 April.

Commerzbank (CBK) last traded at €33.895 on 9 April 2026, which is approximately 6.4% down year to date (from the 2 January 2026 close of €36.53), but approximately 58.2% higher year on year (from the 9 April 2025 close of €21.425).