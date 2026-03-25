Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (ISP) is trading at €5.0175 as of 3pm UTC on 19 March 2026, within an intraday range of €4.985–€5.2775, per the Capital.com quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock reflects several concurrent factors. Italy's data protection authority, the Garante, issued a €17.6 million fine against Intesa Sanpaolo on 12 March 2026 for unlawfully processing the personal data of around 2.4 million customers transferred to its digital subsidiary, Isybank (Reuters, 12 March 2026). At the macro level, the ECB held its key rates unchanged at its 19 March 2026 meeting, with the deposit facility rate remaining at 2.0% and the main refinancing rate at 2.15%, reaffirming its commitment to stabilising inflation at 2% over the medium term (Trading Economics, 19 March 2026). Broader FTSE MIB context also appeared to weigh on sentiment, with the index posting a decline of approximately 4.92% month to date as of 17 March 2026, amid geopolitical risk premiums linked to tensions around the Strait of Hormuz that kept Italian equity sentiment cautious (MarketScreener, 16 March 2026).

Intesa Sanpaolo stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 19 March 2026, third-party Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus, shaped by the bank's record 2025 earnings, its 2026–2029 capital distribution plan, and the prevailing Eurozone monetary policy backdrop. The following briefs draw exclusively on sources published or updated within this period.

MarketBeat (volume and consensus alert)

MarketBeat notes that Intesa Sanpaulo (OTC: ISNPY) recorded unusually high trading volume, with nine brokerages maintaining a collective Moderate Buy consensus rating, comprising four hold, four buy, and one strong buy recommendation. The volume alert coincided with the stock's 50-day moving average sitting at $40.81 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, with analysts broadly citing the bank's capital return profile as a supporting factor (MarketBeat, 15 March 2026).

MarketScreener (multi-broker consensus)

MarketScreener tracks 21 analysts covering Intesa Sanpaulo and records an Outperform mean consensus, with an average 12-month ISP stock forecast of €6.674, a high estimate of €7.40, and a low of €4.50, against a last close price of €5.363. On 10 March 2026, Barclays analyst Paola Sabbione reiterated a Buy rating on the stock. Contributing brokers including JPMorgan (Delphine Lee), UBS (Ignacio Cerezo), RBC (Pablo de la Torre Cuevas), and Deutsche Bank (Giovanni Razzoli) also carried Buy ratings (MarketScreener, 10 March 2026).

Investing.com (19-analyst poll)

Investing.com aggregates 19 analyst 12-month price targets for ISP and gives an average target of €5.455, a high estimate of €6.20, and a low of €4.50. The lower average relative to some other aggregators may reflect methodological differences in analyst inclusion criteria, with the range still implying a buy-leaning skew amid the bank's shareholder distribution commitments (Investing.com, 19 March 2026).

Reuters (fine and context)

Reuters reports that Italy's data protection authority issued Intesa Sanpaolo a €17.6 million fine for unlawful processing of customer data related to the Isybank migration, a development that some analysts noted as a manageable one-off against the bank's earnings base. The fine introduced a modest overhang on the share price in mid-March trading, while not prompting any tracked broker to revise its rating or 12-month target during the period (Reuters, 12 March 2026).

Across these sources, Intesa Sanpaolo stock predictions range from €5.455 (Investing.com, 19-analyst sample) to €6.674 (MarketScreener, 21-analyst sample), with the dispersion partly attributable to differing analyst coverage sets. The prevailing consensus designation ranges from Moderate Buy to Outperform across all tracked aggregators.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

ISP stock price: Technical overview

On the daily chart, the ISP stock price trades at €5.0175 as of 3pm UTC on 19 March 2026, sitting beneath its entire moving-average stack, based on information provided by TradingView. The 20/50/100/200-day SMAs stand at approximately €5.43 / €5.71 / €5.71 / €5.47, with the current price below every level in the cluster. Based on TradingView data, there is no bullish alignment in place, and the 20-over-50 condition does not hold.

Momentum appears weak: the 14-day RSI reads 32.2, placing it in lower-neutral territory and close to the threshold that some frameworks associate with oversold conditions, while the ADX(14) at 34.2 indicates that an established downtrend is in force rather than a ranging environment. The awesome oscillator and MACD both register sell signals, consistent with the prevailing price-below-MA configuration, according to TradingView data.

To the upside, the classic pivot point (P) at €5.865 represents the first reference to reclaim; a daily close back through that level could put R1 at €6.129 in view, and if cleared on a sustained basis, R2 near €6.422 becomes the next area of focus. The Hull moving average (9) at €5.108 sits just above the current price and could act as a short-term overhead reference on any intraday bounce.

On pullbacks, S1 at €5.572 is the initial downside reference on the classic pivot framework; losing that level on a closing basis could risk a move towards S2 at €5.308. A deeper deterioration below S2 would bring the S3 area near €4.751 into view as the next structural reference based on information provided by TradingView (TradingView, 19 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Intesa Sanpaolo share price history (2024–2026)

ISP’s stock price traded around €3.28 in late March 2024, marking the starting point of a sustained multi-month rally that gathered pace through the second half of 2024. The stock closed 2024 at €3.865, up roughly 18% from its March levels, as Italian banking stocks benefited from elevated net interest margins and strong domestic loan demand.

The uptrend continued into 2025. ISP hit a session low of €3.8725 on 7 April 2025 amid a broader European equity sell-off, before recovering sharply through the summer. It closed at €5.9450 by year-end 2025, reflecting annual growth of roughly 54% from the 2024 close.

The momentum carried into early 2026, with ISP reaching a closing high of €6.135 on 4 February 2026 , the peak of the dataset, buoyed by the bank reporting record net income and announcing a €2.3 billion share buyback. That level proved difficult to sustain; the stock has since pulled back, closing at €5.0325 on 19 March 2026 , approximately 15.4% below the 2026 opening price of €5.95 on 2 January, but 1.5% higher year on year.