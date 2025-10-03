SMCI stock forecast: margins above guidance, $60bn ordersSuper Micro Computer said fourth-quarter revenue was tracking near the low end of guidance, while gross margins were above prior guidance and new orders exceeded $60bn. Explore third-party SMCI price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI) is trading at $31.36 as of 12:18pm UTC, within an intraday range of $30.11–$32.31. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Price action followed the company's preliminary fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 update (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026). Supermicro said revenue was tracking near the lower end of its $11bn–$12.50bn guidance, while estimated gross margins of 15%–17% were above its previous guidance of 8.2%–8.4% (Yahoo Finance, 22 July 2026). The company also said total new orders exceeded $60bn for the quarter (Reuters, 21 July 2026). The update came as the broader Nasdaq market remained volatile amid concerns about AI infrastructure spending and fluctuating oil prices (CNBC, 23 July 2026).
Third-party SMCI outlook: higher margin guidance
As of 24 July 2026, third-party Super Micro Computer stock predictions indicate a wide range of potential 12-month price outcomes. Views have been shaped by the company's fiscal fourth-quarter update, margin outlook and AI-server order momentum. The following targets summarise selected third-party projections.
Northland Capital Markets
Northland Capital Markets projected that SMCI could fall to $22 over the following 12 months as of 23 March 2026, marking a downgrade from its previous target . The firm's lower projection reflected concerns that margin pressure could continue in subsequent quarters (Benzinga, 23 March 2026).
Investing.com
Investing.com reported an average 12-month price target of $37.81 for SMCI as of 15 July 2026. Projections ranged from $15 to $58 across 16 contributing analysts, reflecting differing views on whether AI-server demand could offset margin volatility over the coming year (Investing.com, 15 July 2026).
Public.com
Public.com reported a 12-month price target of $38.23 for SMCI as of 20 July 2026, with 13 contributing analysts assigning the stock a consensus rating of 'hold'. The target was moderately above the prevailing share price, while the platform noted that forecasts are updated frequently in response to earnings developments (Public.com, 20 July 2026).
MarketBeat
MarketBeat reported a consensus 12-month price target of $39.21 for SMCI as of 22 July 2026, implying a potential 25.69% increase from the previous day's close. Its contributing analysts provided a high projection of $64 and a low projection of $24, reflecting contrasting views on whether the company can sustain its improved margin outlook (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).
Mizuho
Mizuho set a 12-month price target of $34 for SMCI as of 23 July 2026, implying a potential 8.97% increase while maintaining a neutral rating. The target followed the firm's review of the company's preliminary fourth-quarter order and margin disclosures (Benzinga, 23 July 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Super Micro Computer upcoming earnings
Super Micro Computer is scheduled to hold its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 earnings conference call on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, at 5pm ET or 2pm PT (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026). Its fourth fiscal quarter ended on 30 June 2026, and the update preceded the formal results announcement.
In its preliminary release, Supermicro said fourth-quarter total new orders exceeded $60bn (Reuters, 21 July 2026). It also estimated gross margins of 15%–17% for the quarter, above its previous guidance range (Yahoo Finance, 22 July 2026). Net sales were tracking towards the lower end of the company's previously issued range of $11bn–$12.50bn (Supermicro Investor Relations, 21 July 2026).
Supermicro issued that guidance alongside its third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on 5 May 2026 (Supermicro Investor Relations, 5 May 2026). The company reported non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.84, compared with a forecast of $0.62. Net sales reached $10.20bn, an increase of 123% year on year (CNBC, 5 May 2026).
SMCI stock price: technical overview
As of 12:18pm UTC on 24 July 2026, the SMCI stock price trades near $31.36. The price is above its 20-day and 100-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $27.75 and $30.27, but below its 50-day and 200-day SMAs of $32.79 and $33.59. This mixed positioning provides no consistent directional signal across the four periods, according to TradingView data.
The 20-day exponential moving average (EMA) stands at $28.44, close to its SMA equivalent. This indicates limited divergence between the two measures over the same period.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) is 55.32, within neutral territory. The average directional index (ADX) stands at 23.61, below the level commonly associated with a more established trend.
The nearest classic resistance pivot is R1 at approximately $44.58, followed by R2 at $59.84. Below the current price, the 100-day SMA at $30.27 provides a closer technical reference, while the S1 pivot stands at $20.89.
The central classic pivot at $36.15 and the 200-day SMA at $33.59 both sit above the current price. They may therefore serve as reference levels if the share price moves higher. The nine-period Hull moving average stands at approximately $28.66, below the current price and close to the shorter-term moving averages (TradingView, 24 July 2026).
This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Super Micro Computer share price history (2024–2026)
SMCI’s stock price experienced substantial price movements during 2024. It closed the year at $30.48, up 7.23%, after reaching an all-time high of $118.81 on 13 March 2024 before reversing later in the year.
The stock closed 2025 at $40.41, representing an annual gain of 32.58%. It traded between a low of $26.85 and a high of $60.71 as market expectations shifted in response to margin concerns and AI-server demand.
Volatility continued in 2026. SMCI reached a 52-week high of $62.36 before falling to a low of $17.25 within the same rolling period. The stock declined from approximately $43.80 on 8 June to $28.79 by 10 June. It later recovered in July, rising from $24.61 on 21 July to $31.36 on 24 July after the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter business update.
SMCI closed at $31.36 on 24 July 2026. This left the stock broadly unchanged year to date, but considerably below its March 2024 all-time high.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI): Capital.com analyst view
Super Micro Computer’s share price recorded sharp movements during 2026, reflecting changes in expectations around AI-server demand and margins. The stock traded within an approximate year-to-date range of $17–$46.
Periods of rising prices coincided with reports of stronger order growth. In its preliminary update on 20 July 2026, the company said fourth-quarter new orders exceeded $60bn and estimated gross margins at 15%–17%, above its previous guidance.
By contrast, periods of falling prices coincided with concerns about customer concentration. Reports indicate that a substantial proportion of revenue may be linked to a limited number of large data-centre customers. Market participants have also considered the potential dilution associated with the company’s financing activity earlier in the year.
The extent to which continued AI infrastructure spending may support the share price remains uncertain. Capital expenditure among hyperscale customers is not guaranteed and could slow if wider technology budgets tighten.
Further margin improvement is also not assured. Historical net margins of approximately 3% may provide a limited buffer against higher costs or pricing pressure in the AI-server market.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Super Micro Computer CFDs
As of 24 July 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Super Micro Computer CFDs shows that buyers account for 94.4% of open positions, compared with 5.6% for sellers. This represents a difference of 88.8 percentage points. Client positioning is therefore heavily weighted towards long positions. However, sentiment data does not predict future price movements and may change at any time. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com.
Summary – Super Micro Computer 2026
- As of 12:18pm UTC on 24 July 2026, SMCI traded near $31.36, within an intraday range of $30.11–$32.31. The stock was broadly unchanged year to date.
- Over the previous two years, the share price moved from an all-time high of $118.81 in March 2024 to a subsequent 52-week low of $17.25, illustrating the breadth of its historical trading range.
- TradingView data shows the price above the 20-day and 100-day SMAs, but below the 50-day and 200-day SMAs. The RSI reading of 55.32 remains within neutral territory.
- Factors that may influence the price include AI-server order growth, gross margin trends and customer concentration among large data-centre clients.
- Recent developments include the company’s preliminary fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 update, in which it reported more than $60bn in new orders and estimated gross margins of 15%–17%.
- Supermicro is scheduled to hold its fourth-quarter and full fiscal year 2026 earnings call on 11 August 2026, following its preliminary business update on 20 July 2026.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Super Micro Computer stock?
The article does not identify Super Micro Computer’s largest shareholder or provide an ownership breakdown. Major shareholders can include company insiders, institutional investors and fund managers, but their holdings may change over time as new regulatory filings are published. Anyone assessing ownership concentration should refer to the latest company filings and verified shareholder data, as older figures may not reflect current positions.
What is the five-year Super Micro Computer share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year Super Micro Computer share price forecast. It focuses on selected 12-month analyst targets, which range from $22 to upper-end estimates of $58–$64. Longer-term forecasts involve greater uncertainty because they depend on factors such as AI infrastructure spending, order growth, margins, competition, customer concentration and wider market conditions. Forecasts are not guarantees of future performance.
Is Super Micro Computer a good stock to buy?
Whether Super Micro Computer is suitable depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance and financial circumstances. The article highlights both potential drivers and risks, including AI-server demand, order growth, margin trends, customer concentration and sharp historical price movements. Analyst targets also vary widely, showing that third-party views differ. This information is for general purposes only and should not be treated as a recommendation to buy or sell the stock.
Could Super Micro Computer stock go up or down?
Yes. Super Micro Computer’s share price could move in either direction. Positive developments, such as stronger orders, higher revenue or improving margins, may support the price. However, weaker demand, margin pressure, customer concentration, financing-related dilution or broader technology-sector volatility could weigh on it. The stock’s recent history shows a wide trading range, while technical indicators provide a mixed picture rather than a clear directional signal.
Should I invest in Super Micro Computer stock?
The article cannot determine whether you should invest in SMCI. That decision depends on your financial position, investment horizon, objectives and ability to absorb losses. The company has exposure to AI infrastructure demand, but the article also notes margin uncertainty, customer concentration and significant historical volatility. Consider carrying out your own research and, where appropriate, seeking independent financial advice before making an investment decision.
Can I trade Super Micro Computer CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Super Micro Computer CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.