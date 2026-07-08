Fincantieri Stock Forecast | €600m Underwater Tech Deal

Fincantieri S.p.A. (FCT) is trading at €12.04 as of 1.36pm UTC on 6 July 2026, within an intraday range of €10.81–€12.32, according to Capital.com’s CFD quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move followed Reuters' report that Fincantieri agreed to acquire four underwater technology firms in a deal worth approximately €600m, with the acquisitions expected to add more than €60m to group net profit in 2026 (Reuters, 6 July 2026). It also followed the Trieste-based shipbuilder's memorandum of understanding in Albania on 30 June 2026 to develop shipbuilding training programmes at the Pashaliman naval base, part of a broader push into defence-related shipbuilding capacity (Fincantieri, 30 June 2026). Fincantieri had also disclosed a change to its share capital on 18 June 2026 following the exercise of "2024-2026 Warrants" during May, which resulted in the issuance of additional ordinary shares (Fincantieri, 18 June 2026).

Third-party Fincantieri outlook: €600m underwater deal

As of 6 July 2026, third-party Fincantieri stock predictions show a range of views shaped by the group's naval defence backlog, capital increase dilution and cruise-ship order book. The following targets summarise recently captured third-party estimates for the shipbuilder's shares.

Yahoo Finance (analyst insights)

Yahoo Finance's analyst insights page shows contributing analysts setting a price target of €13.50 for Fincantieri, making it one of the more conservative estimates gathered in the period. The figure reflects analysts weighing near-term share price weakness after the group's capital increase against its longer-term defence order pipeline, as captured on 30 June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus update)

MarketScreener's consensus panel lists an average target price of €16.56 for Fincantieri, implying a spread to the average target of roughly 69% versus the prevailing share price at the time of capture. The consensus draws on estimates gathered while shipbuilding activity and defence-related revenue visibility remained in focus, with the data last refreshed on 2 July 2026 (MarketScreener, 2 July 2026).

Investing.com (analyst consensus)

Investing.com reports that nine contributing analysts set an average 12-month price target of €16.56 for Fincantieri, with a high estimate of €19 and a low estimate below that average. The forecast reflects updated analyst modelling following the group's first-quarter order intake and revised full-year guidance, as of 25 June 2026 (Investing.com, 25 June 2026).

Simply Wall St (fair value update)

Simply Wall St cut its fair value estimate for Fincantieri to around €16.56 from a prior figure near €17.74, citing revised assumptions on discount rate and future earnings multiple. The revision followed recent analyst updates that factored in the cruise-ship backlog as a supportive earnings driver, published on 6 June 2026 (Simply Wall St, 6 June 2026).

Barron's (research and ratings)

Barron's research and ratings page places the average price target for Fincantieri at approximately €16.22, with a high estimate of €19 and a low estimate of €13.50 among contributing analysts. The estimates show a wide dispersion as analysts balance defence contract momentum against near-term share price volatility, based on data captured through late June 2026 (Barron's, 27 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources , third-party price targets for Fincantieri cluster near €16.22–€16.56, with a high estimate of €19 and a low near €13.50. Analysts appear to be weighing defence order strength against capital increase dilution and cruise-ship backlog execution.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Fincantieri earnings: latest results and next release

Fincantieri's board of directors is scheduled to meet on 29 July 2026 to approve the half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2026, according to the company's corporate events calendar (Fincantieri, 23 January 2026). A full third-quarter earnings release is scheduled for 12 November 2026, according to the same disclosure (Fincantieri, 23 January 2026).

The company's most recently reported results cover the first quarter of 2026, approved on 11 May 2026 (Reuters, 11 May 2026). Revenue came in at €2,135m, compared with €2,376m in the prior-year period, while EBITDA rose to €159m and the EBITDA margin reached 7.4% (Container News, 12 May 2026). Adjusted net debt improved to €771m from €1,311m at the end of 2025, with the leverage ratio falling to 1.1x, supported by cash generation during the quarter and the €500m capital increase completed in February 2026.

Following the results, Fincantieri raised its full-year 2026 guidance to revenue of approximately €9.3bn–€9.4bn and EBITDA of €700m–€710m, citing an order book of 94 ships and new contracts already exceeding the €11bn annual target (Reuters, 11 May 2026).

Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and financial guidance is subject to change based on future developments that cannot be guaranteed.

FCT stock price: technical overview

The FCT stock price trades at €12.04 as of 1.36pm UTC on 6 July 2026, holding above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages at roughly €11, €11, €13 and €16, based on TradingView data. The 20- and 50-day averages sit close together near €11, forming a tight short-term cluster. The longer 100- and 200-day averages sit higher, reflecting the stock’s pullback from prior levels over recent months, according to TradingView.

The 14-day relative strength index reads near 64, an upper-neutral to firm reading that suggests momentum has not yet reached stretched territory, per TradingView. The average directional index sits near 22, below the 25 threshold typically associated with an established trend.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot near €11.34 sits below the current price, with the R2 pivot near €12.74 in view if price action extends higher, TradingView pivot data indicates. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point near €10.48 offers an initial reference, while the 100-day simple moving average near €13 sits above the current price, making it a longer-term reference rather than nearby support. A move below the pivot point would shift focus toward the S1 level near €9.09, according to TradingView (TradingView, 6 July 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Fincantieri share price history (2024–2026)

FCT’s stock price moved sharply over the past two years. In July 2024, the stock was trading around €5.20, before a steady climb through 2025 saw it more than quadruple. It peaked near €27.91 intraday in early October 2025 as defence and cruise-ship order momentum built.

The rally later faded. Shares drifted lower into year-end, closing 2025 at €16.69, then extended the slide through January 2026 as broader market jitters set in. A sharper leg down followed the announcement of a capital increase in mid-February 2026, with the stock falling from around €19 to below €15 within days as the placement diluted existing holders.

The decline continued into spring, with FCT dipping below €10 by early June 2026 before staging a recovery. By 6 July 2026, shares closed at €12.07, roughly 31.7% down year to date, though still meaningfully higher than the low single digits seen two years earlier.