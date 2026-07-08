Fincantieri Stock Forecast | €600m Underwater Tech Deal

Fincantieri stock forecast: €600m underwater tech dealFincantieri is an Italian shipbuilder listed in Milan, with recent focus on its planned €600m underwater technology acquisitions. Explore third-party FCT price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Fincantieri S.p.A. (FCT) is trading at €12.04 as of 1.36pm UTC on 6 July 2026, within an intraday range of €10.81–€12.32, according to Capital.com’s CFD quote feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The move followed Reuters' report that Fincantieri agreed to acquire four underwater technology firms in a deal worth approximately €600m, with the acquisitions expected to add more than €60m to group net profit in 2026 (Reuters, 6 July 2026). It also followed the Trieste-based shipbuilder's memorandum of understanding in Albania on 30 June 2026 to develop shipbuilding training programmes at the Pashaliman naval base, part of a broader push into defence-related shipbuilding capacity (Fincantieri, 30 June 2026). Fincantieri had also disclosed a change to its share capital on 18 June 2026 following the exercise of "2024-2026 Warrants" during May, which resulted in the issuance of additional ordinary shares (Fincantieri, 18 June 2026).
Third-party Fincantieri outlook: €600m underwater deal
As of 6 July 2026, third-party Fincantieri stock predictions show a range of views shaped by the group's naval defence backlog, capital increase dilution and cruise-ship order book. The following targets summarise recently captured third-party estimates for the shipbuilder's shares.
Yahoo Finance (analyst insights)
Yahoo Finance's analyst insights page shows contributing analysts setting a price target of €13.50 for Fincantieri, making it one of the more conservative estimates gathered in the period. The figure reflects analysts weighing near-term share price weakness after the group's capital increase against its longer-term defence order pipeline, as captured on 30 June 2026 (Yahoo Finance, 30 June 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus update)
MarketScreener's consensus panel lists an average target price of €16.56 for Fincantieri, implying a spread to the average target of roughly 69% versus the prevailing share price at the time of capture. The consensus draws on estimates gathered while shipbuilding activity and defence-related revenue visibility remained in focus, with the data last refreshed on 2 July 2026 (MarketScreener, 2 July 2026).
Investing.com (analyst consensus)
Investing.com reports that nine contributing analysts set an average 12-month price target of €16.56 for Fincantieri, with a high estimate of €19 and a low estimate below that average. The forecast reflects updated analyst modelling following the group's first-quarter order intake and revised full-year guidance, as of 25 June 2026 (Investing.com, 25 June 2026).
Simply Wall St (fair value update)
Simply Wall St cut its fair value estimate for Fincantieri to around €16.56 from a prior figure near €17.74, citing revised assumptions on discount rate and future earnings multiple. The revision followed recent analyst updates that factored in the cruise-ship backlog as a supportive earnings driver, published on 6 June 2026 (Simply Wall St, 6 June 2026).
Barron's (research and ratings)
Barron's research and ratings page places the average price target for Fincantieri at approximately €16.22, with a high estimate of €19 and a low estimate of €13.50 among contributing analysts. The estimates show a wide dispersion as analysts balance defence contract momentum against near-term share price volatility, based on data captured through late June 2026 (Barron's, 27 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Fincantieri earnings: latest results and next release
Fincantieri's board of directors is scheduled to meet on 29 July 2026 to approve the half-year financial report for the period ended 30 June 2026, according to the company's corporate events calendar (Fincantieri, 23 January 2026). A full third-quarter earnings release is scheduled for 12 November 2026, according to the same disclosure (Fincantieri, 23 January 2026).
The company's most recently reported results cover the first quarter of 2026, approved on 11 May 2026 (Reuters, 11 May 2026). Revenue came in at €2,135m, compared with €2,376m in the prior-year period, while EBITDA rose to €159m and the EBITDA margin reached 7.4% (Container News, 12 May 2026). Adjusted net debt improved to €771m from €1,311m at the end of 2025, with the leverage ratio falling to 1.1x, supported by cash generation during the quarter and the €500m capital increase completed in February 2026.
Following the results, Fincantieri raised its full-year 2026 guidance to revenue of approximately €9.3bn–€9.4bn and EBITDA of €700m–€710m, citing an order book of 94 ships and new contracts already exceeding the €11bn annual target (Reuters, 11 May 2026).
Past or simulated performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and financial guidance is subject to change based on future developments that cannot be guaranteed.
FCT stock price: technical overview
The FCT stock price trades at €12.04 as of 1.36pm UTC on 6 July 2026, holding above its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages at roughly €11, €11, €13 and €16, based on TradingView data. The 20- and 50-day averages sit close together near €11, forming a tight short-term cluster. The longer 100- and 200-day averages sit higher, reflecting the stock’s pullback from prior levels over recent months, according to TradingView.
The 14-day relative strength index reads near 64, an upper-neutral to firm reading that suggests momentum has not yet reached stretched territory, per TradingView. The average directional index sits near 22, below the 25 threshold typically associated with an established trend.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot near €11.34 sits below the current price, with the R2 pivot near €12.74 in view if price action extends higher, TradingView pivot data indicates. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point near €10.48 offers an initial reference, while the 100-day simple moving average near €13 sits above the current price, making it a longer-term reference rather than nearby support. A move below the pivot point would shift focus toward the S1 level near €9.09, according to TradingView (TradingView, 6 July 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Fincantieri share price history (2024–2026)
FCT’s stock price moved sharply over the past two years. In July 2024, the stock was trading around €5.20, before a steady climb through 2025 saw it more than quadruple. It peaked near €27.91 intraday in early October 2025 as defence and cruise-ship order momentum built.
The rally later faded. Shares drifted lower into year-end, closing 2025 at €16.69, then extended the slide through January 2026 as broader market jitters set in. A sharper leg down followed the announcement of a capital increase in mid-February 2026, with the stock falling from around €19 to below €15 within days as the placement diluted existing holders.
The decline continued into spring, with FCT dipping below €10 by early June 2026 before staging a recovery. By 6 July 2026, shares closed at €12.07, roughly 31.7% down year to date, though still meaningfully higher than the low single digits seen two years earlier.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Fincantieri (FCT): Capital.com analyst view
Fincantieri’s share price trajectory since mid-2024 shows how defence and shipbuilding equities can respond to a mix of order momentum and capital structure changes. The stock’s rise through 2025 coincided with a strengthening order backlog across cruise and naval segments, alongside broader European defence spending narratives. Its subsequent pullback from October 2025 highs also shows how sentiment can shift once valuations stretch and profit-taking sets in.
The February 2026 capital increase added further nuance. It diluted existing shareholders while also strengthening the balance sheet, showing how a single corporate action can be read as both a near-term headwind and a longer-term positive, depending on the investor’s time horizon.
Recent stabilisation near current levels reflects a market weighing raised 2026 guidance and fresh acquisitions against ongoing questions about execution risk and sector-wide competition. Neither factor points definitively to a particular direction, and outcomes remain uncertain.
Summary – Fincantieri 2026
- Fincantieri traded near €12.04 as of 1.36pm UTC on 6 July 2026, down from October 2025’s approximate €27.91 peak but well above July 2024’s approximate €5.20 level.
- Technical indicators show shares holding above short-term moving averages, with RSI near 64 and ADX around 22, signalling upper-neutral momentum and a moderate, non-extreme trend.
- Key drivers include the defence order backlog, cruise-ship contracts, the February 2026 capital increase’s dilution effect and shifting sentiment on European shipbuilding valuations.
- Recent news centres on a €600m underwater technology acquisition, an Albania shipbuilding partnership and analyst price targets clustering near €16.22–€16.56.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Fincantieri stock?
The article does not specify Fincantieri’s largest shareholder. Ownership in listed companies can change over time, so traders should check the latest company filings, exchange disclosures or investor relations materials for the most current shareholder information. Ownership structure may matter because large strategic or state-linked holders can influence market perception, liquidity and corporate direction, but it should be considered alongside fundamentals, valuation, debt, order flow and wider sector conditions.
What is the five-year Fincantieri share price forecast?
The article does not include a verified five-year FCT stock forecast. The third-party analyst targets cited are shorter-term estimates, with recent price targets clustering near €16.22–€16.56 and a high estimate of €19. Longer-term forecasts are more uncertain because they depend on factors such as defence contracts, cruise-ship orders, capital structure, earnings delivery and broader market conditions. Forecasts can change and should not be treated as reliable indicators of future performance.
Is Fincantieri a good stock to buy?
Whether Fincantieri is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon and view of the shipbuilding and defence sectors. The article notes potential support from defence order momentum, cruise-ship contracts and raised 2026 guidance, while also highlighting risks linked to dilution, execution and changing market sentiment. This information is for general context only and should not be read as a recommendation to buy or sell Fincantieri shares.
Could Fincantieri stock go up or down?
Fincantieri stock could move in either direction. Positive catalysts may include stronger order intake, improved margins, progress on acquisitions or continued demand across naval and cruise-ship segments. Downside risks may include weaker execution, further pressure from dilution, valuation concerns or a change in investor sentiment toward European defence and shipbuilding equities. Technical indicators in the article suggest moderate rather than pronounced trend strength, so traders should consider both upside and downside scenarios.
Should I invest in Fincantieri stock?
The decision to invest in Fincantieri stock should be based on independent research and, where appropriate, professional financial advice. The article outlines recent price action, analyst targets, earnings guidance and technical indicators, but these do not remove the uncertainty around future performance. Investors may want to assess Fincantieri’s balance sheet, order book, sector exposure, valuation and risk profile before making any decision. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Can I trade Fincantieri CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Fincantieri CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.