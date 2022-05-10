NIO Inc. (NIO) last traded at $4.69 as of 10:46am UTC on 24 July 2026, within the session’s $4.56–$4.72 range. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Recent sentiment has partly reflected progress at NIO's Firefly brand, which surpassed 70,000 cumulative deliveries on 16 July 2026. The milestone followed NIO's second-highest monthly delivery volume on record as the company continued expanding in the lower-priced electric vehicle (EV) segment (CnEVPost, 16 July 2026).

Shares had earlier gained 3.2% on 13 July, although trading volume remained below its recent average (MarketBeat, 13 July 2026). Investors have also considered NIO's opposition to further price cuts during China's continuing EV price war. The company has prioritised profitability, while rival Li Auto has adopted more aggressive pricing (Wall Street Journal, 26 June 2026).

Third-party NIO outlook: Firefly milestone

As of 24 July 2026, third-party NIO Inc. stock predictions present a range of 12-month outlooks, shaped by delivery growth, pricing competition in China and the company's progress towards profitability.

Intellectia.ai: short-term model forecast

Intellectia.ai projected an average NIO price of $6.21 for July 2026, with a forecast range of $5.45–$7.40, as of 6 July. Its model then projected an average of $5.33 for August, citing short-term volatility in its trading-channel estimates (Intellectia.ai, 6 July 2026).

Public.com: consensus overview

Public.com reported a 12-month target of $6.76, based on ratings from 10 analysts and an overall 'buy' consensus, as of 6 July 2026. Of the analysts included, 50% rated NIO a 'strong buy', 10% a 'buy', 30% a 'hold' and 10% a 'sell' (Public.com, 6 July 2026).

Price-target.com: analyst tracker

Price-target.com reported an average 12-month target of $7, with estimates ranging from $6–$8.20 across five Wall Street analysts, as of July 2026. The relatively narrow range may partly reflect the smaller analyst sample (Price-target.com, 16 July 2026).

MarketBeat: consensus overview

MarketBeat's compilation of 13 analysts placed the average 12-month target at $6.70, with estimates ranging from $4–$8.50, as of 22 July 2026. The range reflected a mix of 'buy', 'hold' and 'sell' ratings issued over the previous three months (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

TipRanks: consensus overview

TipRanks reported an average 12-month target of $6.90, with forecasts ranging from $3–$8.60. The estimate was based on ratings from 13 Wall Street analysts issued over the previous three months, as of 22 July 2026 (TipRanks, 22 July 2026).

Across the sources reviewed, average 12-month targets clustered around $6.70–$7. Individual estimates ranged from $3–$8.60, highlighting the variation between analysts. These forecasts are not guaranteed and may change as new information becomes available.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NIO Inc. upcoming earnings

NIO last reported unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on 21 May, before US markets opened. The company recorded total revenue of 25.53bn RMB ($3.70bn USD), a gross margin of 19.0% and quarterly vehicle deliveries of 83,465 (NIO, 21 May 2026).

Management hosted a conference call at 8am US Eastern Time on the same day. In its outlook, NIO guided for second-quarter deliveries of 110,000–115,000 vehicles and total revenue of 32.78bn–34.44bn RMB ($4.75bn–$4.99bn USD) (NIO, 11 May 2026).

As of 24 July 2026, NIO hasn’t confirmed the date of its second-quarter results, and its investor relations events page contained no formal announcement (NIO, accessed 24 July 2026).

Third-party calendars provided several estimates. MarketChameleon projected a window of 25 August–4 September 2026 (MarketChameleon, 24 July 2026), Wall Street Horizon listed an unconfirmed date of 1 September (Wall Street Horizon, 24 July 2026), MarketScreener projected 8 September (MarketScreener, 19 February 2026) and TipRanks estimated 9 September (MarketBeat, 22 July 2026).

These dates are based on historical reporting patterns rather than company confirmation and may change before NIO makes an official announcement.

NIO stock price: technical overview

The NIO stock price traded at $4.69 as of 10:46am UTC on 24 July 2026, below its 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) of approximately $4.87, $5.26, $5.59 and $5.59, respectively, according to TradingView data.

The stock also remained below its equivalent exponential moving averages (EMAs) of about $4.91, $5.18, $5.36 and $5.40. The shorter-term EMAs sat below the longer-term readings, indicating weaker recent price performance relative to longer-term averages. The nine-day Hull moving average stood at $4.65.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) was 36.08, placing it in the lower part of the neutral range. The 14-day average directional index (ADX) stood at 14.71, suggesting limited trend strength. The stochastic %K reading was 8.54, while Williams %R was −90.48, placing both towards the lower end of their respective ranges.

Above the current price, the classic pivot point near $5.33 provides an initial reference level. The 100- and 200-day SMAs at $5.59 form a further potential resistance area, followed by the first pivot resistance level near $6. Above that, the second resistance level stands at about $6.94.

Below the current price, the first pivot support level near $4.39 provides an initial reference. A move below it would bring the second support level near $3.72 into view (TradingView, 24 July 2026).

Technical indicators describe historical price behaviour and do not reliably predict future movements. This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NIO Inc. share price history (2024–2026)

NIO’s stock price began July 2024 at around $4.31 before rising to approximately $8.02 by 8 October 2025, its highest level during the two-year period. The advance faded in late 2025, and NIO ended the year at $6.11, up 40.14% from the end of 2024.

The stock then moved lower in early 2026 as pricing competition in China’s EV market continued. Shares traded mainly within the low-$4–mid-$5 range through the winter and spring.

They rose to $5.64 on 21 May 2026 after NIO published its unaudited first-quarter results, which reported the company’s first quarterly profit. The stock later reached about $6.07 on 2 June before declining over the following weeks.

By 24 July 2026, NIO was trading at around $4.69, approximately 8% lower than a year earlier and below its two-year high. Over the period, its price movements coincided with changes in profitability, delivery volumes and pricing pressure across China’s EV sector.