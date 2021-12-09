Blink Charging Co. (BLNK) is trading near $0.53 in early European trading on Monday, having moved within a $0.50–$0.53 intraday range as of 9:59am UTC on 27 July 2026. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The price movement followed Blink Charging's disclosure that it had requested a second 180-day extension, potentially until 25 January 2027, to meet the Nasdaq Stock Market's $1 minimum bid price requirement. The company expected an official response around 27 July 2026, while its shares remained subject to listing-compliance scrutiny (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026).

Separately, UK EV charging infrastructure data showed continued network expansion, with 5,119 new public chargers added across Britain in the first half of 2026 (Zapmap, 16 July 2026). Commentators have considered this growth alongside wider UK charging-sector spending and its potential relevance to listed EV charging companies, including Blink Charging (Simply Wall St, 6 July 2026).

Third-party Blink Charging outlook: Nasdaq extension pending

As of 27 July 2026, third-party Blink Charging stock predictions span a wide range. The estimates reflect uncertainty surrounding the company's Nasdaq Stock Market listing-compliance status and differing expectations for the pace of revenue recovery.

Investing.com: analyst consensus

Investing.com projects an average 12-month price target of $2.25 for Blink Charging, based on four analysts, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $1 This would represent an increase of 251.56% from the share price cited by the source. Investing.com links the range of estimates to uncertainty surrounding the pace of the company's revenue recovery (Investing.com, 7 July 2026).

Yahoo Finance: market commentary

Yahoo Finance reports that Blink Charging shares were trading at around $0.60, down 19.4% year to date and 76.2% below the stock's 52-week high of $2.50. It notes that the company's outlook remains linked to the development of its charging network and cites investor caution following slower-than-expected revenue growth (Yahoo Finance, 7 July 2026).

MarketBeat: Wall Street price target

MarketBeat projects an average 12-month price target of $3 for Blink Charging, based on estimates from five Wall Street analysts, with a range of $1 to $5 and a consensus 'hold' rating. The average target would represent an increase of 370.96% from the $0.64 share price cited in the update. MarketBeat attributes the range to differing analyst expectations for the company's path to profitability (MarketBeat, 16 July 2026).

AnaChart: analyst target tracker

AnaChart projects an average price target of $3.40 for Blink Charging, based on six covering analysts, representing an increase of 486.21% from the previous day's closing price of $0.58. The tracker states that these forecasts have historically materialised at a rate of 47.88%, with targets typically reached within about 103 days according to its methodology (AnaChart, 2 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance: analyst price targets

Yahoo Finance's analyst price targets page projects an average 12-month price target of $2.25 for Blink Charging, with a high estimate of $5 and a low estimate of $1, compared with a current price of $0.52. The average target reflects a similar range of Wall Street estimates to those reported by other sources (Yahoo Finance, 24 July 2026).

Across these sources, average 12-month price targets range from $2.25 to $3.40, while individual estimates span $1 to $5.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BLNK stock price: technical overview

As of 9:59am UTC on 27 July 2026, the BLNK stock price trades at $0.53, below its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day simple moving averages of approximately $0.58, $0.68, $0.68 and $0.91. This positioning keeps the broader trend tilted lower. The 20-day exponential moving average is also near $0.58, while the 200-day EMA stands at about $0.84. These averages may act as resistance above the current price.

Momentum remains subdued. The 14-day RSI is near 32.8, towards the lower end of its range without confirming a reversal, while the 14-day ADX of around 25.9 suggests a moderately established trend.

Above the current price, the classic pivot lies near $0.69, followed by resistance at $0.81 and $0.98. A sustained close above each level would be needed before the next comes into focus.

Initial support sits near $0.52, followed by $0.40. A sustained close below $0.52 could bring the lower level into view, although price action would need to confirm the move (TradingView, 27 July 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and doesn’t constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Blink Charging (BLNK): Capital.com analyst view

The broader case for Blink Charging rests on continued expansion of EV charging infrastructure across markets such as the UK, where public charger counts have grown steadily through the first half of 2026. That said, this growth narrative competes with periodic scrutiny around financing needs, competitive pressure from larger charging networks, and uncertainty tied to potential changes in EV adoption policy. Price action has reflected this tension, with the shares showing sharp swings on earnings and listing-related news rather than sustained directional momentum.

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Summary – Blink Charging 2026

As of 9:59am UTC on 27 July 2026, Blink Charging traded near $0.53, below its $2.50 52-week high and prior-year levels.

On TradingView, the BLNK share price sat below its 20-day, 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages, while an RSI reading near 32.8 pointed to subdued short-term momentum without confirming a reversal.

Key factors include Nasdaq’s minimum bid price rule, first-quarter performance and wider UK EV charging infrastructure growth.

Recent coverage has focused on Blink Charging’s request for another Nasdaq extension and uncertainty around its next earnings report. Third-party forecasts vary widely and aren’t reliable indicators of future performance.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

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