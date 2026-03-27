NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is trading at $177.83 in early European trading at 11:57am UTC on 25 March 2026, within an intraday range of $174.26–$177.98. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Broader sentiment has been weighed by a softer US equity backdrop, with the S&P 500 down 0.4% and the Nasdaq off 0.8% as Brent crude climbed back above $104 on renewed uncertainty around Iran ceasefire talks, pressuring risk appetite across technology and software names. The US Composite PMI fell to 51.4 in March 2026, its lowest reading in nearly a year, adding a cautious macro tone to equity markets. While manufacturing remained resilient at 52.4, the broader slowdown in services and a first employment contraction in more than a year have kept investors watchful (Saxo Bank, 25 March 2026).

NVIDIA's GTC conference earlier in March included developments such as reported regulatory approval to resume H200 chip sales into China (Reuters, 14 January 2026) and the continued ramp -up of the Blackwell Ultra architecture (Yahoo Finance, 18 March 2026), while the company's Q3 fiscal 2026 results, reported in November 2025, showed revenue of $57 billion, up 62% year-on-year, with Q4 guidance set at approximately $65 billion (NVIDIA, 19 November 2025).

NVIDIA stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 25 March 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by differing assumptions around AI infrastructure spending, Blackwell architecture adoption, and China chip export policy. The following targets summarise leading broker views current as of 25 March 2026.

Cantor Fitzgerald (overweight reiteration)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterates an Overweight rating with a $300 NVDA stock forecast, implying approximately 64% upside from the stock's level at the time of publication. Analyst C.J. Muse cites hyperscaler demand visibility spanning hundreds of billions of dollars over multiple years, alongside emerging 'neo-cloud', enterprise AI, and physical AI deployments, as the basis for the target (MarketBeat, 12 March 2026).

Goldman Sachs (buy reaffirmation post-GTC)

Goldman Sachs reaffirms its $250 price target and Buy rating following NVIDIA's GTC 2026 conference in mid-March, with analysts citing CEO Jensen Huang's keynote as providing the demand clarity investors had been seeking. The firm projects revenue exceeding $1 trillion through Blackwell and Rubin platforms by 2027, while noting that enhanced data centre visibility through that year underpins the case (Yahoo Finance, 22 March 2026).

Bank of America (buy maintained post-GTC)

Bank of America maintains a Buy rating and a $300 price target, with analyst Vivek Arya indicating more than 65% potential upside from the prevailing share price at the time. Arya's note follows the GTC event, where NVIDIA outlined its Blackwell Ultra and Vera Rubin roadmap alongside a reported 90% quarter-on-quarter increase in forward purchase commitments (Barchart, 18 March 2026).

Raymond James (strong-buy upgrade)

Raymond James raises its price target from $291 to $323, upgrading the stock to a Strong Buy rating and implying roughly 79% upside from the close at the time of publication. The firm points to Q4 fiscal 2026 revenue of $68.13 billion, up 73.2% year-on-year, and a $1.62 EPS beat against a $1.54 consensus estimate as the factual basis for the lift (MarketBeat, 19 March 2026).

Rosenblatt Securities (street-high lift)

Rosenblatt Securities raises its price target from $300 to $325, maintaining a Buy rating, with analyst Kevin Cassidy citing forward purchase commitments that rose 90% quarter-on-quarter to $95.2 billion and continued demand for Blackwell-generation hardware as the primary drivers (Yahoo Finance, 19 March 2026).

Across these sources, NVIDIA stock predictions range from $250 (Goldman Sachs and Benchmark) to $325 (Rosenblatt). The more conservative targets cite valuation and geopolitical risk, while higher-end targets reflect AI infrastructure demand commitments and NVIDIA's post-GTC product roadmap.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVDA stock price: Technical overview

The NVDA stock price trades at $177.83 as of 11:57am UTC on 25 March 2026, holding just above the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at $178.78 and below a dense moving-average shelf where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at roughly $181, $184, $185 and $179. Price sits beneath all short- and medium-term moving averages in TradingView's summary, with every SMA from the 10-day through to the 100-day registering a sell signal, indicating that the recent trend has been downward across multiple timeframes.

Momentum readings from TradingView are broadly subdued. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) registers 41.52, a lower-neutral reading that falls short of the oversold threshold near 30 but also indicates limited recovery momentum. The average directional index (ADX) at 19.59 sits in a range consistent with a non-trending or weakly trending market, which neither confirms a sustained move lower nor signals an emerging recovery phase.

On the upside, the classic pivot point (R1) at $192.87 represents the nearest reference above the current price; a daily close through that level would put R2 near $208.55 in view. The round $200 figure also sits within that corridor and could act as an intermediate reference given its proximity to R1.

On the downside, the classic pivot (P) at $181.95 sits above the current price and may act as a reference from below, followed by S1 at $166.27 as the next classic support level. The 200-day exponential moving average (EMA) at $173.79, which differs meaningfully from the 200-day SMA, provides an additional shelf in between. A move below the current $177–$178 area would leave that EMA level as the next downside reference, with S1 and the S2 zone near $155.35 beyond it (TradingView, 25 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)

NVDA’s stock price opened March 2024 around $92–$96, then climbed steadily through mid-2024, reaching a peak close of $140.69 on 20 June 2024 before pulling back to the low $100s by early August amid a broader tech sell-off that pushed the stock to a session low of $90.78 on 5 August 2024.

NVDA recovered firmly through the second half of 2024, closing the year at $134.34 on 31 December 2024, up roughly 45% from its March 2024 levels. The stock pushed higher into early 2025, touching $153.80 intraday on 7 January 2025, before a sharp reversal – partly linked to the emergence of the Chinese AI model DeepSeek – dragged it down to a low of $116.76 on 27 January 2025.

A volatile first quarter of 2025 followed, with NVDA sliding further to a close of $86.13 on 7 April 2025 amid tariff-related market turbulence, marking its weakest point in the two-year window. The stock then recovered steadily through May–June 2025, reclaiming the $140s by late May, before consolidating in the $155–$200 range across the second half of 2025, and briefly touching $211.39 intraday on 3 November 2025.

NVDA closed at $177.98 on 25 March 2026, approximately 47.4% above its close of $120.70 on 25 March 2025, though around 16% below the intraday highs seen in early November 2025.