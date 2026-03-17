NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) is trading at $183.97 as of 2:59pm UTC on 16 March 2026, within an intraday range of $179.98-185.13, as the company’s annual GTC developer conference opens in San Jose, California. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around NVDA is shaped by several converging factors today. CEO Jensen Huang’s keynote, scheduled for 11:00 am PT (2:00 pm ET) at the SAP Center, is the focal event (NVIDIA, accessed 16 March 2026). Analysts at Bank of America Securities highlighted the GPU product pipeline, AI inference capabilities and networking updates as the three main areas of focus, and the bank reiterated a price target of $300 ahead of the conference (Barchart, 14 March 2026).

Separately, regulatory uncertainty surrounding Nvidia’s H200 chip remains in focus. The Financial Times reported that production was halted after Chinese customs restrictions (Financial Times, 4 March 2026) and a prolonged US national security review stalled export progress (Reuters, 17 January 2026), which may continue to affect China revenue prospects. Elsewhere, broader market sentiment appears somewhat steadier, with US equity futures pointing higher after President Trump indicated ongoing dialogue with Iran, easing some geopolitical pressure, while the DXY slipped 0.2% and the S&P 500 approached support near the 6,600-6,700 range (TIckmill, 16 March 2026).

NVIDIA stock forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets

As of 16 March 2026, third-party NVIDIA stock predictions reflect a broadly bullish but wide-ranging consensus, shaped by the company’s AI infrastructure dominance, its record fiscal Q4 2026 earnings of $68.13 billion in revenue (up 73% year on year), near-term export-control risk in China, and anticipation around the GTC 2026 product roadmap. The following targets summarise leading third-party views published in February and March 2026.

Deutsche Bank (hold, cautious target)

Deutsche Bank raised its 12-month price target on NVDA to $220 from $215 while maintaining a Hold rating, following Nvidia’s Q4 fiscal 2026 results on 25 February. The bank’s relative caution reflects valuation discipline and the pressure from restricted China data-centre revenues, which fell to 9.1% of total fiscal 2026 revenue (MarketScreener, 26 February 2026).

Truist Securities (buy, post-earnings lift)

Truist raised its NVDA stock forecast to $283 from $275 and kept a Buy rating after Nvidia guided Q1 fiscal 2027 revenue to approximately $78 billion. The $283 target applies a 28x multiple to its revised calendar year 2027 earnings per share estimate of $10.12, representing a discount of two turns relative to sector peers (Investing.com, 26 February 2026).

Citi (buy, second-half conviction)

Citi maintained its Buy rating and $270 price target, concluding that the stock appears attractive with likely outperformance in the second half of 2026 as demand visibility extends into fiscal 2027. The bank acknowledged near-term inference competition from rival chip vendors, while arguing Nvidia retains leadership across both training and reasoning-focused inference workloads (Yahoo Finance, 17 February 2026).

Wedbush (outperform, aggressive lift)

Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson raised his price target to $300 from $230, keeping an Outperform rating, following Nvidia’s Q4 print and citing the scale of hyperscaler capital expenditure commitments and rising enterprise AI adoption. The move represented a 30% upward revision from the prior target and identified Nvidia’s data centre segment, which contributed $62.3 billion in Q4 revenue, as the primary driver (Yahoo Finance, 5 March 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat’s aggregated consensus, drawing on 48 covering analysts, places the average 12-month price target at $222.23, with a high estimate of $320 and a low of $140, alongside a consensus Buy rating. The platform notes that 40 analysts carry a Buy rating, five a Strong Buy, two a Hold and one a Sell. This dispersion suggests differing assumptions about China revenue recovery and competitive intensity in AI accelerators (MarketBeat, 9 March 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month NVIDIA stock predictions span $220-320, with the buy-rated majority clustering around $265-300, while the sole dissenting Hold (Deutsche Bank at $220) reflects valuation and export-control caution rather than a negative fundamental view.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

NVDA stock price: Technical overview

The NVDA stock price trades at $183.97 as of 2:59pm UTC on 16 March 2026, sitting just below its 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately $185 / $185 / $186 / $178, with the 20- and 50-day averages acting as immediate overhead resistance. The short-term moving average picture is mixed: the 10-day SMA at $182 lies below the current price and indicates a buy signal, while the 20-day and longer SMAs all indicate sell, suggesting the near-term trend is under pressure.

Momentum is broadly neutral. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 49.13, placing it in neutral territory with no clear directional lean, and the average directional index (ADX) at 15.94 indicates a weak trend environment in which breakout signals may carry lower conviction.

To the topside, the classic R1 pivot at $192.87 is the first meaningful reference; a daily close above that level would put the R2 zone near $208.55 in view. Beyond R2, the R3 area around $235 represents a more distant reference given current momentum conditions.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot (P) at $181.95 offers initial support, closely followed by the 200-day SMA shelf near $177.63. Should price lose the $177-178 area on a daily closing basis, the S1 level at approximately $166.27 becomes the next meaningful downside reference (TradingView, 16 March 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

NVIDIA share price history (2024–2026)

NVDA’s stock price opened March 2024 trading around $86-90, then accelerated sharply through the spring and summer as AI infrastructure spending drove consistent demand for the company’s data-centre chips. By late June 2024, NVDA had climbed above $130, and it pushed towards a two-year high of approximately $153.80 intraday on 7 January 2025, reflecting sustained interest in large language model buildout and hyperscaler capital expenditure commitments.

That momentum stalled in early 2025. NVDA retreated from its January peak, sliding to around $107 by late March amid broader tech sector rotation and emerging concerns over US export controls on H200 chips destined for China. The sharpest leg lower came in early April 2025, when the stock fell to an intraday low of $86.13 on 7 April, its weakest level in the two-year window, before recovering steadily through the summer to retest the $180-200 range by October and November.

A fresh leg higher into February 2026 saw NVDA reach an intraday high of $203.54 on 25 February, the day Nvidia reported fiscal Q4 2026 earnings. The stock then pulled back, closing at $177.54 on 27 February before stabilising in the $180-185 range through mid-March.

NVDA closed at $184.13 on 16 March 2026, which is approximately 37.1% higher year on year (versus the 16 March 2025 close of $121.26 from the provided data), but roughly 2.6% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of $188.74.