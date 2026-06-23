XRP price prediction | June Sell-Off, Escrow Unlock, Regulation

Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.13 in early European trading on Monday, 22 June 2026 at 9:43am UTC, within an intraday range of $1.12–$1.15. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

A broad crypto market sell-off that began in early June has weighed on sentiment, with XRP moving below the $1.20 support band for the first time in several months (CryptoPotato, 5 June 2026). A partial recovery followed after President Trump made an announcement on the evening of Sunday, 15 June, which lifted XRP over 3% in a single session, ahead of Bitcoin's 1.9% and Ethereum's 2.5% gains on the day (CryptoRank, 15 June 2026). Progress on the CLARITY Act, US digital asset legislation that cleared the Senate Banking Committee on 14 May 2026 in a 15–9 vote, continues to shape the regulatory backdrop for the broader crypto complex (CNBC, 14 May 2026). Ripple's scheduled escrow unlocks, including a 1 billion XRP release on 1 June 2026, have also drawn periodic supply-side attention (KuCoin, 1 June 2026).

Ripple price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view

As of 22 June 2026, third-party XRP price predictions show a wide range of XRP price outlooks for 2026, shaped by US digital asset regulation, Ripple's enterprise payment network, and broader crypto market sentiment.

CoinCodex (algorithmic end-of-year model)

CoinCodex places XRP in a 2026 trading channel of $1.13–$1.84, with an average annualised price of $1.42 and a December year-end target of $1.63. The model uses historical price data and halving-cycle inputs, and flagged a 14-day RSI of 41.65 at the time of capture, classified as neutral (CoinCodex, 21 June 2026).

Coinpedia (short-term technical view)

Coinpedia identifies $1.13 as XRP's critical weekly support level, noting that a confirmed break below it could bring the $0.90–$1 target zone into focus. The analysis cites Bitcoin's concurrent weakness as a key drag on XRP, with minor interim support at $1.08–$1.10 before the $0.90 level becomes relevant (Coinpedia, 19 June 2026).

Coinpedia (fundamental 2026 outlook)

In a separate research update, Coinpedia sets a full-year 2026 range of $3.40–$9.50, citing the US CLARITY Act, Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) expansion, and XRPL stablecoin infrastructure as principal catalysts. The note places the first overhead barrier at $1.70 and a major supply zone at $2.50–$2.80, while anchoring current demand support at $1.10–$1.30 (Coinpedia, 12 June 2026).

LiteFinance (consensus aggregation)

LiteFinance, aggregating multiple third-party models, reports that optimistic forecasts cluster around $1.42–$1.64 for year-end 2026, while pessimistic models point to a downside of $0.72. Its overall H2 2026 range stands at $0.53–$1.81. Citing CoinCodex data specifically, it notes projected average prices rising from $1.19 in June to $1.64 in December, with a possible November peak near $1.81 (LiteFinance, 15 June 2026).

Changelly (monthly technical model)

Changelly's algorithmic model projects XRP at an average of $1.14 for June 2026, with a monthly high of $1.15 and a floor of $1.12. For December 2026, the model forecasts a range of $1.36–$1.56, with an average of $1.46, based on technical price-action modelling (Changelly, 20 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, third-party sources range from Changelly's conservative December average of $1.46 to Coinpedia's structural bull case of $9.50. CoinCodex and LiteFinance sit closer to the middle of the range, near $1.63–$1.64 at year-end. Across sources, US regulatory progress and Bitcoin's short-term price action are cited most consistently as swing factors.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

XRP price: technical overview

The XRP/USD price trades at $1.13 as of at 9:43am UTC on 22 June 2026, below the 20-day SMA at around $1.15, the 30-day SMA at around $1.21, the 50-day SMA at around $1.29, and the 100-day SMA at around $1.34. With all four averages above the current price, the near-term technical structure remains weak. The 200-day SMA at around $1.54 marks the longer-term overhead reference. The Hull moving average (9), at around $1.12, runs fractionally below the last price, indicating near-term downward pressure on shorter timeframes, per TradingView data.

Momentum readings remain subdued. TradingView’s 14-day RSI stands at 40.23, in lower-neutral territory, while the ADX (14) reads 25.87, indicating a directional trend rather than a ranging environment.

On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at around $1.38, with R1 at around $1.50 the next reference. A daily close above the pivot would be needed to bring R1 into view, per TradingView pivot data.

On the downside, S1 at around $1.21 sits below the pivot but above the current price, followed by S2 near $1.10. The 100-day SMA shelf at around $1.34 also lies above the last price and may act as resistance on any recovery attempt (TradingView, 22 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Ripple price history (2024–2026)

XRP/USD’s price was trading near $0.49 in late June 2024, broadly range-bound between roughly $0.44 and $0.63 through the summer as the broader crypto market digested a post-halving lull.

The token’s trajectory changed sharply in November 2024. Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory on 5 November triggered a broad crypto rally, and XRP was among the most reactive assets. It closed at $0.56 on 7 November, rose past $1.12 by 16 November, and reached $2.52 on 3 December – a move of roughly 350% in under a month – as markets priced in a friendlier US regulatory environment for digital assets. XRP closed 2024 at $2.08.

The rally extended into mid-2025. XRP briefly touched an intraday high of $3.67 on 18 July 2025, its highest level in the dataset, before selling off through the summer and autumn. A notable intraday low of $1.25 on 10 October 2025 illustrated the volatility involved. The token partially recovered into year-end but closed 2025 at $1.84, below where it had started that year.

XRP closed at $1.14 on 22 June 2026, approximately 38.4% down year to date and 43.9% lower year on year.