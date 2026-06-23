XRP price prediction | June Sell-Off, Escrow Unlock, Regulation

Ripple (XRP) price prediction: June sell-off, escrow unlock, regulationXRP moved below $1.20 during June’s crypto sell-off, while Ripple’s 1 billion XRP escrow unlock kept supply in focus. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Ripple (XRP/USD) is trading at $1.13 in early European trading on Monday, 22 June 2026 at 9:43am UTC, within an intraday range of $1.12–$1.15. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
A broad crypto market sell-off that began in early June has weighed on sentiment, with XRP moving below the $1.20 support band for the first time in several months (CryptoPotato, 5 June 2026). A partial recovery followed after President Trump made an announcement on the evening of Sunday, 15 June, which lifted XRP over 3% in a single session, ahead of Bitcoin's 1.9% and Ethereum's 2.5% gains on the day (CryptoRank, 15 June 2026). Progress on the CLARITY Act, US digital asset legislation that cleared the Senate Banking Committee on 14 May 2026 in a 15–9 vote, continues to shape the regulatory backdrop for the broader crypto complex (CNBC, 14 May 2026). Ripple's scheduled escrow unlocks, including a 1 billion XRP release on 1 June 2026, have also drawn periodic supply-side attention (KuCoin, 1 June 2026).
Ripple price prediction 2026-2030: Analyst price target view
As of 22 June 2026, third-party XRP price predictions show a wide range of XRP price outlooks for 2026, shaped by US digital asset regulation, Ripple's enterprise payment network, and broader crypto market sentiment.
CoinCodex (algorithmic end-of-year model)
CoinCodex places XRP in a 2026 trading channel of $1.13–$1.84, with an average annualised price of $1.42 and a December year-end target of $1.63. The model uses historical price data and halving-cycle inputs, and flagged a 14-day RSI of 41.65 at the time of capture, classified as neutral (CoinCodex, 21 June 2026).
Coinpedia (short-term technical view)
Coinpedia identifies $1.13 as XRP's critical weekly support level, noting that a confirmed break below it could bring the $0.90–$1 target zone into focus. The analysis cites Bitcoin's concurrent weakness as a key drag on XRP, with minor interim support at $1.08–$1.10 before the $0.90 level becomes relevant (Coinpedia, 19 June 2026).
Coinpedia (fundamental 2026 outlook)
In a separate research update, Coinpedia sets a full-year 2026 range of $3.40–$9.50, citing the US CLARITY Act, Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) expansion, and XRPL stablecoin infrastructure as principal catalysts. The note places the first overhead barrier at $1.70 and a major supply zone at $2.50–$2.80, while anchoring current demand support at $1.10–$1.30 (Coinpedia, 12 June 2026).
LiteFinance (consensus aggregation)
LiteFinance, aggregating multiple third-party models, reports that optimistic forecasts cluster around $1.42–$1.64 for year-end 2026, while pessimistic models point to a downside of $0.72. Its overall H2 2026 range stands at $0.53–$1.81. Citing CoinCodex data specifically, it notes projected average prices rising from $1.19 in June to $1.64 in December, with a possible November peak near $1.81 (LiteFinance, 15 June 2026).
Changelly (monthly technical model)
Changelly's algorithmic model projects XRP at an average of $1.14 for June 2026, with a monthly high of $1.15 and a floor of $1.12. For December 2026, the model forecasts a range of $1.36–$1.56, with an average of $1.46, based on technical price-action modelling (Changelly, 20 June 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
XRP price: technical overview
The XRP/USD price trades at $1.13 as of at 9:43am UTC on 22 June 2026, below the 20-day SMA at around $1.15, the 30-day SMA at around $1.21, the 50-day SMA at around $1.29, and the 100-day SMA at around $1.34. With all four averages above the current price, the near-term technical structure remains weak. The 200-day SMA at around $1.54 marks the longer-term overhead reference. The Hull moving average (9), at around $1.12, runs fractionally below the last price, indicating near-term downward pressure on shorter timeframes, per TradingView data.
Momentum readings remain subdued. TradingView’s 14-day RSI stands at 40.23, in lower-neutral territory, while the ADX (14) reads 25.87, indicating a directional trend rather than a ranging environment.
On the upside, the classic pivot point sits at around $1.38, with R1 at around $1.50 the next reference. A daily close above the pivot would be needed to bring R1 into view, per TradingView pivot data.
On the downside, S1 at around $1.21 sits below the pivot but above the current price, followed by S2 near $1.10. The 100-day SMA shelf at around $1.34 also lies above the last price and may act as resistance on any recovery attempt (TradingView, 22 June 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Ripple price history (2024–2026)
XRP/USD’s price was trading near $0.49 in late June 2024, broadly range-bound between roughly $0.44 and $0.63 through the summer as the broader crypto market digested a post-halving lull.
The token’s trajectory changed sharply in November 2024. Donald Trump’s US presidential election victory on 5 November triggered a broad crypto rally, and XRP was among the most reactive assets. It closed at $0.56 on 7 November, rose past $1.12 by 16 November, and reached $2.52 on 3 December – a move of roughly 350% in under a month – as markets priced in a friendlier US regulatory environment for digital assets. XRP closed 2024 at $2.08.
The rally extended into mid-2025. XRP briefly touched an intraday high of $3.67 on 18 July 2025, its highest level in the dataset, before selling off through the summer and autumn. A notable intraday low of $1.25 on 10 October 2025 illustrated the volatility involved. The token partially recovered into year-end but closed 2025 at $1.84, below where it had started that year.
XRP closed at $1.14 on 22 June 2026, approximately 38.4% down year to date and 43.9% lower year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Capital.com analyst view: Ripple
XRP’s price trajectory over the past two years reflects both the token’s sensitivity to regulatory developments and its capacity for rapid, large-scale moves. The November 2024 US election acted as a significant catalyst, with XRP rising from under $0.57 to above $2.50 in a matter of weeks as markets anticipated a more accommodating stance towards digital assets. That momentum carried into a cycle high above $3.67 in July 2025.
The subsequent pullback to current levels near $1.14 shows how quickly sentiment can reverse. Regulatory progress, such as the US CLARITY Act, could renew buying interest, but delays or setbacks to that legislation would remain a material headwind. Ripple’s expanding On-Demand Liquidity network may support longer-term utility demand, although adoption timelines remain uncertain and competition in cross-border payments is intense.
At current levels, XRP sits roughly 69% below its July 2025 cycle high. Some participants may interpret this as a reset from speculative excess; others may view the continued absence of a sustained recovery as a sign of structural weakness. Broader crypto market conditions, Bitcoin’s price direction, and macroeconomic risk appetite all remain key variables that could push XRP in either direction.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Ripple CFDs
As of 22 June 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Ripple CFDs shows 95.6% buyers versus 4.4% sellers, placing it in heavily long-skewed territory, with buyers ahead by 91.2 percentage points. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com and can change.
Summary – Ripple (2026)
- XRP trades at $1.13 as of at 9:43am UTC on 22 June 2026, down approximately 38.4% year to date and 43.9% lower year on year.
- TradingView technical indicators show the 14-day RSI at 40.23 and price trading below all key short-to-long-term SMAs (20/50/100/200-day), reflecting a weak near-term technical structure.
- Key price drivers include progress on the US CLARITY Act, Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity expansion, XRP ETF flows, and broader Bitcoin price direction.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
What is the latest Ripple crypto price prediction?
The latest third-party Ripple crypto price predictions cited in this article show a wide range of possible XRP outcomes for 2026. Forecasts captured as of 22 June 2026 range from Changelly’s December average of $1.46 to Coinpedia’s more expansive full-year case of $9.50. CoinCodex and LiteFinance sit closer to the middle, near $1.63–$1.64 at year-end. These are external forecasts, not Capital.com projections.
Who owns the most Ripple?
Ripple remains closely linked to XRP’s supply because it holds a large amount of XRP through escrow and operational wallets. However, XRP ownership is spread across exchanges, institutions, retail holders and anonymous wallet addresses, so the largest individual beneficial owners can be difficult to identify from wallet data alone. Rich-list data typically shows Ripple-linked wallets and exchange custody wallets among the largest holders, but exchange wallets may represent many underlying customers rather than one owner.
How many Ripple coins are there?
XRP has a fixed maximum supply of 100 billion XRP, created when the XRP Ledger launched. Not all of this supply circulates freely: a portion remains in escrow, while the circulating supply changes over time as scheduled escrow releases occur and some tokens are re-locked. Several 2026 data sources place circulating XRP broadly around the high-50bn to low-60bn range, though exact figures can vary by tracker and timing.
Could Ripple’s price go up or down?
Yes. XRP’s price could rise or fall depending on several factors, including US digital asset regulation, Ripple’s payment-network adoption, scheduled escrow releases, wider crypto sentiment and Bitcoin’s price direction. The article notes that XRP remains below several key moving averages, while third-party forecasts differ widely. That range of views underlines the uncertainty around XRP’s outlook. Crypto markets can be volatile, and past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Should I invest in Ripple?
Whether XRP is suitable for you depends on your financial circumstances, risk tolerance, market knowledge and investment objectives. This article is for information only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold XRP. Before making any decision, consider the risks of cryptocurrency exposure, including volatility, regulatory uncertainty and potential capital loss. You may also wish to seek independent financial advice.
Can I trade Ripple CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Ripple CFDs on Capital.com. Trading crypto CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.