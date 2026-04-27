The DAX index – referred to as the Germany 40 (DE40) on CFD trading platforms such as Capital.com – is trading at €24,598.2 as of 8:50am UTC on 21 April 2026, with an intraday range of €24,295.50–€24,603.50. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment remains shaped by ongoing US tariff uncertainty, with the EU's baseline levy on goods entering the United States set at 15% under the existing framework, while higher sector-specific rates apply to areas such as steel and aluminium; the European Parliament also suspended efforts in February to advance a broader US–EU trade agreement, adding to the overhang on export-heavy German equities (Reuters, 18 January 2026). The ECB left its main refinancing rate unchanged at 2.15% at its March 2026 meeting and signalled a data-dependent, meeting-by-meeting approach ahead of the 30 April rate decision, while CNBC reported on 16 April that a majority of traders were pricing in a pause at that gathering, with a rate increase expected in June, contributing to cautious positioning across eurozone equities (CNBC, 16 April 2026).

Germany 40 forecast 2026–2030: Third-party targets

As of 21 April 2026, third-party Germany 40 predictions present a range of DE40 targets, diverging between macro-regression approaches that flag trade headwinds and momentum-based models that take a more constructive view of index recovery.

Long Forecast (monthly regression model)

Long Forecast places the DE40 end-April 2026 close at 19,664, within a monthly band of 18,288 – 23,862, and carries a December 2026 close target of 21,872, implying a roughly 13.5% decline from the 1 January 2026 opening level of 22,301. The model applies a macro-regression framework and flags sustained downward pressure amid unresolved US tariff exposure on German exports (Long Forecast, 31 March 2026).

Investing.com (technical analysis)

Investing.com notes that the DE40 had recovered above the falling trendline from its 21,860 low, with buyers targeting the 200-day simple moving average at 24,140 and a rising trendline resistance near 24,400; a sustained break above those levels would open the path toward 25,000 and then 25,500. The analysis cites an IMF downgrade of Germany's 2026 GDP growth forecast to 0.8% as the key macro constraint, describing it as the largest single-country downgrade among eurozone economies (Investing.com, 15 April 2026).

Coin Price Forecast (rolling algorithmic model)

Coin Price Forecast sets the DE40 mid-2026 target at 25,894 and its year-end 2026 target at 26,469, implying a rise of approximately 6% from the 21 April 2026 level of 24,988 used as the model's reference. The model, updated on a daily rolling basis, applies a momentum-extrapolation methodology and does not incorporate discretionary macro assumptions (Coin Price Forecast, 20 April 2026).

Takeaway: As of 21 April 2026, third-party DE40 outlooks for end-2026 span roughly 21,872 to 26,469. Long Forecast’s macro-regression model is the most cautious, pointing to downside from trade-related pressure on German exports, while Investing.com’s technical analysis suggests a more constructive recovery path if the index breaks above resistance at the 200-day simple moving average near 24,140 and the rising trendline around 24,400, opening the way towards 25,000 and 25,500. Coin Price Forecast is more bullish still, with a year-end target of 26,469. Across the sources cited, Germany’s weaker growth backdrop – including the IMF’s downgrade of 2026 GDP growth to 0.8% – remains the main macro risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DE40 index price: Technical overview

The DE40 index is trading at €24,598.2 as of 8:50am UTC on 21 April 2026, holding above its full moving-average stack on the daily chart. According to TradingView, all 12 standard moving averages from the 10-day to the 200-day carry a buy signal, with the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs clustered at roughly 23,460 / 23,981 / 24,225 / 24,118 to form a broadly supportive shelf beneath the current price.

Momentum is positive but not stretched. The 14-day RSI reads 61.12, placing it in the upper-neutral range, while the MACD (12, 26) level at 222.47 aligns with a buy signal. The ADX (14) at 19.93 sits below 25, indicating that the trend has not yet reached established strength. The Hull moving average (9) at 24,670.93 registers a sell signal, suggesting that short-term price may be running slightly ahead of its fastest trend measure.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at 24,430.50 has already been exceeded; a sustained daily close above current levels brings R2 at 26,181 into broader view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at 23,147 represents initial support, with the 100-day SMA at 24,225 acting as the nearest MA shelf; a move back below that level would raise the risk of a test toward S1 at 21,397 (TradingView, 21 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Germany 40 index history (2024–2026)

The Germany 40 index closed at €17,941.3 on 22 April 2024, trading in a broadly sideways range through mid-2024 as investors weighed ECB rate expectations and a sluggish German industrial outlook. The index ended 2024 at €19,832.1, up roughly 10.5% on the year, before accelerating sharply higher through early 2026.

From the 1 January 2026 open of €24,521.2, the DE40 pushed to a multi-year peak of €25,268.0 on 27 February 2026, before a heavy sell-off through March and April 2026 tied to US tariff escalation pulled the index down to an intraday low of €18,808.7 on 7 April 2025. To keep the chronology clear, the two-year move is better read in sequence:

The DE40 opened 2025 at €19,847.7 and climbed steadily, topping out near €25,268 in late February 2026. A sharp tariff-driven reversal in early April 2025 sent the index to an intraday trough of €18,808.7 on 7 April 2025, its lowest point in the two-year window, before a partial recovery took hold; the index closed at €20,932.8 on 21 April 2025. From there, the DE40 rebuilt through the second half of 2025 and into early 2026, reaching €25,268.0 on 27 February 2026 before a second tariff-related pullback trimmed gains through late March, with the index touching €21,863.8 intraday on 23 March 2026.

DE40 closed at €24,592.1 on 21 April 2026 , approximately 0.3% up year to date from the 1 January 2026 open of €24,521.2, and 17.5% higher year on year from the 21 April 2025 close of €20,932.8.