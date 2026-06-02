HENSOLDT AG (HAG) is trading at €84.79 in early European trading on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of €84.20–€90.71 as of 11:36am UTC. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Price action comes amid a cluster of company-specific catalysts. HENSOLDT raised its adjusted free cash flow guidance for the 2026 financial year from approximately 40% to approximately 50% of adjusted EBITDA in a release dated 1 June 2026, while confirming its book-to-bill, revenue, and adjusted EBITDA margin targets (HENSOLDT, 1 June 2026). Earlier, the company's Q1 2026 results showed order intake more than doubled year-on-year to €1,483 million, with the order book reaching a record €9,801 million (Reuters, 6 May 2026). Broader sector context is more mixed, with the STOXX Europe Aerospace & Defence index down approximately 1.2% year-to-date versus a 4.8% gain in the wider STOXX 600, as analysts characterise 2026 as a consolidation phase following the sharp re-rating of European defence names in 2025 (CNBC, 30 May 2026).

HENSOLDT: free cash flow upgrade and third-party targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party HENSOLDT stock predictions suggest analysts are weighing record order-book momentum against valuation concerns. Individual broker targets span roughly €85–€101, while consensus aggregates cluster near €89–€91.

MarketScreener (analyst consensus overview)

MarketScreener compiles coverage from 15 analysts on HENSOLDT, arriving at a mean 12-month price target of €91.17 and an Outperform consensus rating. The analysis notes that average targets have drifted modestly lower in recent months, with HENSOLDT's P/E ratio for FY2026 cited at 52.8x, suggesting the market is pricing in a favourable scenario ahead of near-term delivery milestones (MarketScreener, 21 May 2026).

Stockopedia (consensus mid-point)

Stockopedia places the analyst consensus price target for HENSOLDT at €89.90 against a last recorded share price of €88.42, with the data capturing active broker coverage. The narrow gap between target and spot points to a broadly neutral near-term balance, as investors assess HENSOLDT's confirmed full-year revenue guidance of approximately €2.75 billion and revised free cash flow target of approximately 50% of adjusted EBITDA (Stockopedia, 30 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus Buy rating)

MarketBeat reports a Buy consensus rating for HENSOLDT, based on three strong buy ratings, one buy rating and three hold ratings across tracked broker coverage. The Buy skew persists alongside a record order book of €9,801 million as of end-March 2026, while hold-rated analysts flag execution risk and balance sheet pressure following the €675 million acquisition of ESG (MarketBeat, 29 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus range)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 15 analysts covering HENSOLDT, with a 12-month average price target of €91.30, a high estimate of €114 and a low estimate of €62. The wide range of estimates reflects diverging assumptions on how quickly European defence budgets convert into procurement contracts. The 1 June 2026 guidance upgrade to approximately 50% free cash flow of adjusted EBITDA may also act as a near-term revision trigger (Investing.com, 1 June 2026).

Deutsche Bank (Buy, upper end of range)

Deutsche Bank analyst Christophe Menard reiterates a Buy rating on HENSOLDT with a 12-month price target of €101, the highest in the tracked broker pool and unchanged across multiple quarterly reiterations. The bank's positive stance rests on HENSOLDT's position within Bundeswehr modernisation and air-defence programmes, with structural European rearmament spending cited as the central support for the premium target (The Globe and Mail, 17 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, third-party price targets range from approximately €62 at the conservative end to €114 at the high end, with consensus aggregators including MarketScreener, Investing.com and Stockopedia converging near €89–€91. Positive-rated coverage tends to focus on HENSOLDT's record order intake and European defence budget expansion, while more cautious views centre on valuation, balance sheet leverage and near-term execution risk.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

HENSOLDT earnings: Latest results and upcoming dates

HENSOLDT reported its Q1 2026 results on 4 May 2026, covering the three months to 31 March 2026. Revenue rose 25% year-on-year to €496 million, from €395 million in Q1 2025, while order intake more than doubled to €1,483 million from €701 million (HENSOLDT, 6 May 2026). The group's order book reached a record €9,801 million at end-March 2026, with management confirming full-year 2026 revenue guidance of approximately €2.75 billion and an adjusted EBITDA margin target in line with prior communication (Reuters, 6 May 2026).

On 1 June 2026, HENSOLDT issued an updated guidance statement, raising its adjusted free cash flow target for the 2026 financial year from approximately 40% to approximately 50% of adjusted EBITDA, while confirming all other key elements of full-year guidance, including book-to-bill ratio and adjusted EBITDA margin (HENSOLDT, 1 June 2026). The company's next scheduled reporting event is its half-year 2026 results, confirmed for 31 July 2026, in line with its standard financial calendar (HENSOLDT Investor Relations, 1 June 2026).

HAG stock price: technical overview

The HAG stock price trades at €84.79 as of 11:36am UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting just below its 10-day simple moving average (SMA) near €86.77 but holding above the broader moving-average cluster. The 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs converge tightly at roughly €81, €79, €80 and €84, respectively. The 20-over-50 SMA alignment remains intact, keeping the short-term trend constructive, while the Hull moving average (9) at €87.35 runs above the current price, indicating some near-term softness after the move back from the session high.

Momentum is neutral to firm. The 14-day relative strength index reads 54.63, sitting in the upper-neutral range, while the average directional index at 20.56 indicates a developing rather than established trend, per TradingView data. The stochastic %K at 81.14 suggests the near-term move is extended without being at an extreme.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €96.93 represents the first reference above current price. A daily close through that level would put the R2 level near €105.45 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €83.21 serves as initial support, followed by the 50- and 100-day SMA shelf in the €79–€80 area. A sustained move beneath that band would bring the S1 pivot near €74.69 into consideration (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

HENSOLDT share price history (2024–2026)

HAG’s stock price was trading around €34–€37 through mid-2024, a relatively quiet period before the stock became a focal point of the European defence spending debate. The catalyst came in early 2025: HAG rallied from around €62 in late March 2025 to a two-year high of €117.82 on 6 October 2025, as NATO allies accelerated budget pledges and Germany committed to a historic €500bn infrastructure and defence fund. That peak coincided with a broad re-rating across European defence stocks.

A reversal followed. HAG pulled back through late October and November 2025, closing the year near €73.53 on 30 December 2025, as profit-taking and valuation concerns weighed on the sector after its strong run. The stock recovered into January 2026, touching €97.10 intraday on 19 January before fading again. Q1 2026 brought further softness, with HAG dipping as low as €66.42 on 30 March 2026 amid broader market volatility and tariff uncertainty.

A recovery gathered pace into May 2026, supported by Q1 2026 results showing order intake more than doubling to €1,483m and a record order book of €9,801m. HAG closed at €84.69 on 1 June 2026, approximately 15.2% up year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €76.63, and approximately 26.8% below the October 2025 peak.