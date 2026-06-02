Thyssenkrupp Stock Forecast | Q2 Loss, Guidance Intact

Thyssenkrupp AG (TKA) is trading at €11.60 as of 2:15pm UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of €11.45–€11.93 on Capital.com’s share CFD feed. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several near-term developments. Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is due to meet on 16 June to decide the future of its Materials Services division, a business with approximately €11.4 billion in annual turnover, with options including a spin-off, IPO, or full sale (Reuters, 20 May 2026). Separately, the company posted a Q2 FY2025/26 net loss of €11 million on sales of €8.38 billion, a 2% year-on-year decline, while adjusted EBITDA came in at €245 million, down from €468 million in the prior-year quarter (SteelOrbis, 15 May 2026). The company also confirmed the transfer of its HKM stake to Salzgitter, targeted for completion on 1 June 2026 (SteelOrbis, 15 May 2026). The stock trades amid broader EU steel sector attention after the European Commission introduced steel trade safeguard measures, which Thyssenkrupp noted were improving competitive conditions for European producers (Bloomberg, 12 May 2026).

Thyssenkrupp: restructuring and third-party targets in focus

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Thyssenkrupp stock predictions reflect a shifting broker narrative in late May 2026, shaped by Q2 FY2025/26 results released on 12 May, the pending supervisory board decision on Materials Services, and evolving views on Steel Europe restructuring progress.

JPMorgan (broker note, Neutral)

JPMorgan raises its 12-month price target for Thyssenkrupp to €11.80 from €10.10, while maintaining a Neutral rating. Analyst Dominic O'Kane adjusts the estimate upward after Q2 FY2025/26 results broadly met expectations, with the revised figure reflecting a higher attributed valuation for the group's stake in elevator manufacturer TK Elevator (MarketScreener, 12 May 2026).

AlphaValue/Baader Europe (broker note, Reduce)

AlphaValue/Baader Europe downgrades Thyssenkrupp to Reduce, while lifting its price target. The move follows a peer group recalibration and comes amid broader caution on European steel sector valuations, with the broker also flagging execution risk around the Materials Services strategic review and ongoing free cash flow pressure at Steel Europe (MarketScreener, 27 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus overview)

MarketBeat compiles ratings from seven Wall Street analysts and reports a consensus Hold rating for Thyssenkrupp, with three buy ratings, two hold ratings, and two sell ratings. The mixed distribution reflects divergent views on restructuring execution, with the bull case centred on portfolio simplification and the bear case tied to persistent free cash flow headwinds and softer European steel demand (MarketBeat, 26 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates estimates from five analysts and reports an average 12-month price target of €12.61 for TKA, within a range of €9–€15, with a consensus Buy rating. The spread across estimates reflects materially different assumptions on the timing and terms of a Materials Services disposal and the pace of Steel Europe cost reduction (Investing.com, 1 June 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener aggregates nine analyst estimates and reports an average 12-month price target of €12.61 against a last close of €11.74, implying a spread of approximately 7.4%, with a mean consensus rating of Outperform. The consensus follows confirmation of full-year adjusted EBIT guidance of €500 million–€900 million for FY2025/26, with the supervisory board meeting on 16 June set to determine next steps for the Materials Services unit (MarketScreener, 26 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these third-party sources, broker targets range from €11.80 to the upper end of the consensus range at €15, with the nine-analyst average clustering around €12.61. Common themes include the Materials Services strategic review, Steel Europe restructuring provisions, and TK Elevator stake valuation.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Thyssenkrupp earnings: latest results and upcoming dates

Thyssenkrupp reported its Q2 FY2025/26 results on 13 May 2026, posting a net loss of €11 million on revenues of €8.38 billion, a 2% year-on-year decline, while adjusted EBITDA came in at €245 million, down from €468 million in Q2 FY2024/25 (SteelOrbis, 15 May 2026).

Looking ahead, Thyssenkrupp's supervisory board is scheduled to meet on 16 June 2026 to decide the strategic fate of its Materials Services division, a unit generating approximately €11.4 billion in annual revenues, with options including an IPO, spin-off, or outright sale (Reuters, 20 May 2026). The company has also confirmed that free cash flow before M&A is expected to remain negative at up to €600 million for the full fiscal year, reflecting the ongoing cost of Steel Europe restructuring provisions, which contributed to a €334 million net loss in Q1 FY2025/26 (Investing.com, 12 May 2026).

TKA stock price: technical overview

The TKA stock price trades at €11.60 as of 2:15pm UTC on 1 June 2026, sitting above the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €10.87, €9.44, €9.91 and €9.12, respectively. A 20-over-50 alignment remains intact across both the simple and exponential moving average families. The Hull moving average (9) at €11.79 runs close to the current last price, while the 10-day SMA at €11.18 and 10-day EMA at €11.25 form a near-term support shelf just below the session range.

Momentum readings are firm but elevated. The 14-day RSI sits at 65.60, in the upper-neutral zone, while the average directional index (14) at 33.80 indicates an established directional trend is in force.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €12.55 represents the nearest reference above. A daily close through that level would put R2 at €13.35 in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €11.15 offers initial support, with the 100-day SMA near €9.91 acting as a deeper moving-average shelf. A move back below the pivot would bring S1 at €10.35 into consideration as the next reference (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Thyssenkrupp share price history (2024–2026)

TKA’s stock price closed at around €4.70 in early June 2024, then spent much of the following summer drifting lower as Steel Europe losses mounted and a deal with Kretschmer-backed investors collapsed. By mid-February 2025, the share had slid to an intraday low of approximately €4.81 – the weakest print in the two-year window – coinciding with the company flagging a potential FY 2025/26 net loss of up to €800m tied to restructuring provisions.

A sharp recovery took hold from late February 2025, gaining pace through the spring as Thyssenkrupp reached a restructuring agreement with unions and secured long-term Steel Europe financing. The stock closed at €13.01 on 13 October 2025, with its two-year intraday high of €13.37 reached that same week. The move was partly driven by the stock-market debut of Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS), which listed in mid-October and attracted investor attention toward the parent company.

TKA then retraced sharply, falling back toward €7.81 on 7 April 2026 amid the broader global selloff that followed US tariff announcements. A subsequent recovery – supported by a Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy in late April and broadly in-line Q2 FY 2025/26 results in May – pushed the share back to €11.80 by 29 May 2026.

TKA closed at €11.46 on 1 June 2026, approximately 22.8% up year to date and 34.4% up year on year.