Allianz SE (ALV) is trading at €376.10 in afternoon European trading as of 12:27pm UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of €374.70–€383.40. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been shaped by several near-term catalysts. Allianz reported a record Q1 2026 operating profit of €4.52bn, up 6.6% year on year, with PIMCO attracting €37.6bn in third-party inflows during the quarter, while Allianz Global Investors added €7.6bn (Bloomberg, 13 May 2026). The company's ongoing €2.5bn share buyback programme, which began in March 2026 and runs through December 2026, continued with 240,477 shares repurchased between 20 and 22 May 2026, adding one source of demand for the shares (Allianz SE, 27 May 2026). Broader European equity markets faced mixed conditions after Brent crude touched multi-year highs above $126 per barrel in late April 2026, though the Stoxx 600 recovered to close April with its largest monthly gain in over a year amid easing tensions (CNBC, 30 April 2026).

Allianz: Q1 profit and buyback shape third-party outlook

As of 1 June 2026, third-party Allianz stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive consensus following Allianz's record Q1 2026 operating profit of €4.52bn, reported on 12 May 2026. The following targets summarise leading third-party views on the stock across that window.

RBC Capital Markets (Sector Perform, Q1 review)

RBC Capital Markets maintained its Sector Perform rating on ALV after the Q1 2026 earnings release, keeping its 12-month price target at €400 while lifting longer-term profit, earnings and solvency forecasts. The bank noted good underlying momentum in property and casualty insurance and asset management, but stopped short of a rating or target upgrade amid valuation considerations (Finimize, 14 May 2026).

Barron's (22-analyst aggregate)

Barron's aggregates a 22-analyst average 12-month price target of €407.13 for ALV, around 8.3% above the 1 June 2026 last price of €376.10. The aggregate spans a wide range of individual views, with the post-Q1 earnings beat and ongoing buyback programme among the most frequently cited factors across contributing brokers (Barron's, 8 May 2026).

MarketScreener (18-analyst consensus)

MarketScreener's 18-analyst consensus places the average 12-month ALV price target at €403.90, with estimates ranging from €325 to €504, against a last close of €381.60. The mean recommendation across contributing analysts sits at an Outperform-equivalent, with the Q1 record operating profit and the group's confirmation that it remains on track for its full-year €17.4bn guidance cited as consensus anchors (MarketScreener, 31 May 2026).

Yahoo Finance (analyst aggregate)

Yahoo Finance shows a 12-month consensus price target of €403.90 for ALV, consistent with the broader multi-broker mean, alongside a forward annual dividend of €17.10 per share, reflecting the payment made on 12 May 2026. The data pool encompasses a range of covering brokers and aligns with a predominantly Hold-to-Outperform consensus skew following the Q1 earnings beat (Yahoo Finance, 1 June 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, 12-month ALV price targets captured between 8 May and 1 June 2026 converge near a consensus mean of €403.90–€407.13.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Allianz earnings: Q1 2026 results and upcoming dates

Allianz reported record Q1 2026 operating profit of €4.52bn on 12 May 2026, up 6.6% year on year, with core earnings per share growth of 9% over the same period (Allianz SE, 13 May 2026). The result reached 26% of the group's full-year outlook midpoint, with strength in property and casualty insurance and asset management; PIMCO attracted €37.6bn in third-party net inflows, while Allianz Global Investors added €7.6bn (Bloomberg, 13 May 2026).

The group confirmed that it remains on track for its full-year 2026 operating profit target of €17.4bn, plus or minus €1bn, which it set alongside its FY2025 results earlier in the year (Allianz SE, 13 May 2026). Some analysts noted that the 2026 guidance midpoint sat slightly below prior market consensus of €18.1bn, though the Q1 delivery was broadly received as a strong start (MarketScreener, 13 May 2026).

The next scheduled earnings event is Allianz's Q2 2026 results, with MarketScreener listing 7 August 2026 as the confirmed earnings release date (MarketScreener, 12 May 2026). The ex-dividend date for the €17.10 per share annual dividend passed on 8 May 2026, with payment made on 12 May 2026 (StockEvents, 12 May 2026).

ALV stock price: technical overview

The ALV stock price is trading at €376.10 as of 12:27pm UTC on 1 June 2026, just below a dense moving-average cluster where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) converge near €381, €377, €374 and €369, according to TradingView data. The last price holds marginally above the 50-day SMA at €376.90 and the 200-day SMA at €369.30, though it remains below the 20-day SMA at €381.40. This places the session price inside the broader moving-average band, rather than clearly above or below it.

Momentum indicators lean soft. The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) sits at 44.6, in lower-neutral territory, while the average directional index (ADX) reads 12.9, signalling a weak and undirected trend at this stage, according to TradingView oscillator data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €396.40 represents the nearest resistance reference. A daily close above that level would bring R2 near €411.20 into view. The Hull moving average (9) at €379.60 sits just above the current price and may act as a near-term overhead reference.

To the downside, the classic pivot point at €381.40 sits fractionally above the last price. A move below that level would bring S1 at €366.60 into view as the next classic support, with the 100-day SMA shelf at €373.90 acting as an intermediate reference, according to TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Allianz share price history (2024–2026)

ALV’s stock price opened June 2024 near €270, as part of a gradual multi-year recovery. The stock drifted lower through the summer, touching a two-year low of €240.35 on 5 August 2024 amid a sharp global equity sell-off triggered by the Bank of Japan’s surprise rate hike and a rapid unwinding of yen carry trades. The recovery was steady from there, with ALV climbing back through €280–€300 by late September 2024.

The stock closed 2024 at €296.10, then pushed higher into early 2025, reaching €315–€316 by late January before sliding back to a trough near €312 in early February 2025. A more sustained recovery took hold from March 2025, with ALV advancing through the €340s and €350s by mid-year, supported by broader European equity strength and Allianz’s record full-year operating profit of €17.4bn.

The sharpest drawdown of the period came in early April 2025, when the stock briefly plunged to an intraday low of €287.40 on 7 April 2025, coinciding with a global market rout following the announcement of sweeping US tariffs. ALV recovered quickly, reclaiming €390 by early January 2026 before pulling back to the mid-€340s in March 2026. It then recovered again through April and May 2026, reaching a high of €397.50 on 21 April 2026.

ALV closed at €375.90 on 1 June 2026, approximately 4.2% below its 2 January 2026 open of €390.80, but around 27% above its 5 August 2024 intraday low.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.