BioNTech Stock Forecast | ASCO Oncology Data Update

BioNTech (BNTX) is trading at $97.02 as of 2:45pm UTC on 1 June 2026, within an intraday range of $93.45–$97.95. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around BNTX has been shaped by several recent developments. BioNTech presented new clinical data at ASCO 2026 for its late-stage oncology candidates pumitamig and gotistobart, with pumitamig reporting anti-tumour activity in first-line non-small cell lung cancer via the ROSETTA Lung-02 trial and gotistobart demonstrating durable overall survival outcomes in platinum-resistant ovarian cancer (GlobeNewswire, 30 May 2026). Separately, the company's Q1 2026 results, reported on 5 May, showed revenues declining to €118.1 million from €182.8 million a year earlier amid lower COVID-19 vaccine sales (BioNTech SE, 5 May 2026). BioNTech also reaffirmed full-year revenue guidance of €2.0 billion–€2.3 billion and announced a share repurchase programme of up to $1.0 billion (Yahoo Finance, 5 May 2026).

BioNTech: ASCO data frames third-party price targets

As of 1 June 2026, third-party BioNTech stock predictions reflect differing views following ASCO clinical data and the residual impact of Q1 2026 earnings. The targets below are 12-month forward estimates from third-party sources and do not constitute investment advice.

Bernstein (initiation, market perform)

Bernstein analyst Jeffrey Walch initiated coverage on BNTX with a market perform rating and a 12-month price target of $96. The initiation reflected a cautious stance, with the target implying limited upside from prevailing price levels at the time of publication (GuruFocus, 22 May 2026).

UBS (upgrade, buy)

UBS upgraded BNTX from neutral to buy and raised its 12-month price target to $135 from $117. The upgrade followed BioNTech's ASCO 2026 data presentations, with the bank citing improved confidence in the company's late-stage oncology pipeline after clinical readouts for pumitamig and gotistobart (MarketScreener, 27 May 2026).

Canaccord Genuity (house view, buy maintained)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Newman maintained a buy rating on BNTX with a 12-month price target of $158. The reaffirmation followed the ASCO data cycle, with the target representing the highest published single-analyst figure in the current tracking period (The Globe and Mail, 29 May 2026).

Public.com (consensus aggregator)

Public.com aggregated 14 analyst ratings on BNTX, reporting a consensus buy rating and an average 12-month price target of $130.43. The distribution showed 57% of polled analysts at strong buy, with the range reflecting divergent views on execution risk from BioNTech's ongoing restructuring programme and declining COVID-19 vaccine revenues (Public.com, 28 May 2026).

MarketBeat (consensus tracker)

MarketBeat tracked 19 analyst 12-month price targets for BNTX, with an average of $129.56, a high of $158, a low of $94, and a consensus moderate buy rating. The $64 spread between the lowest and highest targets reflected differing assumptions on oncology revenue conversion and the pace of decline in COVID-19 vaccine income (MarketBeat, 30 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, third-party price targets range from $96 (Bernstein, market perform) to $158 (Canaccord Genuity, buy), with consensus aggregators converging near $129–$131. The UBS upgrade to buy on 26 May was the most notable directional shift in the period.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BioNTech (BNTX) earnings: latest results and upcoming schedule

BioNTech reported Q1 2026 financial results on 5 May 2026, with revenues of €118.1 million, down from €182.8 million in Q1 2025, reflecting the continued decline in COVID-19 vaccine income (BioNTech SE, 5 May 2026). Net loss for the quarter widened to €531.9 million, while the company maintained its full-year 2026 revenue guidance of €2.0 billion–€2.3 billion and announced a share repurchase programme of up to $1.0 billion (BioNTech SE, 5 May 2026).

BioNTech reaffirmed its cost restructuring targets on the same date, outlining plans to achieve approximately €500 million in annual savings through site exits in Germany and Singapore and a workforce reduction affecting up to approximately 1,860 roles (Yahoo Finance, 5 May 2026). The company reported cash and equivalents of approximately €16.8 billion as of 31 March 2026, which it cited as sufficient to fund operations and pipeline development through the current phase of its oncology transition (BioNTech SE, 5 May 2026).

BioNTech's Q2 2026 earnings date has not been formally confirmed as of 1 June 2026, though the release is estimated for Monday, 3 August 2026, based on past reporting schedules, with a conference call expected on 4 August 2026 (MarketBeat, 31 May 2026). Investors and analysts tracking the stock should refer to BioNTech's official investor relations page at biontech.com for confirmed dates, as schedules are subject to change.

BNTX stock price: technical overview

The BNTX stock price trades at $97.02 as of 2:45pm UTC on 1 June 2026, above the Hull moving average (9) at $94.80 but below the classic pivot point at $101.39 and the R1 resistance level at $115.32. Price is also trading around the 20/50/100/200-day SMAs at approximately $93 / $95 / $100 / $101, with the 100- and 200-day SMAs clustered in the $100–$101 area. This creates an overhead shelf that price has not yet reclaimed on a closing basis.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 54.43, placing momentum in the upper-neutral zone. This is consistent with a market that has recovered from weaker levels without yet showing clear directional conviction. The average directional index (ADX) at 15.27 sits just above the weak-trend threshold of 15, suggesting the current move lacks strong trending characteristics, per TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 at $115.32 is the first meaningful reference level. A daily close above that level would bring R2 at $127.20 into view. The Hull moving average (9) at $94.80 and the classic pivot at $101.39 frame the immediate range, while the $100–$101 SMA shelf remains a key area to watch on pullbacks. A sustained slip beneath that cluster would open a path toward S1 at $89.51, near the lower end of the recent trading range (TradingView, 1 June 2026).

This technical analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BioNTech share price history (2024–2026)

BNTX’s stock price entered June 2024 at around $103.05, but spent much of that summer under pressure, sliding to a two-year low of $78.05 on 5 August 2024. This period coincided with a broad global sell-off in equities and continued concern about the post-pandemic decline in COVID-19 vaccine revenues. The stock began recovering through the autumn, climbing back above $120 by mid-September 2024 after the company outlined its longer-term oncology ambitions, and closed the year at $111.79 on 31 December 2024.

2025 opened with renewed momentum. BNTX reached $123.98 on 10 January before pulling back. A brief move to $120.59 on 24 April coincided with broader biotech optimism, though it faded quickly, and the stock dropped to close May 2025 at $96.55. A recovery through the summer carried the price back toward $115–$116 in late June and July, before a gradual fade into year-end left BNTX closing 2025 at $95.35.

2026 opened quietly near $97.03 on 2 January, rose to around $113–$120 through January and February amid early oncology pipeline interest, then fell to $84.55 on 10 March. The move partly coincided with the announced departure of co-founder Ugur Sahin and downward revenue guidance revisions. The stock has since partially recovered, closing at $94.66 on 1 June 2026, approximately 0.7% above its 2 January 2026 open and roughly 23.8% below the 52-week intraday high of $124.05 reached on 17 September 2024.