Shares news

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UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank offer, 4 May vote
UniCredit is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage centred on its Commerzbank offer, shareholder vote on 4 May 2026, and April 2026 dividend. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party UCG price targets and technicals.
10:37, 10 April 2026
Saipem stock forecast: 2025 results, Subsea7 merger
Saipem is an Italian energy services company whose latest full-year results and planned Subsea7 merger have kept the stock in focus against a volatile backdrop for the wider sector. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SPM price targets and technicals.
10:23, 10 April 2026
Buzzi stock forecast: FY 2025 results, 2026 outlook
Buzzi is an Italian cement producer whose FY 2025 results showed higher sales but lower recurring EBITDA, with 2026 guidance pointing to a slight further contraction. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BZU price targets and technical analysis.
10:19, 10 April 2026
Amplifon stock forecast: GN Hearing deal, lower margins
Amplifon is an Italian hearing care group listed on Borsa Italiana that has recently come under pressure after lower 2025 margins and its announced €2.3bn GN Hearing acquisition. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AMP price targets and technicals.
10:19, 10 April 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
United Health stock forecast: Third-party price targets
UnitedHealth Group is a large US healthcare company, and its share price is closely followed as traders assess earnings releases, guidance updates and regulatory developments alongside wider market conditions. Explore UNH’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
13:45, 23 January 2026
Oklo stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Oklo is a US-listed advanced nuclear company, with its share price influenced by project development milestones, regulatory progress, commercial agreements and broader clean-energy sector dynamics. Explore OKLO’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
12:22, 23 January 2026
Fincantieri stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Fincantieri is an Italian shipbuilding group listed in Milan, with operations spanning cruise, naval and offshore vessels. Explore FCT’s recent price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
11:11, 23 January 2026
BPER Banca stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BPER Banca is an Italian-listed banking group, with its share price influenced by developments in the domestic banking sector, broader market conditions and company-specific updates. Explore BPE’s price action, third-party price targets and technical analysis.
10:29, 23 January 2026