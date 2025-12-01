Economic news
Trump is testing the markets' confidence – will they continue to “Sell America”?
In US President Donald Trump, the American people voted for someone to disrupt the status quo, and that’s what they have received. When it comes to the markets, President Trump is testing confidence. The question is: will it be permanent?
12:16, 11 February 2026
ECB interest-rate forecasts – Projections for the next five years
The European Central Bank (ECB) plays a pivotal role in the economic stability of the eurozone, meaning ECB interest-rate forecasts are key to understanding how financial and economic scenarios might evolve.
13:52, 21 January 2026
US Wall Street 30 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Wall Street 30 (US30) reflects price movements across a basket of major US blue-chip companies and is closely watched by traders and investors as a gauge of US equity sentiment.
15:34, 15 January 2026
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:47, 15 December 2025
6 top pros and cons of stock options
Stock options are often included in employee reward packages, giving individuals the right to buy company shares at a fixed price in the future. This guide explains the main advantages, possible drawbacks and essential points to review before joining a scheme, providing a clear and balanced overview of how stock options work.
16:37, 11 December 2025
Can we inflate away government debt in 2025?
Government borrowing surged in the wake of the pandemic, leaving many countries with historically high levels of public debt.
11:53, 10 December 2025
Trading during stagflation: which assets to consider
When inflation stays high and growth slows, familiar patterns in markets can shift, and the performance of traditional assets becomes less predictable.
11:30, 10 December 2025
Brazil recession: could fiscal policy tip the economy into a downturn?
Brazil’s economy has alternated between periods of expansion and slowdown, each shaped by changes in policy, global demand and investor confidence. After avoiding a recession in recent years, it now faces renewed headwinds — elevated interest rates, fiscal constraints and uneven sectoral growth.
16:08, 3 December 2025
US inflation outlook: could slowing price growth lead to rate cuts in 2026?
After a period of sharp price movements and policy adjustments, inflation in the United States continues to draw close attention. Recent data provides a clearer view of how much price growth has eased and what this may imply for future interest rate decisions.
18:28, 2 December 2025
Greece housing market: inflation, demand and outlook
Greece’s housing market has entered a slower phase after several years of rapid growth. As borrowing costs rise and inflation remains elevated, activity is cooling across key regions, prompting questions about whether the market is heading for a correction or simply stabilising.
15:36, 1 December 2025