Forex news
EUR/USD forecast: Third-party price targets
Movements in the euro–US dollar exchange rate often reflect a shifting balance between economic data, central bank expectations and broader market conditions.
14:19, 14 January 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:47, 14 January 2026
USD/JPY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/JPY is trading around 155.70 in intraday action on 8 December 2025, close to the top of its session range between 154.41 and 155.71 as of 2:44pm UTC. The pair remains near levels seen over the past week, with external data showing fluctuations between roughly 154.5 and 156.0, suggesting relatively contained day-to-day volatility. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:34, 19 December 2025
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:47, 15 December 2025
USD/TRY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/TRY continues to react to shifts in Turkey’s economic outlook and wider global conditions, offering a clear view of how domestic and international factors interact across the currency market. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:11, 11 December 2025
EUR/JPY forecast: Third-party price targets
Euro / Japanese yen (EUR/JPY) is trading around 180.63 as of 1:26pm UTC on 4 December 2025, moving within an intraday range of 180.46–181.36 on Capital.com’s forex CFD feed. The pair continues to trade near levels seen around 181.3 in recent sessions, broadly in line with external spot benchmarks that have also held close to the 181 area. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
17:51, 10 December 2025
EUR/TRY forecast: Third-party price targets
Euro / Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) was quoted at 49.68 as of 11:58 on 4 December 2025 (UTC) on Capital.com’s feed, trading near the upper end of its intraday range between 49.21 and 49.70. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
17:36, 10 December 2025
Gold vs US dollar seasonality trends: what could be the best and worst months for traders?
Gold and the US dollar often move through familiar seasonal patterns shaped by macroeconomic cycles, fiscal factors and investor behaviour. These rhythms have tended to repeat over time, offering insight into how markets respond to broader global conditions.
09:14, 28 November 2025
10 trading tips to make the most of the Capital.com mobile app
Explore how to get the most out of the Capital.com mobile app with these practical trading tips. From managing risk and setting protective orders to using AI-driven insights and educational tools, discover how to trade more efficiently and stay informed.
09:52, 21 November 2025
Best currency pairs to trade at night
What are the pros and cons of night trading, and how can you choose the right currency pair for your trading strategy?
14:33, 18 November 2025