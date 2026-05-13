Apply for a professional account

Experienced traders who are eligible can apply to become Capital.com professional clients, meaning they won’t be subject to the same leverage restrictions as retail traders, but lose some of the protections of retail clients.

Are you eligible?

If you can answer yes to two or more of the following questions, you may be eligible

#1

Have you carried out an average of ten transactions of significant size per quarter, in the relevant market, for the last year?

#2

Do you have a liquid investment portfolio exceeding €500,000?

#3

Are you working in, or have worked in, a professional position in the financial sector relevant to the Firm’s services and leveraged products, for at least one year?

If you meet the requirements

Here are the steps needed to apply. Once you apply, we will review your eligibility for a Pro account and notify you vial email if you qualify

No Capital.com account yet?

  1. Download our CFD trading app from the App Store
  2. Open and verify a new retailing account
  3. In the app click on the banner at the top of the homescreen and submit the required information
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Existing client?

  1. Download the app if necessary
  2. Log in to the app and go to “Account”, or click on “Live” in the top right of the platform
  3. Click “Upgrade to Pro” and submit the required information
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We’re here to help

24/7 availability

To find out more about the specific conditions and characteristics of the professional account please reach out to our customer support service

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