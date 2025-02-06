The essentials of cryptocurrency trading

Not sure what crypto trading is all about? Here’s an overview to help lift the lid on this fast-paced global market.

What is cryptocurrency trading?

Cryptocurrency trading involves taking a position on the rising or falling price of digital assets such as bitcoin and ether, using derivatives such as CFDs or knock-outs. This method is the same as when you trade more established asset classes such as shares or commodities, in that you’re only trading the underlying price of the asset rather than owning it outright.

You’d usually trade cryptocurrency CFDs using leverage. This gives you access to the full value of the position with a relatively small outlay, known as margin. Trading on leverage is risky, since it amplifies both profits and losses.

Trade cryptocurrency using knock-outs, on the other hand, and you’ll always know how much you’re risking at the start of your trade.



You can also take crypto positions by physically buying the digital currency using wallets and exchanges. This means you can’t speculate on its price falling, and have to put up the full value of the position.

Why trade cryptocurrencies?

People trade cryptocurrencies for a variety of reasons, from the strong profit potential they perceive, to diversification, to its decentralised nature and the accessibility of its 24/7 market. Assets like bitcoin have seen periods of extreme volatility in recent years that have been highly publicised, making them infamous in popular culture and broadening their speculation appeal. Some also see cryptos as a potential hedge against fiat currency risk or inflation, and others appreciate the innovative blockchain technology that underpins them.

Learn more about how to trade Solana.

Why trade cryptocurrencies with Capital.com?

We offer CFD and knock-outs trading on cryptocurrencies, giving you exposure to the price movements of cryptos without having to buy them outright. You can trade 450 digital assets with us, with the freedom of speculating on prices falling as well as rising.

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse market moves with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops which lock in positive market moves while protecting against losses.*

Learn more about cryptocurrency trading

*Stop-losses may not be guaranteed.