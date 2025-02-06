Choose a broker with rock-solid foundations

Traders, we know that security is important to you. Join a broker with $1tn+ volume traded1, rest assured that your money is ring-fenced at top banks.

Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC)

Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
Discover our platforms

A trusted global broker

Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.
Find out more about us

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
Check fees

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.2
Explore what to trade

Become a better trader 

Discover a wide range of free educational materials to help you sharpen your trading skills – market guides, trading strategies and more. 
Learn more

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

For experienced traders

The ideal service, tools and resources to further advance your skills.

Charting tools and indicators

Sharpen your analysis with an array of intuitive charts, drawing tools and 100+ indicators.

Customised leverage

Control larger positions with low margins on selected markets. Leverage magnifies both profits and losses. Limits apply.

Round-the-clock support

Our knowledgeable team is available 24/7 to assist you.

Customisable price alerts

Monitor the price movements of your favourite assets and stay on top of your strategy.

platform

Rapid withdrawals

99.59% of withdrawals are processed within 24 hours, according to our internal server data from 2026.

Our markets

Stay informed with the data that matters, on 5,500+ markets. Get the latest news, trader sentiment, spreads, price action and much more.

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesSharesCrypto
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Gold
Crude Oil Spot
Bitcoin/USD
Ripple/USD
Ethereum/USD
US Tech 100
Brent Oil Spot
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

For learner traders

Start your trading journey with Capital.com.

User-friendly demo

Build your trading experience with ease, risk-free.

phone

In-depth education

Learn key concepts via accessible courses, webinars, quizzes and videos.

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Dedicated help, 24/7

Enjoy knowledgeable and friendly support, around the clock.

Flexible position sizing

Stay comfortable with your exposure and trade using flexible sizings.

Risk-management tools

Use stop-losses3 to limit your downside when the market goes against you.

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Information presented relate to Capital Com Group.

2 Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Stop-losses may not be guaranteed.

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