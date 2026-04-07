Regulations

Licenses

Capital Com SV Investments Limited is a regulated Cyprus Investment Firm, with registration number HE 354252, authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under the license number 319/17 (brand name “Capital.com”).

Capital Com Group Ltd is a regulated Cyprus Investment Firm, with registration number HE 446198, authorised and regulated by the CySEC under the license number 463/25 (brand name “Capital.com”).

Based in the European Union, Capital.com complies with the requirements imposed by the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID).

Segregated Funds

Capital.com keeps its clients’ money in segregated bank accounts in accordance with our regulator’s rules on client money. In other words, your funds are held separately from our funds and are thus not exposed to any unexpected financial difficulties that may arise in the Company. The Company does not claim any entitlement to these funds, as they belong to you.

Clients’ funds are spread across a number of prominent banks that are constantly reviewed to ensure they are in line with the Capital.com policies.

Investor Compensation warranties

Capital.com segregates all retail client funds from its own money in accordance with relevant regulations. Capital Com SV Investments Limited and Capital Com Group Ltd are members of the Investor Compensation Fund (the “ICF”), which provide compensation for Retail Investors should Capital.com declare default. For further details please refer to the Investor Compensation Fund Policy here.

Fixing the amount of payable compensation

The amount of the compensation payable to each client is calculated in accordance with the legal and contractual terms governing our relationship with the client, subject to the set-off rules applied for the calculation of the claims between the client and Capital.com.