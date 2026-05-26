Compliance & legal: CFD trading

At Capital.com, we ensure we are fully transparent about our business model. We disclose all related information and inform users about charges that apply when trading with our platform.

Leveraged Trading

Capital.com trading platform allows users to trade on leveraged funds. This means that you can trade greater amounts than you deposited, i.e. invest on margin.

Example

Let’s say you’ve deposited $1,000 on your Capital.com account. The leverage is 30:1. That means you can trade investments valued up to $30,000.

Be aware that trading on margin magnifies both potential returns and potential losses. Capital.com provides its users with an effective way to manage risk and avoid a negative account balance. With regards to margin calls please refer to our page here.

Negative Balance Protection

The size of the potential loss is limited to the funds held by us for and on your behalf, in relation to your trading account. Professional clients could lose more than the sum they have initially invested.

Spread

A spread in trading (also known as "bid-ask spread", "bid-offer" or "buy-sell" spread) refers to the difference between the prices for an immediate purchase (ask) and immediate sale (bid) of an asset quoted either in an order book or by a market maker or other provider. When opening and closing a trade, Capital.com users effectively pay a spread equivalent to this difference.

Visit our courses to learn more about Spread. For further details, please visit our Fees & Charges page.

Overnight Premiums

Every time you hold a trade open overnight, your position will be subject to an interest fee.

This means, if you close your position within the same day, you don’t pay this Premium.

The Overnight Premium rates are derived based on monthly benchmark interbank rates.

Overnight Premium figures and cut-off times for charging them can be found in the instruments’ details section.

You can find the actual Overnight Premium figures for each instrument on the instrument's page or further details please visit our Fees & Charges page.