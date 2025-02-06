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Shares & ETFs trading: today’s live prices

Trade CFDs and knock-out options on thousands of global shares, as well as ETFs – including Tesla, Amazon, Apple, Meta and the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY).

Shares and ETF markets

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
TSLATesla Inc
MUMicron Technology Inc
NVDANVIDIA Corp
PLTRPalantir Technologies Inc
MSTRStrategy Inc
MSFTMicrosoft Corp
AMDAdvanced Micro Devices Inc
SNDKSanDisk Corp
METAMeta Platforms Inc
AAPLApple Inc
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

The essentials of shares trading

Need an insight into the shares and ETF markets? Here’s some key information on the world of buying and selling these instruments.

What is shares and ETFs trading?

Shares and ETFs trading is the process of buying and selling individual company stocks or baskets of assets (such as ETFs), in the hope of benefitting from price fluctuations.

You can buy and sell shares or ETFs directly on a stock exchange, or trade over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives such as CFDs, based on their price.

Traders generally aim to capitalise on short-term market moves. They may buy shares or ETFs they expect to go up, hold them briefly and then sell once the market rises. That differs from traditional investing, which usually involves buying and holding assets for the long term. As with all trading and investment products, there is always the possibility of loss as well as gain.

Why trade shares/ETFs?

Shares and ETFs are among the most popular markets to trade. Shares offer exposure to a single company’s performance, while ETFs track a broader selection of assets – from sectors and indices to commodities and bonds – in a single product.

Trading on shares and ETFs with CFDs or knock-outs gives you the opportunity to speculate on prices falling as well as rising, without having to physically buy the underlying asset.

With CFDs, you can also access leverage to amplify your exposure. This can magnify your profits but also your losses, as both will be based on the full value of the position.

Why trade shares/ETFs with Capital.com?

We offer CFD trading and knock-out trading on over 4,000 global shares and ETFs, giving you exposure to their price movements without needing to buy them outright.

We also offer extended hours on key US stocks, so you can trade on price movements around earnings announcements that are typically released after the market closes.

Identify potential entry and exit points with our smart, intuitive charting tools, and set price alerts to notify you of significant market moves. Protect yourself against adverse price swings with our range of risk-management tools, including trailing stops, which lock in gains while limiting losses.*

Learn more about shares trading & the differences between share trading vs cfd trading.

Stay up to date with the latest shares market news, insights and analysis.

Learn what an IPO is and how IPO trading works.

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stop-losses incur a fee if activated.

More shares insights

Gain deeper context on share market movements and trading schedules – including daily risers, fallers, and global stock market hours.

Stock Market Trading Hours

Find out when global stock markets open and close, including key trading sessions and regional time zones.
Learn more about stock market trading hours

Share Fallers

Monitor the biggest share price declines and see which stocks are underperforming in today’s market.
Explore today’s top falling shares

Share Risers

Track the top-performing shares and explore which companies are leading the market in daily price gains.
Explore today’s top gaining shares

Discover more upcoming IPOs

Explore the latest companies preparing to go public.

OpenAI IPO

Learn more about OpenAI’s company history, IPO details, and how to trade share CFDs with Capital.com.
Learn more

eToro IPO

Learn more about eToro’s company history, IPO details, and how to trade share CFDs with Capital.com.
Learn more

Shein IPO

Learn more about Shein’s company history, IPO details, and how to trade share CFDs with Capital.com.
Learn more

Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
Discover our platforms

A trusted global broker

Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.1
Find out more about us

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.2
Explore what to trade

Become a better trader 

Discover a wide range of free educational materials to help you sharpen your trading skills – market guides, trading strategies and more. 
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Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators
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Information presented relates to Capital Com Group.

2 Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.