Complaints Procedure - Capital Com SV Investments Limited

Whilst we always endeavour to offer the best possible service to you, we recognise that you may on occasion feel dissatisfied with an aspect of our service. In the event you are dissatisfied about a financial product or service provided to you by Capital Com SV Investments Limited (the Company), please raise your concerns to us according to the following procedure.

1. In the first instance, contact our Customer Support team by email to the email address support@capital.com or by telephone on +357 25024950. Most concerns can be resolved at this level. When contacting our Customer Support team, please provide as much information as possible, including: ​​​​​​

your full name and account number;

a clear description of the issue(s); and

references to any additional relevant documentation, screenshots, etc.

Our Customer Support team will then endeavour to resolve your concerns as quickly as possible and propose a resolution to your case. If, after the resolution is provided, we do not receive any response from you regarding your interest in further escalating the matter, we will regard your concerns to be successfully resolved.

2. If you will remain dissatisfied after the resolution is offered you may contact us at complaint@capital.com or complete the below form to submit your complaint to our Complaints Department who will be responsible to examine your complaint competently, diligently and impartially to assess whether the Firm has acted fairly, within its rights and have met the Firm’s contractual obligations.

Please ensure that you have informed us of all the relevant facts and evidence to conduct a thorough and independent investigation into your complaint.

At this stage in order to resolve your complaint we will take the following steps:

(i) We will confirm, within five (5) days, receipt of your complaint and provide you with your Unique Reference Number. You should use said reference number in all future communication with us and/or the Financial Ombudsman of Cyprus regarding your complaint.

(ii) After thorough investigation, we will reply to your complaint within two (2) months, informing you about the outcome of our investigation. In our response we will review the relevant facts, findings and conclusions of our investigation and state whether your complaint has been upheld or rejected and, where appropriate, will offer redress and/or remedial action. If your complaint is rejected, we will explain the reasons for this.

In the event that we are unable to respond within two (2) months, due to the complexity of the complaint, we will inform you of the reasons for the delay and indicate the period of time within which it is possible to complete our investigation. This period of time shall not exceed three (3) months from the date of submission of the complaint.

In the event that our final response does not fully satisfy you, you may refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman of Cyprus. The Financial Ombudsman is an independent service for settling disputes for Cyprus Investment Firms and their clients.

It is important to contact the Financial Ombudsman using your Unique Reference Number within four months of receiving a final response from us otherwise the Financial Ombudsman may not be able to deal with your complaint. Please also note that the Financial Ombudsman will not consider a complaint until the Company has had the opportunity to address it.

The contact details of the Financial Ombudsman are the following:

Website: http://www.financialombudsman.gov.cy

Email: complaints@financialombudsman.gov.cy

Postal Address: P.O. Box: 2535, 1311 Nicosia, Cyprus

Telephone: +35722848900

Fax: +35722660584, +35722660118