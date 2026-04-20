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CFD trading calculator

Make hypothetical profit and loss (P&L) calculations easy with our free CFD profit calculator.

What is a CFD calculator?

A CFD calculator is a tool that enables you to calculate CFD profit or loss on a hypothetical basis, based on historic pricing. The tool clarifies how much you would stand to earn or lose if the price plays out in either direction, according to the leverage of the asset and the chosen order size.

Our calculator shows potential earnings from trades opened and closed within the past 30 days.

How to use our CFD calculator

Calculate your P&L for a hypothetical CFD trade by following the steps below.

Step 1

Enter hypothetical dates for opening and closing a position.

Step 2

Select an asset and choose your leverage and trade size.

Step 3

Choose short or long.

Step 4

Learn the hypothetical profit/loss for the trade.

Trading calculator 1

Using the trading calculator below, enter your assets, leverage and trade size to get your hypothetical P&L over a set period. 

NB: The calculator does not account for any overnight funding, spread costs or any other fees applied to positions. Traders should consider the effect of such costs on potential profits. It also does not calculate the equity-to-margin ratio, which traders should personally monitor at all times.

Choose options

Market
Traded quantity
Limited within the limits of this calculator
Leverage

Your potential P&L

Open

Close

Deal size
Traded quantity x Opening price
Margin required
Funds required to open a trade
P&L

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The calculator does not account for any overnight funding or spread costs applied to positions. Traders should consider the effect of such costs on potential profits. Visit our Charges and fees page for more information.

Benefits of using a CFD calculator

Here’s how a CFD calculator can enhance your trading experience.

Simple P&L calculations

Calculate your hypothetical profits and losses with ease (charges not included).

Understand your potential profits and losses

Learn what potential profits and losses you’re comfortable with based on potential outcomes.

Overall convenience

Easy-to-use, free and available for both long and short positions.

How to start trading

Start CFD trading on our intuitive, award-winning2 platform today. Access 5,500+ markets, advanced tools, and dedicated support by following these easy steps.

  • Step 1Create your account and send us your documents to verify
  • Step 2Once approved, make your first deposit
  • Step 3Research your market
  • Step 4Start trading on web or mobile

Why trade with Capital.com

Intuitive, simple-to-use platform

Navigate easily between 5,500+ markets, user-friendly charts, and personalised watchlists.

Comprehensive, award-winning education

Build your experience with content rated best in class at the prestigious ForexBrokers.com 2024 Annual Awards.

Knowledgeable and friendly support, round the clock

Whether it’s about payments, platform features or the markets we offer, we’re on hand to assist, whenever you need it.

FAQs

How does a CFD calculator work?

A CFD calculator works by processing variable inputs such as position size and leverage to calculate profit and loss for a hypothetical CFD trade. First, you enter a start and end date for a position on a selected asset. Then, you select the leverage and order size and choose a long or short position. The calculator shows the resulting profit if the market goes for you, or the loss if the market goes against you.

Why should I use a CFD calculator?

A CFD calculator can help you plan and refine your strategies. For example, you may want to see how much you stand to profit or lose before taking a position on a given asset. The CFD calculator can help you choose the order size and leverage you are comfortable trading before you open a position.

Can I use a CFD calculator for both long and short positions?

Yes, you can use a CFD calculator for both long and short positions.

How accurate are CFD calculators?

Our CFD trading calculator is programmed to provide accurate mathematical information for hypothetical trades based on the input data. However, it only provides estimates, which should not be taken as definitive predictions of future performance. Also, the calculator does not account for charges such as spreads and overnight funding, meaning users should factor in such fees in their hypothetical calculation.  It also does not calculate the equity-to-margin ratio, which traders should personally monitor at all times.

1 The CFD calculator is intended for trading demonstration purposes only. Pricing is based on historical data. Past performance is not an indication of future results.

2 Capital.com was awarded ‘Most Innovative Tech’ and ‘Best Forex Broker’ by TradingView in 2022. It was also named ‘Best Platform for New Investors’ by the Investors’ Chronicle Awards 2022. Figures presented relate to Capital Com Group.