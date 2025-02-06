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Bonds and bond futures

Go long or short with CFDs and selected knock-out options on major bonds like US treasuries and UK gilts. Explore the full range of markets in the Capital.com web platform or app – including bonds, indices, shares, commodities, forex and more.

What is bond trading?

Bond trading involves speculating on the price movements of debt securities issued by governments or corporations, such as US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts and German Bunds. These instruments are effectively loans made by investors to issuers, who promise to repay the principal with interest over time.

Bond prices can move in response to interest-rate decisions, inflation data, credit rating changes and broader economic sentiment.

Rather than buying bonds outright, you can trade CFDs on spot bond CFDs or CFD bond futures.

  • Bond spot CFDs track the live price of the underlying bond market. You can also trade selected bond spot markets with knock-out options.
  • Bond futures CFDs track futures contracts linked to government bonds, reflecting market expectations for interest rates and economic conditions up to a set expiry date. Knock-out options are not available on bond futures.

Both formats allow you to speculate on bond price movements without owning the underlying bond.

Why trade bonds?

Bond markets can offer a way to diversify your trading strategy beyond shares or indices. As a traditionally lower-volatility market, government bonds are often used by traders to manage risk or hedge other positions.

Bond prices have historically shown a general tendency to move in the opposite direction to interest rates – when rates go up, bond prices often go down, and vice versa. This inverse relationship can create potential opportunities to trade central bank sentiment and economic cycles. However, this relationship can be unpredictable, particularly during times of market stress. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Trading bonds via CFD trading also allows you to go long or short, meaning you can speculate on rising or falling bond prices – without needing to buy the full bond or wait for maturity. Knock-outs offer a different approach: trade bond spot markets with built-in risk limits and predefined costs, set upfront, while still accessing full market exposure.

Why trade bonds with Capital.com?

Whether you’re reacting to interest-rate decisions, tracking inflation data, or responding to geopolitical developments, our platform gives you the tools to trade bond markets with clarity.

  • Access sovereign bond markets such as US Treasury bonds, UK Gilts, German Bunds and euro-area debt, available as spot bond CFDs and bond futures CFDs
  • Trade selected spot bond markets with knock-out options. Knock-outs are not available on bond futures
  • Real-time pricing and market data, with transparent spreads and zero commission (other fees apply)
  • Advanced charting, price alerts and built-in risk management tools to help monitor market moves and manage risk*

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when activated.

Why choose Capital.com?

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Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
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Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.1
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0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

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