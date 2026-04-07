HomeLegal documentation

Complaints Procedure - Capital Com SV Investments Limited

Complaints Handling Procedure

Terms & Policies - Capital Com SV Investments Limited

  1. Terms and Conditions
  2. Terms and Conditions for Referral of Pro Clients
  3. Terms and Conditions for share dealing services
  4. Risk Disclosure Statement
  5. Order Execution Policy
  6. Privacy Policy
  7. Client Categorisation Policy
  8. Investor Compensation Fund Policy
  9. Conflicts of Interest Policy
  10. Cookies Policy
  11. Leverage and Margin Policy
  12. Elective Professional Clients Terms and Conditions
  13. List of PSPs/EMIs
  14. Key Information Documents (all languages)
  15. Cost Disclosure Document

Complaints Procedure - Capital Com Group Ltd

Complaints Handling Procedure

Terms & Policies - Capital Com Group Ltd

  1. Terms and Conditions
  2. Terms and Conditions for share dealing services
  3. Risk Disclosure Statement
  4. Order Execution Policy
  5. Privacy Policy
  6. Client Categorisation Policy
  7. Investor Compensation Fund Policy
  8. Conflicts of Interest Policy
  9. Cookies Policy
  10. Leverage and Margin Policy
  11. Key Information Documents (all languages)

Additional Documents and Statements

  1. Compliance & Legal statement
  2. Trade confirmation
  3. Regulations
  4. Regulatory publications