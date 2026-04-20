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Regulatory Publications (CCSV)

  1. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Standalone (2022)
  2. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Consolidated (2022)
  3. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Standalone (2023)
  4. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Consolidated (2023)
  5. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Standalone (2024)
  6. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Consolidated (2024)
  7. Pillar 3 Disclosure - Standalone (2025)
  8. RTS 27 Quality of Execution Disclosure (Q3 2023)
  9. RTS 27 Quality of Execution Disclosure (Q1 2024
  10. RTS 27 Quality of Execution Disclosure (Q2 2024)
  11. RTS 27 Quality of Execution Disclosure (Q3 2024)
  12. RTS 27 Quality of Execution Disclosure (Q4 2024)
  13. RTS 28 Quality of Execution Disclosure (2022)
  14. RTS 28 Quality of Execution Disclosure (2023)
  15. RTS 28 Quality of Execution Disclosure (2024)