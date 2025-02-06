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Practise on a demo trading account

Take risk-free positions on hundreds of global markets with virtual funds, on our trading platform.

Why use a demo trading account?

Practising on a free demo trading account is your ideal introduction to the markets, enabling you to learn the principles of trading risk free. 

 

With up to $100,000 in virtual funds, you can take positions on forex, commodities, indices and shares using CFDs, without risking real money.

 

Whether on app or desktop, explore our easily-navigable, intuitive platform and build your skills with 8 timeframes, 100+ indicators and a suite of drawing tools, across 6 chart types. You can also learn as you trade with a built-in Reuters feed delivering the latest news on your chosen market, as well as our suite of education resources across webinars, glossaries and explainer articles. 

 

Opening and trading on a demo account is your natural first step to joining our 845,000+ live account holders1. So start your trading journey with an award-winning provider today.

845K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators

Discover educational resources

Explore our guides before trying our demo trading account.

Beginner's guide to trading

Start at the beginning and discover the basics of trading in our starter guide.

Go to trading guide

Beginner’s guide to risk management

Knowing how to manage your risk is an essential trading skill.

Go to risk management guide

Market guides

Explore the main markets we offer, and how to trade them.

Go to markets guide

Our CFD markets

Indices

Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and FTSE 100.
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Shares

Trade over 3,000 global stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
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Commodities

Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
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Forex

Access 120+ of the world’s most popular currency pairs, available 24/5.
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Cryptocurrencies

Discover a range of crypto assets, from Bitcoin and Ethereum to Cardano and Dogecoin.
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Practice CFD trading on your desktop, laptop or mobile

Web platform

Discover our intuitive tech with 100+ indicators and integrated risk management.

 
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Mobile app

Enjoy a streamlined trading experience with all our key features at your fingertips, and trade on thousands of markets on the go. Explore app trading by scanning the QR code.

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Scan to Download
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What the industry says about us 1

Our intuitive products, dedicated client service and continuing innovation have been recognised time and again by some of the leading authorities in the industry. Here are just a few of our most recent accolades.
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BrokerChooser
Best CFD Broker (2026)
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Trading.de
Best Trading Platform (2025) *
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading Account: People’s Choice (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Crypto Trading (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2025)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: TradingView Broker (2025)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - App (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - CFD Provider (2024)
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Investors' Chronicle & Financial Times
5 Star Winner - Selective Platform (2024)
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Online Money Awards
Best Overall Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Value Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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Finder Forex Trading Platform Award
Best Casual Forex Trading Platform (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Commissions & Fees (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Ease of Use (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Education (2024)
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ForexBrokers.com
Best In Class: Beginners (2024)
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Deloitte Technology
#1 Fastest Growing Tech Company in Cyprus and the Middle East (2023)
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Good Money Guide
Best Trading App (2023)
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Online Money Awards
Best CFD Provider (2023)
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ForexBrokers.com
Fastest Growing Broker (2023)

Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading

Support: we're here to help

Our team is here to answer your questions throughout your trading journey.

24/7 availability

Get in touch with our friendly, expert staff around the clock.

Contact us

Multiple channels

Catch us via live chat, WhatsApp or by sending a request.

Get help

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Information presented relates to Capital Com Group

Comparison of the 20 best trading platforms (Top List 2026)