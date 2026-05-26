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Strategies for trading

A trading strategy can be a crucial anchor in navigating risky financial markets. Brush up on your techniques with our trading strategies and guides below. 

Popular strategies for trading

Fine-tune your skill level with our comprehensive trading strategy guides.

Swing trading

Learn the key techniques of  a medium-term strategy.

Swing trading guide

Position trading

Explore the principles of holding longer-term positions.

Position trading guide

Trend trading

Find out how to identify, monitor and act on market trends.

Trend trading guide

Day trading

Discover the core concepts around opening and closing positions within the course of a day.

Day trading guide

Our most-read trading guides

Brush up on the key concepts of margin, trading and investing.

Margin trading

Trading with borrowed money (margin) calls for strategic thinking.

Margin trading guide

Trading vs investing guide

Understand the key differences between trading and investing.

Trading vs investing

Expand your trading abilities

Discover more resources to boost your strategies and manage your P&L.

Technical analysis

Understand moving averages and identify patterns and strategies with our technical analysis guides.

View technical analysis guides

Market analysis

Visit our analysis section for more trading strategies.

View our analysis

Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready
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