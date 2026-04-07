Complaints Procedure - Capital Com Group Ltd

At Capital Com Group Ltd (the “Company” or “we”), we are committed to delivering the highest standard of services to all our clients. However, we understand that you may, on occasion, feel dissatisfied with an aspect of our products or services. In the event, please raise your concerns to us according to the following procedure.

1. In the first instance, please contact our Customer Support team, who will make every effort to resolve your concerns promptly.

Contact details:

Email address: support@capital.com

Telephone: +357 25024950

Most concerns can be resolved at this level. When contacting our Customer Support team, please provide as much information as possible, including: ​​​​​​

your full name and account number;

a clear description of the issue(s); and

references to any additional relevant documentation, screenshots, etc.

Our Customer Support team will then endeavour to resolve your concerns as quickly as possible and propose a resolution to your case. If, after the resolution is provided, we do not receive any response from you regarding your interest in further escalating the matter, we will regard your concerns to be successfully resolved.

2. If you will remain dissatisfied after the resolution is offered you may contact us at complaints.eu@capital.com or complete the below form to submit your complaint to our Complaints Department who will be responsible to examine your complaint competently, diligently and impartially to assess whether the Company has acted fairly, within its rights and have met the Company’s contractual obligations.

To facilitate a thorough and independent investigation of your complaint, please ensure that you have provided all the relevant facts, supporting documents and evidence.

At this stage in order to resolve your complaint we will take the following steps:

(i) We will acknowledge, within five (5) days, receipt of your complaint and assign you with your Unique Reference Number. You should use said reference number in all future communication with us and/or the Financial Ombudsman of Cyprus regarding your complaint.

(ii) After thorough investigation, we will reply to your complaint within two (2) months, informing you about the outcome of our investigation. In our response we will review the relevant facts, findings and conclusions of our investigation and state whether your complaint has been upheld or rejected and, where appropriate, will offer redress and/or remedial action. If your complaint is rejected, we will explain the reasons for this.

In the event that we are unable to respond within two (2) months, due to the complexity of the complaint, we will inform you of the reasons for the delay and indicate the period of time within which it is possible to complete our investigation. This period of time shall not exceed three (3) months from the date of submission of the complaint.

3. Should you remain dissatisfied with our response, kindly note that you may refer your complaint to the Financial Ombudsman of the Republic of Cyprus, making reference to your unique reference number mentioned above. The contact details are the following:

Website: https://financialombudsman.org.cy/

Email: complaints@financialombudsman.gov.cy

Postal Address: P.O. Box: 2535, 1311 Nicosia, Cyprus

Telephone: +35722848900

Fax: +35722660584, +35722660118

It is important to contact the Financial Ombudsman within twelve (12) months of your complaint submission date otherwise the Financial Ombudsman of the Republic of Cyprus may not be able to deal with your complaint.

Please note that the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (the “CySEC”) does not have restitution powers and therefore does not investigate individual complaints. However all complaints submitted to the CySEC are taken into consideration by the CySEC in the performance of its supervisory mandate.

Should you wish to inform CySEC about a complaint submitted to the Company, you may do so by making reference to your complaint unique reference number mentioned above. The relevant contact details are the following:

Website: https://www.cysec.gov.cy

Postal Address: P.O. BOX 24996, 1306 Nicosia, Cyprus

Telephone: +357 22506600

Fax: +357 22506700