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Access thousands of global markets

Discover why we’re the broker of choice for 845,000 ambitious traders globally, with thousands of CFD and knock-out markets like bitcoin, gold and oil.

Our CFD and knock-out markets

Indices & indices futures

Get exposure to whole stock markets, including the US 500 and UK 100. CFDs only on futures markets.
See indices

Shares and ETFs

Trade over 4,000 global CFDs stocks, including Tesla, Amazon and Meta.
See shares

Commodities & commodities futures

Go long or short on energies, metals, agricultural products and more.
See commodities

Forex and forex futures

Access 120+ of the world’s most popular currency pairs, available 24/5. CFDs only on futures markets.
See forex

Cryptocurrencies

Explore a range of cryptos from Bitcoin and Ether to Cardano and Dogecoin.
See cryptocurrencies

Bonds

Go long or short on major bonds like US treasuries and UK gilts. CFDs only on futures markets.
See bonds

Interest-rates

Take a position on instruments linked to global interest rate changes. CFDs only on futures markets.
See interest rates

All markets

Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
SellBuySpread1D Chg1D Charts
SellersBuyers
GoldGold Spot
Oil - CrudeUS Crude Oil Spot
BTC/USDBitcoin to US Dollar
XRP/USDRipple to US Dollar
ETH/USDEthereum to US Dollar
US100US Tech 100
Oil - BrentBrent Crude Oil Spot
US30US Wall Street 30
SilverSilver Spot
DE40Germany 40
Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Discover derivatives trading

What are financial derivatives?

Financial derivatives are contracts that derive their value from an underlying asset, such as shares or indices. They include financial products such as options, futures and CFDs.

 Learn the trading essentials

What markets can you trade with Capital.com?

We offer CFDs and knock-outs on a variety of asset classes, including cryptocurrenciesshares, indices, forex pairs and commodities. You trade on the price movement of the markets without having to own them outright.

Read more about each market

Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
Discover our platforms

A trusted global broker

Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.1
Find out more about us

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
Check fees

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.*
Explore what to trade

Become a better trader 

Discover a wide range of free educational materials to help you sharpen your trading skills – market guides, trading strategies and more. 
Learn more

Read our reviews to find out more about us

Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

Showing our 4 & 5 star reviews. The specific details of the user have been intentionally anonymised to safeguard their privacy pursuant to GDPR requirements.

4.8
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
Ratings and Reviews
4.7
4.6

Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

Capital.com Group
840K+
Traders globally
125K+
Active clients monthly
24/7
Client support
100
Technical indicators

* Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.

Information presented relates to Capital Com Group.