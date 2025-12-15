Market analysis

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Davide Campari-Milano stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings
Davide Campari-Milano is an Italian spirits group listed in Milan. Its Q1 2026 update showed 2.9% organic sales growth, below analyst estimates. Explore third-party CPR price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:18, 21 May 2026
US100, IT40 and US30 forecast | AI sentiment near highs
The US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US Wall Street 30 traded near recent highs after NVIDIA earnings supported AI sentiment across equity markets.
15:43, 27 May 2026
DEUTZ stock forecast: Q1 2026 results
DEUTZ AG’s Q1 2026 results, released 7 May, shows new orders up 41.2% and revenue up 8.4%, as investors assess its new five-division structure and the impact of US import duties on customer pricing. Explore third-party DEZ predictions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:02, 20 May 2026
Davide Campari-Milano stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings
Davide Campari-Milano is an Italian spirits group listed in Milan. Its Q1 2026 update showed 2.9% organic sales growth, below analyst estimates. Explore third-party CPR price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:18, 21 May 2026
DEUTZ stock forecast: Q1 2026 results
DEUTZ AG’s Q1 2026 results, released 7 May, shows new orders up 41.2% and revenue up 8.4%, as investors assess its new five-division structure and the impact of US import duties on customer pricing. Explore third-party DEZ predictions. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
13:02, 20 May 2026
BCA MPS stock forecast: Mediobanca merger integration
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported Q1 2026 net profit of €521m, while Mediobanca integration continued after its completed takeover. Explore third-party BMPS price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:43, 19 May 2026
UniCredit stock forecast: Q1 2026 earnings, Commerzbank bid
UniCredit is an Italian banking group listed in Milan. Its 2026 outlook is linked to record Q1 profit and its €35bn all-share bid for Commerzbank. Explore third-party UCG price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
09:33, 19 May 2026
US100, IT40 and US30 forecast | AI sentiment near highs
The US Tech 100, Italy 40 and US Wall Street 30 traded near recent highs after NVIDIA earnings supported AI sentiment across equity markets.
15:43, 27 May 2026
Hong Kong 50 forecast: Third-party targets
The Hong Kong 50, a CFD that references the Hang Seng Index, tracks the performance of some of the largest and most actively traded Hong Kong-listed companies, making it a widely followed benchmark for regional equity markets.
14:23, 17 February 2026
US100 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Tech 100 reflects the performance of some of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq and is often used as a reference point for movements in the US technology sector.
16:17, 19 January 2026
US Wall Street 30 forecast: Third-party targets
The US Wall Street 30 (US30) reflects price movements across a basket of major US blue-chip companies and is closely watched by traders and investors as a gauge of US equity sentiment.
15:34, 15 January 2026
Cocoa price forecast: Third-party outlook
Cocoa is a closely watched commodity market, with prices reflecting a combination of evolving supply conditions, demand patterns and shifting expectations. Against this backdrop, current pricing and positioning data can provide valuable insights into how the market trades.
11:05, 23 January 2026
Oil forecast: Third-party price targets
Oil prices have moved through several distinct phases in recent years, shaped by shifts in supply, demand and broader market conditions. From sharp rallies to extended pullbacks, both WTI and Brent crude have reflected changing expectations across global energy markets.
10:35, 23 January 2026
Palladium price forecast: Third-party outlook
Palladium trades within a market shaped by industrial use, limited supply and evolving economic expectations. These influences often intersect in ways that drive short-term volatility, setting the context for recent movements in XPD/USD prices.
11:46, 15 January 2026
Natural gas price forecast: Third-party outlook
US natural gas prices are influenced by a complex mix of seasonal demand, weather patterns, production trends and global energy flows. Explore third-party analyst perspectives and technical indicators.
12:07, 14 January 2026
EUR/USD forecast: Third-party price targets
Movements in the euro–US dollar exchange rate often reflect a shifting balance between economic data, central bank expectations and broader market conditions.
14:19, 14 January 2026
US dollar forecast: Third-party price targets
The US dollar’s performance often sits at the centre of broader market conversations, reflecting how investors are interpreting interest rates, economic data and policy direction at a given moment.
11:47, 14 January 2026
USD/JPY forecast 2026–2030: Third-party price targets
USD/JPY is trading around 155.70 in intraday action on 8 December 2025, close to the top of its session range between 154.41 and 155.71 as of 2:44pm UTC. The pair remains near levels seen over the past week, with external data showing fluctuations between roughly 154.5 and 156.0, suggesting relatively contained day-to-day volatility. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
10:34, 19 December 2025
EUR/CHF forecast: Third-party price targets
EUR/CHF is trading around 0.93384 as of 11.28am UTC on 4 December 2025, within an intraday range of 0.93277–0.93430 on the Capital.com platform. The pair remains close to the levels seen in early December. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
16:47, 15 December 2025
Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, launched in January 2025 and linked to President Donald Trump’s public profile and digital branding. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
17:11, 2 February 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital asset traded globally, with prices influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulation and market participation. Explore third-party BTC price targets and technical analysis.
15:56, 2 February 2026
Ripple price prediction: Third-party outlook
Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple network, often analysed through market forecasts, technical indicators and broader crypto trends. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis.
15:03, 2 February 2026
Pi Network price prediction: Third-party outlook
Pi Network has attracted attention as a developing cryptocurrency project, with its token price influenced by a combination of project-specific developments and broader digital-asset market conditions. Discover the latest, third-party PI crypto forecasts.
15:33, 19 January 2026