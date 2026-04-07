You want to withdraw money in a quick, reliable way. We want to help you.
Find out everything you need to know about withdrawing from your Capital.com account here.
And according to our server data in 2025, much faster in many cases.
However, your withdrawal may take up to 5 business days to appear in your account. This varies depending on your payment provider.
Sometimes, withdrawals can take a little longer. This is usually due to additional checks we make to ensure we’re compliant with regulation.
Upload all the documents we ask for in 'My requests', and respond to any additional requests promptly.
To withdraw profits – ie, more than your deposit – withdraw to a verified bank account.
You can withdraw up to the amount you deposited back to the same payment method.
You won’t be able to withdraw anywhere with a different name to the one on your trading account.
You can only withdraw profits to a verified bank account. You can’t withdraw profits to a debit or credit card.
This helps us meet anti money-laundering rules. Here’s how to verify your bank account:
If you need any help, please get in touch with our support team.
We’re regulated around the world in every jurisdiction where we operate. This means that we follow strict ‘know your customer’ and anti money-laundering rules to protect your funds.
If your withdrawal is taking longer than you expected, it’s probably because we’re making sure everything is safe.
We process 99% of withdrawals within 24 hours (internal server data, 2025). Many happen within 5 minutes.
We’re a regulated broker. We follow strict know your customer (KYC) and anti money-laundering (AML) rules to protect your funds.
So sometimes, we make extra checks before we approve a withdrawal. This can happen if:
Your payment method isn’t verified
You’re withdrawing to a new method
You’re withdrawing to a different method to your deposit
The name on your payment account doesn’t match your trading account
There’s suspicious or unusual activity
You’re requesting profits to a method that only supports withdrawals up to your deposit amount (like a card)
For the fastest withdrawals, follow our guidelines above.
There are a range of reasons that you may not be able to withdraw. Let’s take a look at each.
If your withdrawal is taking longer than 24 hours, it may be that your bank is still handling it.
You can send them a tracking number – an ARN or RRN – to help them find the payment.
If your bank has rejected your withdrawal, please get in touch with them first. You can also ask our support team for help.
Sometimes, we need documents to verify your identity or the source of your funds.
This helps us meet ‘know your customer’ and anti money-laundering rules – important for protecting you and your money.
Go to ‘My requests’ in the web platform or app to see what we need, and upload your documents.
Try closing some positions or orders to free up some funds. Or, withdraw a smaller amount.
In some places, there’s a limit on the amount you can withdraw in one go. Try splitting your withdrawal into smaller amounts.
You can only withdraw up to the amount you deposited to cards or e-wallets.
To withdraw more than you deposited – ie, any profits – please verify your bank account, and withdraw there.
You can verify your payment methods by uploading the documents we ask for.
Go to ‘My requests’ in the web platform or app to see what we need, and upload your documents.
You can only withdraw to a payment method in the same name as the one on your trading account. This is key in helping us meet anti money-laundering rules.
Yes, you can withdraw more than you originally deposited.
However, if you’re using a card or e-wallet, you can usually only withdraw up to the amount you deposited. This is to help us meet anti money-laundering rules.
To withdraw more than your deposit (ie any profits), you need to make the withdrawal to a verified bank account.
To verify your bank account, follow our steps above.
No, Capital.com is not a scam. We are a legitimate broker regulated in every jurisdiction where we operate, by (depending on location) ASIC, CySEC, the FCA, the SCA, and SCB.
Most issues around withdrawing money can usually be solved by following the advice on this page. The main things to remember:
You can only withdraw up to the amount you deposited back to most payment methods
To withdraw more – ie your profits – verify a bank account in your name by providing the documents we ask for in ‘My requests’, and withdraw to that account
Both of these steps help us meet ‘know your customer’ and anti money-laundering rules. They help us to make sure that your funds are protected, and only go where they’re supposed to.
Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselvesCapital.com Group