Trade on oil, gold, shares and thousands more markets in a user-friendly platform, with built-in risk protection and flexible opening costs.
Knock-out options available only for selected countries.
Choose your knock-out level and outlay at the start of your trade, and get a clear, understandable view of exactly how much you’re risking – defined by you.
While your risk is capped at the level you choose, your trade’s upside is only limited by the boundaries of the market.
The closer you move your knock-out level to the opening price, the lower the cost to open. You’ll have a higher risk of being knocked out, but the same upside exposure for less cost.
Knock-outs track the market, so it’s clear how much your trade is worth. You choose your risk when you open. You’ll pay a small knock-out fee when you open, but we’ll refund it if you close before being knocked out.
Select which way you think the market will move at the start of your trade – ‘Call’ if you think it’ll rise, ‘Put’ if you want to capitalise on falling prices.
Save time when every second counts on our user-friendly platform and app. Effortlessly navigate charts, custom watchlists, market news and more.
Tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more on our user-friendly desktop platform.
Trade on the move with your iOS or Android device: quick navigation, instant price alerts and mobile-optimised charts.
1 Information presented relate to Capital Com Group.