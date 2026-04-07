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Knock-outs: limited risk, market-based opportunity

Trade on oil, gold, shares and thousands more markets in a user-friendly platform, with built-in risk protection and flexible opening costs.


Knock-out options available only for selected countries.

Why trade knock-outs with Capital.com?

Built-in risk control

Choose your knock-out level and outlay at the start of your trade, and get a clear, understandable view of exactly how much you’re risking – defined by you.

Market-based opportunity

While your risk is capped at the level you choose, your trade’s upside is only limited by the boundaries of the market.

Flexible cost

The closer you move your knock-out level to the opening price, the lower the cost to open. You’ll have a higher risk of being knocked out, but the same upside exposure for less cost.

Straightforward pricing

Knock-outs track the market, so it’s clear how much your trade is worth. You choose your risk when you open. You’ll pay a small knock-out fee when you open, but we’ll refund it if you close before being knocked out.

Trade in falling markets

Select which way you think the market will move at the start of your trade – ‘Call’ if you think it’ll rise, ‘Put’ if you want to capitalise on falling prices.

Fast, clear platform

Save time when every second counts on our user-friendly platform and app. Effortlessly navigate charts, custom watchlists, market news and more.

Our knock-outs markets

Get the latest news, trader sentiment, price action and more on 5,500 markets.
AllCommoditiesForexIndicesSharesCrypto
Top fallersMost tradedTop risersMost volatile
Crude Oil Spot
Gold
US Tech 100
Silver
Brent Oil Spot
Germany 40
US 500
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.

Trade knock-outs your way

At your desk

Tap into advanced tools, integrated financial news, personalised watchlists and much more on our user-friendly desktop platform.

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From your pocket

Trade on the move with your iOS or Android device: quick navigation, instant price alerts and mobile-optimised charts.

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Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
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A trusted global broker

Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.
Find out more about us

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.
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Become a better trader 

Discover a wide range of free educational materials to help you sharpen your trading skills – market guides, trading strategies and more. 
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Ready to join a leading broker?

Join our community of traders worldwide
1. Create your account2. Make your first deposit3. Start trading
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Information presented relate to Capital Com Group.