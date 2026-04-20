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Trade with MetaTrader 4

Unlock a highly customisable trading platform with tools for advanced technical analysis. Connect your Capital.com and MT4 accounts today.

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Advanced charting at your fingertips

Harness the technology of MetaTrader 4 with Capital.com today

Get deeper insights

Refine your technical analysis with a wide range of custom indicators, from pivot points to custom oscillators and moving average variations.

Customise your trading hub

Create your own indicators and scripts – and personalise your dashboard, charts, toolbars, and more.

Make better-informed decisions

Boost your analysis with Smart Trader Tools, including 30 popular indicators and 24 analytical objects.

Manage your positions quickly

Access multiple chart setups and customise your layouts, templates and profiles to suit your style.

Refine your trading strategies

Tailor your approach with real-time feedback and insights through the Guardian Angel tool.

Connect your account to MT4 in three steps

Take advantage of the latest technological innovations.

Step 1

Open your Capital.com account to enable MT4 (make sure you’re already verified to trade).

Step 2

Create your MT4 account in our app or web platform by following the instructions in our step-by-step guide.
How to create an MT4 account

Step 3

Download MT4 for mobile OS, web or laptop. Input your MT4 credentials in the MT4 client. Now you’re ready to trade with MT4.
Where to find your MT4 login credentials

Download MT4

For Mac

Download

For Windows

Download

Google Play

Download

App Store

Download

Web Terminal

Download

Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
Discover our platforms

A trusted global broker

Join a community of 857,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.
Find out more about us

Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
Check fees

Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
More ways we help you trade

Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.
Explore what to trade

Become a better trader 

Discover a wide range of free educational materials to help you sharpen your trading skills – market guides, trading strategies and more. 
Learn more

Three steps to get started

1. Create your account (subject to eligibility)2. Deposit on your terms3. Trade when you’re ready

FAQs

What is an MT4 broker?

Any regulated broker that offers the MT4 software can be considered an MT4 broker – such as Capital.com!

Is MT4 a broker?

No, MT4 is not a broker itself, but instead is a software suite that connects to a broker – like Capital.com – for trading.

Why do people use MetaTrader 4?

MetaTrader 4 enhances your trading experience with real-time charts, live quotes, in-depth analytics and a range of order-management tools and indicators. It’s also a highly customisable platform, allowing you to personalise the way you see your dashboard, charts, toolbars and more.

Is MetaTrader 4 good for beginners?

MetaTrader 4 can be helpful for beginners due to its highly customisable, user-friendly interface. It also has a wide range of Smart Trader tools, add-ons, and indicators that could help you make more informed decisions.

Can I use MT4 in my demo trading account?

Yes. Customers in countries registered under our ASIC, CySEC, SCA, FCA and SCB licences can use their live or demo Capital.com account on MetaTrader 4. This integration is not yet available for residents of France.

How much does MetaTrader 4 cost? 

MetaTrader 4 is completely free to use. However, you can incur costs charged by your broker in the form of fees charged on spreads or commissions (or other fees).

How to create a MetaTrader4 account?

You can create and connect your Capital.com to your MetaTrader 4 account and get a highly customisable trading platform and a range of tools for advanced technical analysis. In order to do it, please follow the instructions below:

 

  1. Create a verified account with Capital.com; 

  2. To add an MT4 account via our app:

    • Go to Account

    • Tap on My accounts

    • Tap on Add live (or demo) account

    • Choose a Capital.com MT4 account then tap Continue

  3.  

    To add an MT4 account on the web version:

    • Go to Settings

    • Select "My accounts"

    • Select "Add live (or demo) account"

    • Choose a "Capital.com MT4 account" then select "Continue"

  4. Your MT4 account is now ready.

Where can I find my login details for MetaTrader 4?

In order to check your credentials for the MT4 account-

In the Capital.com app:

  1. Go to Account and select My accounts

  2. Tap on the Login details next to the MT4 account.

 

On the Capital.com web platform:

  1. Go to Settings and select My accounts

  2. Click on the Login details next to the MT4 account.

 

The password should be the same with the one you use to log in to the Capital.com platform. 

Figures presented relate to Capital Com Group