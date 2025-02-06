HomeMarketsInterest rates

Interest-rate and interest-rate futures trading

Take a position on instruments linked to global interest-rate changes with CFD and selected knock-out options trading. Explore all markets, from indices and commodities to bonds and more – directly in the Capital.com web platform or app.

What is interest-rate trading?

Interest-rate trading involves speculating on instruments linked to future changes in central bank rates, such as the US Federal Funds Rate, the Bank of England Base Rate or the ECB deposit facility rate.

Interest-rate-linked markets can move in response to central bank decisions, inflation data, employment figures and broader macroeconomic sentiment.

Rather than trading rates directly, you can trade CFDs on interest-rate spot markets or interest-rate futures.

  • Interest-rate spot CFDs track live market pricing linked to short-term rate expectations. You can also trade selected interest-rate markets with knock-out options.
  • Interest-rate futures CFDs track futures contracts such as 3-month SONIA or Euribor, reflecting market expectations for interest rates up to a set expiry date. Knock-out options are not available on interest-rate futures.

Both formats allow you to speculate on interest-rate movements without owning the underlying instrument.

Why trade interest rates?

Interest rates play a key role in the global economy, influencing everything from borrowing costs to asset valuations. When central banks raise or lower rates, it can affect forex, shares, commodities, and especially bond markets.

Trading interest rate instruments lets you act on expectations around these rate moves – whether you anticipate tightening, easing or simply volatility around key announcements.

With CFD trading, you can go long or short on these movements, without owning the underlying asset. You also have the flexibility to adjust your exposure with leverage – but remember, leverage increases risk as well as potential reward. Knock-outs offer a different approach: trade spot markets with built-in risk limits and predefined costs, set upfront, while still accessing full market exposure.

Why trade interest rate markets with Capital.com?

Whether you're trading around central bank meetings, reacting to inflation surprises, or looking to hedge rate exposure, our platform gives you the tools to do it.

  • Access markets like 3-month SONIA and Euribor
  • Real-time pricing and news, all in-platform – so you can stay ahead of major data releases
  • Advanced charting and risk management tools, including price alerts and stop-losses*

Stay connected to the markets with our intuitive platform and responsive support – and trade key interest rate instruments, with an informed perspective.

*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when triggered.

Why choose Capital.com?

User-friendly platform

Trade 5,500+ products on a clean, clear platform and app – built to show you everything you need to see, and nothing you don’t. 
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Join a community of 845,000+ traders from around the world. Our customers love us so much, they’ve traded over $1tn in volume with us globally.1
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Clear, competitive fees

0% commission, always. Transparent charges for spreads, overnight funding and guaranteed stop-losses. Click the link below to learn more.
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Everything you need to trade

Compare multiple markets on fast charts. Find tradable patterns with 100+ indicators. Trade direct from in-platform news. Seamless TradingView and MT4 integration. There’s more, but we’re running out of room! 
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Your markets, your leverage

Trade on the France 40, EUR/USD, gold, shares and thousands more. Choose CFDs for leverage, and knock-outs for built-in risk management.2
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Read the feedback from our clients1, whatever their experience level.
2025-07-01
P**** R******

I'm learning the basics of stock investing. This platform is clear and pretty good. I've been using it for over 6 months.

2025-07-01
V***** F******* N***** S****

Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.

2025-06-30
B******

Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.

2025-06-27
G** G******

Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.

2025-06-24
R**************

I trade every day and Capital is my beloved home. I also create music and you can always feel when something has been created from the heart. Capital has soul!

2025-06-22
J*** A.

The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.

2025-06-22
D******

Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.

2025-06-19
d*********

I would like to express a huge thank you to Evgeniya Logvinovich, customer service manager. For your attention and heartfelt attitude to your clients.❤️

2025-06-16
f*********

I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.

2025-05-29
C*********

Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.

2025-05-20
G****

I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!

2025-04-29
d******

This application is perfect.. simple, easy to use, run smoothly and fast and it has an accurate graphics.. be careful to use only one credit card and one bank account to prevent any withdrawal problem.. overnight fees and spread variation will be repaid for you by the next month.. I used many application but this is the best one

2025-02-06
N***** B***

User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.

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Why choose Capital.com? Our numbers speak for themselves

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2 Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.