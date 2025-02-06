Interest-rate trading involves speculating on instruments linked to future changes in central bank rates, such as the US Federal Funds Rate, the Bank of England Base Rate or the ECB deposit facility rate.
Interest-rate-linked markets can move in response to central bank decisions, inflation data, employment figures and broader macroeconomic sentiment.
Rather than trading rates directly, you can trade CFDs on interest-rate spot markets or interest-rate futures.
Both formats allow you to speculate on interest-rate movements without owning the underlying instrument.
Interest rates play a key role in the global economy, influencing everything from borrowing costs to asset valuations. When central banks raise or lower rates, it can affect forex, shares, commodities, and especially bond markets.
Trading interest rate instruments lets you act on expectations around these rate moves – whether you anticipate tightening, easing or simply volatility around key announcements.
With CFD trading, you can go long or short on these movements, without owning the underlying asset. You also have the flexibility to adjust your exposure with leverage – but remember, leverage increases risk as well as potential reward. Knock-outs offer a different approach: trade spot markets with built-in risk limits and predefined costs, set upfront, while still accessing full market exposure.
Whether you're trading around central bank meetings, reacting to inflation surprises, or looking to hedge rate exposure, our platform gives you the tools to do it.
Stay connected to the markets with our intuitive platform and responsive support – and trade key interest rate instruments, with an informed perspective.
*Stop-losses are not guaranteed. Guaranteed stops incur a fee when triggered.
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Great customer service I got to say that. They helped get my account back very fast, after i logged myself out by losing my old email, it was so fast you wouldn’t believe it thank you once again.
Everything worked as expected from the 1 day. I didn’t have to search how to use the platform, it’s intuitive. The support chat was there when I had a tiny issue.
Capital.com has been great for both learning and trading. The app is clean, fast, and packed with useful tools. Customer support has been solid too. Definitely recommended for beginners and active traders alike.
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The app is built to make options and figures easy to understand, great for beginners and intermediate traders. Demo accounts are simple to set up. 100:1 leverage is available.
Deposits and withdrawals work without issues. Very low spreads. No noticeable fees. Easy to follow.
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I am extremely happy with this broker. Great spreads, good selection of instruments, well coded toolbox.
Love the TV integration. Makes traders life smooth and comfortable.
I’d been paper trading for 2yrs now, went live and this platform is easy for beginners to understand and navigate all important tools to execute all that I learned. Earning now!
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User friendly app & interface and good support team. Funds transfer ease & Leverage is an advantage but crypto is highly risky be responsible of your loss limits and risks appetite.
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1 Information presented relates to Capital Com Group.
2 Leverage amplifies both profits and losses.