Technical analysis
Technical Levels Take Focus as Volatility Pressures Build
The S&P 500 fell by approximately 25 basis points on 16 December following a weaker-than-expected US jobs report.
09:31, 18 December 2025
Tech Weakness and Rising Yields Rattle Markets
The week of 15 December will be a significant test for global markets following a tough end to US trading on 12 December, when technology shares declined.
16:38, 15 December 2025
Implied Volatility Collapse Drives Equity Rally After Fed’s 25 bp Cut
The S&P 500 finished on 10 December higher by approximately 70 basis points.
15:44, 11 December 2025
Equity Indexes Stall While the Market Awaits the December FOMC Rate Decision
The S&P 500 closed the day down by just nine basis points.
16:05, 10 December 2025
Stop-loss strategies: how and where to place a stop loss
A stop-loss order is a key tool for managing risk when trading CFDs. It lets you set a predefined loss level on a position, helping to limit potential downside in volatile markets.
12:32, 10 December 2025
Treasury Curve Steepens as 30-Year Yield Approaches Key Breakout Ahead of PCE Inflation Report
The S&P 500 rose by about 11 basis points on Thursday, 4 December.
15:56, 5 December 2025
Bitcoin, Oil, and Costco Converge at Critical Resistance Zones
The S&P 500 increased by about 25 basis points on 2 December.
16:45, 3 December 2025
Silver Breaks Away from Gold in a Potential Blow-Off Top
Gold and silver prices have surged in 2025, but several divergences have emerged more recently, with notable non-confirmations between gold and silver, as well as across other precious metals such as platinum and palladium, and industrial metals like copper.
14:14, 2 December 2025
How to use the average true range (ATR) in day trading
Volatility is a feature of every market, influencing how prices move from one moment to the next. To interpret this movement more clearly, traders often rely on indicators that look beyond direction alone. One such tool is the average true range (ATR) – a straightforward and widely used measure that helps illustrate how active a market is.
13:57, 1 December 2025
Day trading: understanding previous day’s high (PDH) and low (PDL)
The previous day’s high (PDH) and previous day’s low (PDL) are simple yet valuable reference points that show where notable buying or selling activity occurred. By observing these levels, traders can gain a clearer understanding of market structure and short-term sentiment as the new trading day begins.
13:35, 1 December 2025