Michael Kramer: What Would a Third Straight Hot Inflation Report Mean for Markets?

The report had the potential to sway market expectations for the future path of monetary policy, with market pricing at the time suggesting a roughly 50/50 probability of a rate hike by the end of 2026.

What A Hot Reading Meant for Markets

Market pricing pointed to a reading above 4%*1 when the May CPI report was released on 10 June, while month-on-month inflation was expected to be around 0.5% based on market consensus. It marked the third consecutive report showing aFan increase in the year-on-year inflation rate, arriving at a time when the new Fed Chair, Kevin Warsh, was presiding over his first FOMC meeting, at which individual officials would present their rate and policy outlooks in the Summary of Economic Projections.

A third month of elevated inflation would meant that the three-month annualised rate of change was also accelerating. The extent of that acceleration would depended on the May reading, but headline CPI would effectively have been running at a three-month annualised pace of around 8% if the May print came in a range of 0.4%–0.6% month-on-month. Core CPI, even on a three-month annualised basis, would still have been well below the headline rate, more likely running at around 3%.

(Source: Michael Kramer / Mott Capital Management. Macrobound, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics)

(Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results)

Markets have historically been able to look through elevated headline inflation readings when core CPI remained relatively benign and there were no signs that higher energy prices were spilling over into the broader economy. That said, evidence that inflation was beginning to have a wider impact, especially if core CPI started to accelerate, posed a challenge for both the Fed and financial markets. In those circumstances, markets historically began pricing in a policy response.

Is Inflation Accelerating Across the Economy?

Indicators such as the ISM Manufacturing Report are often used as leading indicators of inflationary pressures ahead of the CPI report, helping gauge whether inflation is spreading through the broader economy. The report is released at the beginning of each month and measures business activity during the previous month. Its Prices Paid sub-index tracks the prices manufacturers are paying for inputs, and a similar report for the services sector follows a few days later. Neither report could predict the exact inflation rate for a given month, but the direction of the Prices Paid index has tended to track CPI trends broadly.

Because the ISM index is an oscillator, a rising reading indicated that inflation pressures were stronger than in the previous month. Conversely, a falling reading indicated that prices were still rising, but at a slower pace. A reading below 50 generally signals contraction in prices, or outright deflation. ISM data available ahead of the release had suggested that inflation pressures remained elevated in May, though rising at a slightly slower rate than April.

(Source: Michael Kramer / Mott Capital Management. Macrobound, U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Institute for Supply Management)

(Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results)

By the time the official data was released, expectations were typically priced in ahead of the report. Historically, it has taken a hotter-than-expected reading, not simply a hot one, to trigger a meaningful market reaction, a repricing of risk, and a reassessment of the expected path of monetary policy.

Consecutive elevated CPI prints carry analytical weight, but context matters as much as the headline. At times, the market's response to inflation data did not match what investors would ordinarily expect, reinforcing the case for reading the full picture rather than reacting to the number in isolation.

Editor's note: This analysis was written ahead of the May 2026 CPI release on 10 June. The market pricing and ISM data referenced reflect conditions as of early June 2026. The framework and mechanics described, how markets position ahead of CPI, how the ISM Prices Paid index functions as a leading indicator, and how consecutive elevated prints affect the three-month annualised rate, remain relevant as a guide to how investors and policymakers approach inflation data.

Sources

*1 Kalshi — CPI year-on-year market pricing, as of May 2026 (pre-release) https://kalshi.com/markets/kxcpiyoy/inflation/kxcpiyoy-26may

This article is written by Michael Kramer of Mott Capital Management and is published on Capital.com for educational and informational purposes only. The content does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. The majority of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.