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The Latest Trading Forecasts and Predictions

Discover the latest trading forecasts and predictions, analysis, context and commentary. Stay up to date with the latest movements with Capital.com

Discover the latest trading forecasts and predictions, analysis, context and commentary. Stay up to date with the latest movements with Capital.com

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The Latest Trading Forecasts and Predictions

UniCredit Bank logo on a branch entrance, representing the European banking and financial services group
UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank offer, 4 May vote
UniCredit is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage centred on its Commerzbank offer, shareholder vote on 4 May 2026, and April 2026 dividend. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party UCG price targets and technicals.
10:37, 10 April 2026
Saipem logo on a mobile device with offshore oil and gas infrastructure, representing the engineering and energy services company
Saipem stock forecast: 2025 results, Subsea7 merger
Saipem is an Italian energy services company whose latest full-year results and planned Subsea7 merger have kept the stock in focus against a volatile backdrop for the wider sector. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SPM price targets and technicals.
10:23, 10 April 2026
Buzzi Unicem logo on a mobile device with financial charts, representing the cement and construction materials company in the stock market context
Buzzi stock forecast: FY 2025 results, 2026 outlook
Buzzi is an Italian cement producer whose FY 2025 results showed higher sales but lower recurring EBITDA, with 2026 guidance pointing to a slight further contraction. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BZU price targets and technical analysis.
10:19, 10 April 2026
Amplifon logo on a retail storefront, representing the global hearing care and hearing aid provider.
Amplifon stock forecast: GN Hearing deal, lower margins
Amplifon is an Italian hearing care group listed on Borsa Italiana that has recently come under pressure after lower 2025 margins and its announced €2.3bn GN Hearing acquisition. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AMP price targets and technicals.
10:19, 10 April 2026
The Hong Kong Stock Exchange
Hong Kong 50 forecast: Third-party targets
The Hong Kong 50, a CFD that references the Hang Seng Index, tracks the performance of some of the largest and most actively traded Hong Kong-listed companies, making it a widely followed benchmark for regional equity markets.
14:23, 17 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Trump coin Price Prediction | Is TRUMP a Good Investment
Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, launched in January 2025 and linked to President Donald Trump’s public profile and digital branding. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
17:11, 2 February 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party price target
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital asset traded globally, with prices influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulation and market participation. Explore third-party BTC price targets and technical analysis.
15:56, 2 February 2026
Ripple price prediction: Third-party price target
Ripple price prediction: Third-party outlook
Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple network, often analysed through market forecasts, technical indicators and broader crypto trends. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis.
15:03, 2 February 2026