The Latest Trading Forecasts and Predictions
UniCredit stock forecast: Commerzbank offer, 4 May vote
UniCredit is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana, with current coverage centred on its Commerzbank offer, shareholder vote on 4 May 2026, and April 2026 dividend. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party UCG price targets and technicals.
10:37, 10 April 2026
Saipem stock forecast: 2025 results, Subsea7 merger
Saipem is an Italian energy services company whose latest full-year results and planned Subsea7 merger have kept the stock in focus against a volatile backdrop for the wider sector. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party SPM price targets and technicals.
10:23, 10 April 2026
Buzzi stock forecast: FY 2025 results, 2026 outlook
Buzzi is an Italian cement producer whose FY 2025 results showed higher sales but lower recurring EBITDA, with 2026 guidance pointing to a slight further contraction. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party BZU price targets and technical analysis.
10:19, 10 April 2026
Amplifon stock forecast: GN Hearing deal, lower margins
Amplifon is an Italian hearing care group listed on Borsa Italiana that has recently come under pressure after lower 2025 margins and its announced €2.3bn GN Hearing acquisition. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Explore third-party AMP price targets and technicals.
10:19, 10 April 2026
Hong Kong 50 forecast: Third-party targets
The Hong Kong 50, a CFD that references the Hang Seng Index, tracks the performance of some of the largest and most actively traded Hong Kong-listed companies, making it a widely followed benchmark for regional equity markets.
14:23, 17 February 2026
Siemens Energy stock forecast: Third-party price targets
Siemens Energy AG is a Germany-based energy technology company listed in Frankfurt, supplying equipment and services across power generation, grids and energy-transition projects. Explore third-party ENR price targets and technical analysis.
15:04, 3 February 2026
BYD Company stock forecast: Third-party price targets
BYD Company is a Hong Kong–listed automotive manufacturer focused on electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, with operations covering vehicle production, batteries and related technologies across domestic and overseas markets. Explore third-party 1211 price targets and technical analysis.
14:23, 3 February 2026
Trump coin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Trump coin (TRUMP) is a cryptocurrency token built on the Solana blockchain, launched in January 2025 and linked to President Donald Trump’s public profile and digital branding. Explore third-party TRUMP price targets and technical analysis.
17:11, 2 February 2026
Bitcoin price prediction: Third-party outlook
Bitcoin is a decentralised digital asset traded globally, with prices influenced by macroeconomic conditions, regulation and market participation. Explore third-party BTC price targets and technical analysis.
15:56, 2 February 2026
Ripple price prediction: Third-party outlook
Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency linked to the Ripple network, often analysed through market forecasts, technical indicators and broader crypto trends. Explore third-party XRP price targets and technical analysis.
15:03, 2 February 2026