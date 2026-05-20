DEUTZ AG (DEZ) is trading at €11.38 in early European trading as of 8:36am UTC on 7 May 2026, at the top of its €10.10–€11.38 intraday range and approximately 12.7% above the session low. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The move comes as DEUTZ AG publishes its Q1 2026 quarterly statement, with CEO Dr Sebastian C. Schulte and CFO Oliver Neu presented the results via conference call (DEUTZ, 7 May 2026). The report is the first quarterly test of the company's new five-division structure, which separates Defence, Energy, Engines, NewTech, and Service into independent units (Ad-hoc-news, 7 May 2026). Ahead of the release, DEUTZ confirmed it would pass a 15% US import duty on American-sourced components directly to customers, a margin-protection measure announced on 27 April 2026 (Ad-hoc-news, 28 April 2026). Broader European industrial sentiment has also provided support, with the company's pivot towards defence and decentralised energy supply aligning with sustained growth in European military expenditure (Bloomberg, 27 March 2026).

Third-party DEUTZ outlook: Q1 results put restructure in focus

As of 7 May 2026, third-party DEUTZ stock predictions reflect a a range of analyst views, shaped by the company's Q1 2026 results, its restructuring into five independent divisions, and its pivot towards defence and energy applications. The following targets are drawn from broker notes and updates issued between 20 April and 7 May 2026.

DZ Bank (buy, revised target)

DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Reigber carries a €9.90 price target and a Buy rating on DEUTZ, the lowest target across the covering group. Reigber flags the pace of margin delivery within the new divisional structure as a key watch point, with the 2026 adjusted EBIT margin guidance range of 6.5%–8% leaving material uncertainty (MarketScreener, 30 March 2026).

Berenberg (buy, post-Q1 update)

Berenberg analyst Lasse Stueben assigns an €11.50 price target with a Buy rating, updated on 30 April 2026 following DEUTZ's Q1 2026 statement. Stueben characterises DEUTZ's full-year revenue guidance of up to €2.50bn as potentially cautious, noting that the positive start to the year supports a more favourable read-through (MarketScreener, 30 April 2026; MarketScreener, 9 April 2026).

Kepler Cheuvreux (buy, post-Q1 update)

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Dr Hans-Joachim Heimbürger maintains a €12 price target and a Buy rating on DEZ. The target sits near the mid-point of the covering range, with the broker citing progressive earnings delivery from the defence and decentralised energy segments as a central assumption (DEUTZ AG, 7 May 2026).

ODDO BHF (buy, post-Q1 update)

ODDO BHF analyst Klaus Ringel sets a €12.60 price target with a Buy rating. The target is among the higher estimates in the covering group, as Ringel expects DEUTZ's restructuring programme to support sustained margin expansion through the 2026–2028 strategic plan period (DEUTZ AG, 7 May 2026).

Warburg Research (buy, highest target)

Warburg Research analyst Stefan Augustin holds the highest price target in the covering group at €12.90, reiterating a Buy rating. Augustin cites DEUTZ's defence revenue ambitions – targeting €300m by 2030 – and a cost-reduction programme that has exceeded its original savings objective as factors that could support medium-term profitability (MarketScreener, 15 April 2026; MarketScreener, 3 March 2026).

Across these sources, targets range from €9.90 to €12.90 – with four of the five clustered between €11.50 and €12.90. All five carry Buy ratings, with the common thread being a focus on divisional restructuring and defence-led growth, balanced by the breadth of DEUTZ's own margin guidance range ( MarketScreener , 7 May 2026).

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

DEUTZ earnings: Q1 2026 results

DEUTZ AG published its Q1 2026 quarterly statement on 7 May 2026, with CEO Dr Sebastian C. Schulte and CFO Oliver Neu presenting the results via analyst conference call on the same day. New orders rose 41.2% year on year to €771 million, driven primarily by the Engines, Energy, and Service segments, while the Energy segment also benefited from the acquisition of Frerk Aggregatebau, completed in early February, which contributed approximately €145 million to the Group-level increase. Revenue advanced 8.4% to €530 million, with Engines, Service, and Energy contributing in roughly equal proportions in absolute terms (DEUTZ, 7 May 2026).

Adjusted EBIT jumped 45.7% to €37.3 million, lifting the adjusted EBIT margin to 7% from 5.2% in Q1 2025 – above the typically stronger Q4 2025 level despite Q1 historically being seasonally softer. CFO Oliver Neu noted that the Future Fit action plan has now been fully implemented, with savings set to exceed the original €50 million target by approximately 10%, of which more than €40 million is attributable to the Engines segment alone. Cash flow from operating activities came in at a net inflow of €25.9 million, down from €50.9 million in Q1 2025, reflecting higher inventory build, severance payments related to Future Fit, and factoring effects, while free cash flow before M&A stood at –€7.2 million (DEUTZ, 7 May 2026).

DEUTZ maintains its full-year 2026 guidance of consolidated revenue between €2.3 billion and €2.5 billion, an adjusted EBIT margin of 6.5%–8%, and free cash flow excluding M&A in the high-double-digit millions of euros (DEUTZ, 7 May 2026).

The next scheduled financial calendar event is the Annual General Meeting at the Gürzenich in Cologne on 13 May 2026, followed by the interim report for the first half of 2026 on 6 August 2026 (DEUTZ, 7 May 2026).

DEZ stock price: Technical overview

The DEZ stock price trades at €11.38 as of 8:36am UTC on 7 May 2026, at the top of its €10.10–€11.38 intraday range and above the full moving-average stack on the daily chart. The 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages are aligned at approximately €10.08, €10.06, €10.10 and €9.37, with the price trading above all four levels. The 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, keeping the short-term trend structure positive. The 200-day exponential moving average sits lower at approximately €9.22, offering a deeper reference on any sustained pullback.

The 14-day relative strength index registers 66.80, towards the upper end of the neutral-to-firm range and approaching stretched territory above 70, per TradingView data. The average directional index at 20.10 points to a developing rather than established trend, suggesting the current move does not yet show the conviction of a mature trend phase.

On the upside, the classic R1 pivot at €10.84 has already been cleared, bringing R2 at €11.74 into view if the price sustains a hold above current levels. To the downside, the 100-day simple moving average at €10.10 acts as the nearer floor, while the classic pivot point at €9.74 marks the next support reference. A slip beneath that level would put the S1 pivot at €8.83 in view, per TradingView pivot data (TradingView, 7 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

DEUTZ share price history (2024–2026)

DEZ’s stock price opened 2025 under pressure, trading in the mid-to-upper €7 range through the first quarter before a sharp selloff in early April dragged the price to a two-year low of €5.05 on 7 April 2025. The move coincided with the initial reaction to US tariff announcements, which affected European industrials more broadly. A recovery followed through May and into summer, with DEZ climbing back above €7 by late May.

The stock drifted lower again through June and July 2025, touching €6.72 in late June before stabilising in the €7.50–€9 range from August to October. A second leg lower emerged in November and December, with DEZ settling around €8.40–€8.60 to close out the year as broader macro uncertainty weighed on European manufacturing stocks.

DEZ began 2026 with a steady move higher, crossing €10 by mid-January and reaching a local peak of €12.55 on 3 March, around the time DEUTZ reported FY 2025 results. A pullback followed, with the stock revisiting €8.66 on 7 April amid renewed tariff concerns, before recovering. DEUTZ closed at €11.45 on 7 May 2026, up approximately 56.5% year on year and 32.3% year to date.