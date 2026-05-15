Saipem S.p.A. (SPM) is trading at €4.58 in early European trading as of 10:16am UTC on 13 May 2026, within an intraday range of €4.43–€4.59. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock has been supported by recent contract wins and solid quarterly results. Saipem reported Q1 2026 adjusted EBITDA of €434m, up 24% year on year on flat revenue of €3.5bn, while reaffirming full-year guidance of approximately €15.5bn in revenue and €1.9bn in adjusted EBITDA (Saipem, 21 April 2026). The company also received a $150m Limited Notice to Proceed from ExxonMobil Guyana on 21 April 2026 for the Longtail offshore EPCI project, with the full contract potentially valued at $750m–$1.5bn (Saipem, 21 April 2026). Separately, Saipem's Annual General Shareholders' Meeting took place on 12 May 2026, the session immediately preceding today's trading (Saipem, 12 May 2026).

Longtail deal and Q1 results frame third-party Saipem outlook

As of 13 May 2026, third-party Saipem stock predictions have shifted since the company's Q1 2026 results on 21 April 2026, with several brokers raising price targets amid contract momentum and stronger-than-expected margins.

RBC Capital (sector perform, target raised)

RBC Capital analyst Victoria McCulloch raised her 12-month price target on Saipem to €5, from €4.40, while maintaining a Sector Perform rating. The revision followed the Q1 2026 results, with McCulloch citing improved earnings visibility and sustained order intake as the basis for the higher target (TipRanks, 27 April 2026).

Citi (buy, target sharply raised)

Citi analyst Kate O'Sullivan lifted her 12-month price target on Saipem to €5.10, from €3.30, while retaining a Buy rating. The 55% increase reflects Citi's reassessment of margin trajectory and backlog quality after the Q1 2026 beat, with the updated figure among the highest single-analyst targets in the current coverage period (TipRanks, 24 April 2026).

Jefferies (buy, high-end target)

Jefferies analyst Mark Wilson maintained a Buy rating on Saipem and set a 12-month price target of €6, the highest in the tracked broker universe for this period. Wilson's note cited confidence in the company's expanding offshore backlog and long-cycle contract awards as supporting the premium valuation (The Globe and Mail, 24 April 2026 2026).

Morgan Stanley (overweight, target raised)

Morgan Stanley raised its 12-month price target on Saipem to €4.90, from €3.80, and kept an Overweight rating, as part of a broader 20% upward revision to European energy services price targets. The bank cited continued order momentum and improving margin visibility across the sector as the rationale for the higher target (TipRanks, 11 May 2026).

Simply Wall St (consensus update)

Simply Wall St, drawing on S&P Global Market Intelligence data, reported that the average 12-month analyst price target for Saipem rose 13% to €4.53, from €4.03, as of 10 May 2026. The figure represents the mean across 17 analysts and sat 7.3% above the then-prevailing closing price. The platform noted that the consensus revision followed post-earnings target upgrades across multiple covering institutions (Simply Wall St, 10 May 2026).

Takeaway: across these sources, individual broker targets range from €4.90–€6, with Citi at €5.10 and RBC at €5. The 17-analyst consensus mean of €4.53 sits below most named targets, reflecting a tail of more cautious estimates. Across the higher-conviction names, the common thread is post-Q1 earnings upgrade momentum and backlog depth.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

SPM stock price: Technical overview

The SPM stock price trades at €4.58 as of 10:16am UTC on 13 May 2026, holding above its short- and medium-term moving average stack. The daily 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages sit at approximately €4.35 / €3.92 / €3.42 / €2.89, with a 20-over-50 alignment intact across both the simple and exponential moving average families. The Hull moving average (9) at €4.41 and the volume-weighted moving average (20) at €4.31 add to the near-term support cluster below the current price.

Momentum indicators tracked by TradingView remain broadly constructive. The 14-day relative strength index reads 63.6, placing it in the upper-neutral zone, while the average directional index (14) at 28.9 may be interpreted as a directional trend. The MACD level (12, 26) at 0.17 is currently in positive territory, in line with the current upward bias shown by the indicator set.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €4.99 is the nearest reference above the last price. A daily close above that level could put the R2 level at €5.38 in view. To the downside, the classic pivot point at €4.41 offers initial support, with the 50-day SMA at €3.92 and S1 at €4.02 marking the next notable reference levels if the pivot gives way (TradingView, 13 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Saipem share price history (2024–2026)

SPM’s stock price opened May 2024 around €2.20 and spent much of mid-2024 trading in a narrow €2.10–€2.45 band. This marked a period of consolidation as oil services companies navigated mixed energy demand signals and cautious capital spending across the sector.

A clearer downtrend emerged from late July 2024, with the stock slipping from around €2.43 on 23 July to a low close of €1.80 on 10 September 2024, coinciding with broader risk-off sentiment and softer crude oil prices. SPM then recovered gradually through the autumn, closing the year at €2.51 on 30 December 2024 – up roughly 14% from those September lows.

2025 began with the stock near €2.72 in early January before drifting lower through spring. The sharpest move came in April 2025, when SPM fell from around €2.15 on 2 April to a two-year closing low of €1.62 on 9 April, a period that coincided with escalating US tariff announcements that unsettled global markets. A recovery took hold from late April, and SPM closed 2025 at €2.42.

The 2026 uptrend has been the most decisive stretch in the two-year window. SPM climbed from €2.50 at the start of January to €4.80 by early April, supported by strong contract awards and solid quarterly results. SPM closed at €4.60 on 13 May 2026, approximately 84% up year on year and 83% higher year to date.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.