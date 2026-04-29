BPER Banca stock forecast: Sondrio merger, final dividendBPER Banca is an Italian banking group listed on the Borsa Italiana. In April 2026, it completed its merger with Banca Popolare di Sondrio and confirmed a €0.55 final dividend. Explore third-party BPE price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future result
BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPE) trades at €12.21 as of 12:21pm UTC on 27 April 2026, after touching an intraday high of €12.21 and falling to a session low of €11.82. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
The stock has been underpinned by a series of corporate milestones in April 2026. Most notably, the merger by absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into BPER Banca took effect on 20 April 2026, creating a combined entity with approximately 23,000 employees, 2,000 branches, and over €420 billion in assets (MarketScreener, 20 April 2026). Four days later, on 23 April 2026, BPER's ordinary shareholders' meeting approved the 2025 financial report and confirmed the distribution of a final cash dividend of €0.56 per share, with an ex-dividend date of 19 May 2026 and payment date of 20 May 2026 (BPER Banca, 23 April 2026). Italian equities have provided additional context, with the FTSE MIB posting one of its strongest single-session performances of 2026 on 8 April 2026, rising by approximately 3.9%, while the broader Italian banking sector has remained in focus amid ongoing ECB rate policy considerations (BBN Times, 8 April 2026).
BPER Banca outlook: merger lands, targets stay positive
As of 27 April 2026, third-party BPER Banca stock predictions have been shaped by the completion of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio absorption on 20 April 2026 and a record 2025 earnings result.
Investing.com (analyst consensus, April 2026)
Investing.com reports a mean 12-month BPE stock forecast of €13.83 based on 13 covering analysts, with a high estimate of €14.50 and a low of €12.48, alongside an overall consensus rating of Buy, with 8 Buy ratings and 2 Hold ratings recorded. The platform notes that the aggregate reflects differing analyst assumptions on net interest income, cost of risk, and balance-sheet integration following the Popolare di Sondrio merger (Investing.com, 27 April 2026).
Yahoo Finance (broker aggregate)
Yahoo Finance aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.83 for BPE.MI, with the high estimate at €14.50 and the low at €12.48. The range suggests analysts are broadly pricing in earnings accretion from the enlarged combined group, while the low-end estimate of €12.48 sits marginally above the last close of €12.21 (Yahoo Finance, 27 April 2026).
MarketScreener (consensus overview)
MarketScreener records a mean 12-month consensus target of €13.68 across 12 analysts, with a high of €14.60 and a low of €11.79, and a mean consensus rating of Buy. The high end of the range is attributed to brokers including Mediobanca and Deutsche Bank Research, while Kepler Cheuvreux holds the low estimate of €11.79 with a Hold rating following its October 2025 downgrade (MarketScreener, 27 April 2026).
MarketBeat (analyst ratings summary)
MarketBeat tracks BPER Banca under its OTC ticker BPXXY and notes that the stock carries a consensus Buy recommendation among covering analysts, with the prevailing view supported by the bank's record net profit in 2025 and its expanded Italian retail footprint following the merger, which took effect on 20 April 2026. The platform's aggregated data, as of 27 April 2026, reflects no analyst downgrades in the preceding 30-day window (MarketBeat, 27 April 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BPE stock price: Technical overview
The BPE stock price trades at €12.21 as of 12:21pm UTC on 27 April 2026, holding above a broad moving-average cluster where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at approximately €11.91, €11.60, €11.61 and €10.44 respectively; the 20-over-50 alignment is intact, keeping the near-term trend constructive according to TradingView's moving-average summary.
Momentum is in the upper-neutral zone, with the 14-day relative strength index at 57.8, consistent with a moderately positive but not stretched reading. The average directional index at 14.9 sits just below the 15 threshold, per TradingView data, suggesting that trend strength remains subdued rather than firmly established at this stage.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €11.83 is already below the current close, with R2 at €12.52 representing the nearest overhead reference on the classic pivot framework; a sustained daily close above that level would put R3 at €14.09 in broader view. The Hull moving average (9) at €12 and the volume-weighted moving average at €11.97 both sit below the close, consistent with the prevailing buy signals across the majority of moving-average indicators reported by TradingView.
On pullbacks, the classic pivot at €10.96 represents the initial reference point, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €11.61; a move beneath that level would bring S1 at €10.26 into consideration (TradingView, 27 April 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
BPER Banca share price history (2024–2026)
BPE’s stock price has roughly doubled over the past two years, rising from the €4.82–€4.83 range seen in late April 2024 to €12.21 at the close on 27 April 2026.
The stock ended 2024 at €6.14 and carried that momentum into 2025, broadly tracking a period of strong earnings across Italian banks as net interest income remained elevated amid ECB rate policy. The rally was interrupted sharply in early April 2025 when BPE fell to a session low of €5.33 on 7 April 2025, coinciding with broad European equity selling triggered by renewed global trade tariff concerns, before recovering to close 2025 at €11.59, a gain of approximately 88.7% on the year.
2026 opened above €11.60 and BPE climbed to a session high of €12.90 on 9 February 2026, around the time the bank reported record full-year revenue and outlined plans to close the Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger. A pullback followed through March, with the stock dipping to €10.79 on 9 March 2026 amid broader market softness, before recovering through April as the merger completed on 20 April 2026.
BPE trades at €12.21 as of on 27 April 2026, approximately 5.1% higher year to date and around 73.2% higher year on year.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
BPER Banca (BPE): Capital.com analyst view
BPER Banca's share price has staged a notable recovery over the past two years, climbing from the mid-€4 range in mid-2024 to €12.21 as of 27 April 2026, underpinned by strong earnings momentum and a transformative period of corporate consolidation. The completed absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio, which took legal effect on 20 April 2026, represents a significant expansion of the bank's balance sheet and branch network and has been cited by covering analysts as a potential driver of earnings accretion. That said, integration risk is a material consideration: mergers of this scale can introduce cost overruns, operational complexity, and customer attrition, and the benefits of consolidation may take several reporting periods to materialise in headline figures.
The broader Italian banking environment has provided a supportive backdrop, with elevated net interest income sustaining sector profitability during a period of higher ECB rates. However, if the ECB continues its rate-cutting cycle, net interest margins across Italian banks could face compression, representing a headwind that may weigh on earnings expectations for BPER and its peers. The bank's record 2025 results and confirmed dividend distribution reflect recent operational strength, though investors will be monitoring integration costs and the pace of revenue synergy delivery closely in the quarters ahead.
Summary – BPER Banca 2026
- BPE trades at €12.21 as of 12:21pm UTC on 27 April 2026, up roughly 73% year on year and approximately 5% year to date, from around €4.83 two years ago.
- Key drivers include the completed Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger, record 2025 earnings, a confirmed dividend distribution, and the trajectory of ECB interest rate policy affecting Italian bank margins.
- Recent news centres on the Popolare di Sondrio absorption taking legal effect on 20 April 2026 and the ordinary shareholders' meeting of 23 April 2026 approving the 2025 financial report and final dividend.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most BPER Banca stock?
Based on the article content, the most relevant ownership point is that BPER Banca has gone through a major corporate event rather than a newly disclosed change in controlling shareholders. The article focuses on the absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio and its effect on the combined group’s size, branch network and asset base. Investors looking into ownership would usually need to review the bank’s latest shareholder disclosures and regulatory filings, as major holdings can change over time.
What is the 5 year BPER Banca share price forecast?
The article does not provide a five-year BPE stock forecast, and that is an important limitation. It summarises third-party 12-month analyst targets, which cluster in the €13.68–€13.83 range as of late April 2026, but longer-term forecasts are inherently more uncertain. Over a five-year period, outcomes could depend on several factors, including merger integration, earnings delivery, dividend policy, competition, and the path of ECB rates and Italian banking conditions more broadly.
Is BPER Banca a good stock to buy?
Whether BPER Banca is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, time horizon and risk tolerance, so the article does not make that judgement. It presents a balanced picture instead: analysts’ average targets sit modestly above the latest share price, and the bank has reported strong earnings and completed a major merger. At the same time, integration risk, margin pressure and wider sector conditions remain relevant, so the stock may not suit every investor.
Could BPER Banca stock go up or down?
Yes, BPER Banca stock could move in either direction, and the article outlines factors that could shape both outcomes. On one side, stronger earnings, merger-related synergies and supportive sector sentiment could help underpin the share price. On the other, integration challenges, weaker-than-expected revenue delivery, or pressure on net interest margins from ECB rate cuts could weigh on performance. Like any listed bank stock, BPE remains exposed to company-specific and broader market risks.
Should I invest in BPER Banca stock?
The article is for informational purposes only and does not tell readers whether they should invest in BPER Banca stock. That decision depends on personal circumstances, including financial goals, experience and tolerance for risk. The article instead highlights the key considerations: recent share price performance, analyst targets, technical levels, merger execution risk and the wider Italian banking backdrop. Anyone considering exposure should assess those factors carefully and, where appropriate, seek independent financial advice.
Can I trade BPER Banca CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade BPER Banca CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.