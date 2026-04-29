BPER Banca S.p.A. (BPE) trades at €12.21 as of 12:21pm UTC on 27 April 2026, after touching an intraday high of €12.21 and falling to a session low of €11.82. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

The stock has been underpinned by a series of corporate milestones in April 2026. Most notably, the merger by absorption of Banca Popolare di Sondrio into BPER Banca took effect on 20 April 2026, creating a combined entity with approximately 23,000 employees, 2,000 branches, and over €420 billion in assets (MarketScreener, 20 April 2026). Four days later, on 23 April 2026, BPER's ordinary shareholders' meeting approved the 2025 financial report and confirmed the distribution of a final cash dividend of €0.56 per share, with an ex-dividend date of 19 May 2026 and payment date of 20 May 2026 (BPER Banca, 23 April 2026). Italian equities have provided additional context, with the FTSE MIB posting one of its strongest single-session performances of 2026 on 8 April 2026, rising by approximately 3.9%, while the broader Italian banking sector has remained in focus amid ongoing ECB rate policy considerations (BBN Times, 8 April 2026).

BPER Banca outlook: merger lands, targets stay positive

As of 27 April 2026, third-party BPER Banca stock predictions have been shaped by the completion of the Banca Popolare di Sondrio absorption on 20 April 2026 and a record 2025 earnings result.

Investing.com (analyst consensus, April 2026)

Investing.com reports a mean 12-month BPE stock forecast of €13.83 based on 13 covering analysts, with a high estimate of €14.50 and a low of €12.48, alongside an overall consensus rating of Buy, with 8 Buy ratings and 2 Hold ratings recorded. The platform notes that the aggregate reflects differing analyst assumptions on net interest income, cost of risk, and balance-sheet integration following the Popolare di Sondrio merger (Investing.com, 27 April 2026).

Yahoo Finance (broker aggregate)

Yahoo Finance aggregates a mean 12-month price target of €13.83 for BPE.MI, with the high estimate at €14.50 and the low at €12.48. The range suggests analysts are broadly pricing in earnings accretion from the enlarged combined group, while the low-end estimate of €12.48 sits marginally above the last close of €12.21 (Yahoo Finance, 27 April 2026).

MarketScreener (consensus overview)

MarketScreener records a mean 12-month consensus target of €13.68 across 12 analysts, with a high of €14.60 and a low of €11.79, and a mean consensus rating of Buy. The high end of the range is attributed to brokers including Mediobanca and Deutsche Bank Research, while Kepler Cheuvreux holds the low estimate of €11.79 with a Hold rating following its October 2025 downgrade (MarketScreener, 27 April 2026).

MarketBeat (analyst ratings summary)

MarketBeat tracks BPER Banca under its OTC ticker BPXXY and notes that the stock carries a consensus Buy recommendation among covering analysts, with the prevailing view supported by the bank's record net profit in 2025 and its expanded Italian retail footprint following the merger, which took effect on 20 April 2026. The platform's aggregated data, as of 27 April 2026, reflects no analyst downgrades in the preceding 30-day window (MarketBeat, 27 April 2026).

Takeaway: across these BPER Banca stock predictions, mean 12-month targets for BPER Banca converge in the €13.68–€13.83 range as of late April 2026, with the high end near €14.60 and the cautious low at €11.79; Buy is the dominant consensus rating, with the completed merger and 2025 earnings outperformance cited as the common supporting rationale.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BPE stock price: Technical overview

The BPE stock price trades at €12.21 as of 12:21pm UTC on 27 April 2026, holding above a broad moving-average cluster where the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs sit at approximately €11.91, €11.60, €11.61 and €10.44 respectively; the 20-over-50 alignment is intact, keeping the near-term trend constructive according to TradingView's moving-average summary.

Momentum is in the upper-neutral zone, with the 14-day relative strength index at 57.8, consistent with a moderately positive but not stretched reading. The average directional index at 14.9 sits just below the 15 threshold, per TradingView data, suggesting that trend strength remains subdued rather than firmly established at this stage.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €11.83 is already below the current close, with R2 at €12.52 representing the nearest overhead reference on the classic pivot framework; a sustained daily close above that level would put R3 at €14.09 in broader view. The Hull moving average (9) at €12 and the volume-weighted moving average at €11.97 both sit below the close, consistent with the prevailing buy signals across the majority of moving-average indicators reported by TradingView.

On pullbacks, the classic pivot at €10.96 represents the initial reference point, followed by the 100-day SMA shelf near €11.61; a move beneath that level would bring S1 at €10.26 into consideration (TradingView, 27 April 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

BPER Banca share price history (2024–2026)

BPE’s stock price has roughly doubled over the past two years, rising from the €4.82–€4.83 range seen in late April 2024 to €12.21 at the close on 27 April 2026.

The stock ended 2024 at €6.14 and carried that momentum into 2025, broadly tracking a period of strong earnings across Italian banks as net interest income remained elevated amid ECB rate policy. The rally was interrupted sharply in early April 2025 when BPE fell to a session low of €5.33 on 7 April 2025, coinciding with broad European equity selling triggered by renewed global trade tariff concerns, before recovering to close 2025 at €11.59, a gain of approximately 88.7% on the year.

2026 opened above €11.60 and BPE climbed to a session high of €12.90 on 9 February 2026, around the time the bank reported record full-year revenue and outlined plans to close the Banca Popolare di Sondrio merger. A pullback followed through March, with the stock dipping to €10.79 on 9 March 2026 amid broader market softness, before recovering through April as the merger completed on 20 April 2026.

BPE trades at €12.21 as of on 27 April 2026, approximately 5.1% higher year to date and around 73.2% higher year on year.