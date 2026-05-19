BCA MPS stock forecast: Mediobanca merger integrationBanca Monte dei Paschi di Siena reported Q1 2026 net profit of €521m, while Mediobanca integration continued after its completed takeover. Explore third-party BMPS price targets and technical analysis. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMPS) is trading at €8.50 on Capital.com as of 10:31am UTC on 18 May 2026, within an intraday range of €8.45–€9.44. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
Context comes from the bank's Q1 2026 results, published on 12 May 2026, in which MPS reported a net profit of €521m, above a bank-compiled consensus of €511m, with total revenues of €1.96bn rising 2.9% year on year (Reuters, 12 May 2026). Mediobanca integration remains ongoing, after BMPS took an 86.35% stake following the completion of its takeover, with a full merger by incorporation targeted by end-2026 (Wall Street Journal, 11 March 2026). The broader Italian banking sector outlook, as noted by Scope Ratings in February 2026, describes stable profitability supported by solid fundamentals, though the agency flagged sensitivity to rising cost of risk and regulatory headwinds (Scope Ratings, 19 November 2025).
Mediobanca integration shapes third-party BMPS outlook
As of 18 May 2026, third-party Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by diverging assumptions on Mediobanca integration costs, Italy's rate environment, and post-Q1 earnings momentum. The following briefs summarise the key views from independent sources across that window.
TipRanks (multi-analyst consensus)
TipRanks aggregates ratings from four analysts in the past three months and records a Moderate Buy consensus, with an average 12-month price target of €7.49, a high estimate of €8.60, and a low of €6.35. The relatively small sample, compared with broader aggregators, reflects the limited number of internationally oriented sell-side firms actively covering BMPS, with near-term earnings dilution from merger costs among the factors cited at the cautious end of the range (TipRanks, 18 May 2026).
Reuters (Q1 2026 earnings coverage)
Reuters reports that MPS posted Q1 2026 net profit of €521m against a bank-compiled analyst consensus of €511m, as revenues of €1.96bn also cleared the €1.92bn forecast, with Mediobanca contributing approximately €925m. Management confirmed a 2026 pre-tax profit target above €3.5bn and reiterated €700m in anticipated synergies from the integration, while noting €300m in merger-related costs already recognised in the quarter (Reuters, 12 May 2026).
MarketScreener (broker consensus)
MarketScreener compiles 12 analyst recommendations for BMPS and records a mean consensus of Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €10.33, a high estimate of €11.60, and a low of €9.20, based on data as of the 7 May 2026 market close. The spread above recent trading levels appears to reflect analyst expectations for longer-term earnings accretion from the combined MPS-Mediobanca group, with the low end of the range representing the more cautious integration scenarios (MarketScreener, 18 May 2026).
Investing.com (consensus overview)
Investing.com aggregates projections from 12 analysts and records an average 12-month price target of €10.63, with a high estimate of €11.60 and a low of €9.20, against a positive consensus rating. The convergence of the high estimate across multiple aggregators at €11.60 suggests similar assumptions among the most constructive analysts, with the spread above current trading based mainly on expectations for synergy delivery and capital generation after the merger (Investing.com, 18 May 2026).
Intermonte (house note, post-results)
Intermonte maintains a Buy rating on BMPS with a 12-month price target of €11, issued at a reference price of €9.47 following the Q1 2026 results. The broker cites management's confirmation of €700m in targeted synergies and the above-€3.5bn pre-tax profit guidance as the primary support for its stance, adding that it expected the Q1 beat to prompt a positive revision to broader analyst consensus (Intermonte, 13 May 2026).
Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BMPS latest earnings: Q1 2026 results
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena published its Q1 2026 consolidated results on 12 May 2026, reporting a net profit of €521m against a bank-compiled analyst consensus of €511m (Reuters, 12 May 2026). Total revenues rose 2.9% year on year to €1.96bn, also ahead of the €1.92bn forecast, with Mediobanca contributing approximately €925m and standalone MPS revenues rising 2.7% to €1.03bn.
CEO Luigi Lovaglio maintained full-year pre-tax profit guidance above €3.5bn and reiterated €700m in anticipated synergies from the combined group, while around €300m in merger-related integration costs were recognised in the quarter (Yahoo Finance, 12 May 2026). The full merger by incorporation of Mediobanca into MPS remains targeted for completion by end-2026, following the merger plan approved by both boards in March 2026 (Mediobanca, 17 February 2026). The Q1 beat prompted Intermonte to note it expected a positive revision to broader analyst consensus estimates (Intermonte via Websim, 13 May 2026), though analysts at the more cautious end of the range continue to flag near-term earnings dilution from integration costs as a key variable to monitor.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
BMPS stock price: Technical overview
The BMPS stock price trades at €8.50 as of 10:31am UTC on 18 May 2026, sitting below the short-term moving average cluster. According to TradingView, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately €9.17 / €8.22 / €8.49 / €8.17, with the current price above the 200-day and 50-day SMAs, near the 100-day SMA, and below the 20-day SMA.
The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 39.6, placing momentum in lower-neutral territory, below the 40 threshold that can accompany softer near-term conditions. The average directional index (ADX) at 38.2 may indicate an established trend is in force, per TradingView data.
On the topside, the classic R1 pivot sits at €9.81; a sustained daily close above that level could bring the R2 area near €10.57 into view. The classic pivot point (P) at €8.56 represents the first reference on the downside, with the 100-day SMA near €8.49 forming the next MA shelf below. A move below that area could shift attention toward the S1 level at €7.80 (TradingView, 18 May 2026).
This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena share price history (2024–2026)
BMPS’s stock price opened May 2024 around €5 and spent much of mid-2024 consolidating in the €4.40–€5.10 range, with a brief dip to a two-year low near €4.12 on 5 August 2024 amid a broad global equity sell-off triggered by recession fears and the unwinding of yen carry trades.
From there, the stock recovered steadily. A sustained rally through late 2024 carried BMPS from around €4.95 at end-October to close the year at €6.81 on 30 December 2024, supported by improving Italian banking sector sentiment and progress on MPS's restructuring narrative. The stock extended those gains into early 2025, briefly touching €7.23 in late January before consolidating.
A sharp drop followed in April 2025, when global markets reacted to US tariff announcements; BMPS fell to a session low of €5.56 on 7 April 2025. The share price then recovered, climbing back above €8 by mid-May 2025. The MPS-Mediobanca merger announcement coincided with further gains through late 2025 and into early 2026, with BMPS reaching €9.49 on 5 January 2026.
BMPS closed at €8.51 on 18 May 2026, approximately 9.1% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €9.36, and 19.9% up year on year from €7.09 on 19 May 2025.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Share prices are indicative and may differ from live market prices.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (BMPS): Capital.com analyst view
BMPS has navigated a period of corporate change through the first half of 2026. The bank's Q1 2026 net profit of €521m surpassed analyst consensus estimates, and management maintained full-year pre-tax profit guidance above €3.5bn alongside €700m in targeted synergies from the Mediobanca integration. Those results may support the view that the merged group's earnings profile could improve over time. Equally, the scale of integration costs already recognised, at around €300m in Q1 alone, underlines that execution risk remains a material consideration as the full Mediobanca merger by incorporation is targeted for end-2026.
The share's intraday range of €8.45–€9.44 on 18 May 2026 could be considered as a reflection of the ex-dividend effect of the €0.86 per share cash distribution, a factor that can adjust the price on the day and should be viewed in that context. Broader Italian banking sector conditions, including the interest rate trajectory set by the European Central Bank and domestic credit quality trends, continue to shape the operating environment in both directions, with rate cuts potentially compressing net interest margins while also easing pressure on credit costs.
Capital.com’s client sentiment for Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFDs
As of 18 May 2026, Capital.com client positioning in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFDs shows 94.4% buyers vs 5.6% sellers, putting buyers ahead by 88.8 percentage points and placing sentiment in one-sided territory. This snapshot reflects open positions on Capital.com at the time of capture and can change rapidly as market conditions evolve.
Summary – Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena 2026
- As of 10:31am UTC on 18 May 2026, BMPS trades at €8.50, down from a year-to-date open of €9.36 on 2 January 2026, and above two-year lows near €4.12 in August 2024.
- Key drivers include the ongoing Mediobanca integration, with €700m in targeted synergies and approximately €300m in Q1 2026 merger costs already recognised, alongside Italy's interest rate trajectory and domestic credit quality.
- Q1 2026 net profit of €521m beat analyst consensus; management confirmed full-year pre-tax profit guidance above €3.5bn, which may have supported positive analyst revisions following the results.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.
FAQ
Who owns the most Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock?
Based on Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena’s latest published shareholding structure, Delfin S.à r.l. is the largest disclosed shareholder, with 17.533% of capital. Other major disclosed holders include Gruppo Francesco Gaetano Caltagirone, BlackRock, Italy’s Ministry of Economy and Finance, and Banco BPM. These figures are based on shareholders holding more than 3% of voting rights and can change over time.
What is the five-year Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena share price forecast?
Five-year BMPS stock forecasts should be treated with caution, as long-term projections depend on variables that can change materially. These include the Mediobanca integration, synergy delivery, merger costs, Italian interest rates, capital generation, and credit quality. The article focuses on third-party 12-month targets, which range from €6.35 to €11.60, highlighting how widely analyst expectations can differ even over a shorter horizon.
Is Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena a good stock to buy?
Whether Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena is a good stock to buy depends on an individual’s objectives, risk tolerance, time horizon, and view of the bank’s integration plans. Recent Q1 2026 results exceeded consensus estimates, and management reiterated its profit and synergy targets. However, merger-related costs, execution risk, interest rate changes, and broader Italian banking conditions remain important considerations. This information is not financial advice or a recommendation.
Could Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock go up or down?
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock could move in either direction. Potential support may come from earnings growth, successful Mediobanca integration, capital generation, or delivery of targeted synergies. Downside risks include higher-than-expected merger costs, weaker credit quality, lower net interest margins, regulatory pressure, or broader market volatility. The wide range of third-party price targets in the article shows that analysts hold differing views on the likely path ahead.
Should I invest in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock?
Only you can decide whether Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena fits your investment goals and risk profile. The article outlines relevant factors, including recent earnings, analyst forecasts, the Mediobanca merger, dividend timing, and technical indicators. It also highlights the risks that may affect future performance. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results, and forecasts can be inaccurate. Consider independent research before making any decision.
Can I trade Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFDs on Capital.com?
Yes, you can trade Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena CFDs on Capital.com. Trading share CFDs lets you speculate on price movements without owning the underlying asset and to take long or short positions. However, contracts for difference (CFDs) are traded on margin, and leverage amplifies both profits and losses. You should ensure you understand how CFD trading works, assess your risk tolerance, and recognise that losses can occur quickly.