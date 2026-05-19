Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena S.p.A. (BMPS) is trading at €8.50 on Capital.com as of 10:31am UTC on 18 May 2026, within an intraday range of €8.45–€9.44. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Context comes from the bank's Q1 2026 results, published on 12 May 2026, in which MPS reported a net profit of €521m, above a bank-compiled consensus of €511m, with total revenues of €1.96bn rising 2.9% year on year (Reuters, 12 May 2026). Mediobanca integration remains ongoing, after BMPS took an 86.35% stake following the completion of its takeover, with a full merger by incorporation targeted by end-2026 (Wall Street Journal, 11 March 2026). The broader Italian banking sector outlook, as noted by Scope Ratings in February 2026, describes stable profitability supported by solid fundamentals, though the agency flagged sensitivity to rising cost of risk and regulatory headwinds (Scope Ratings, 19 November 2025).

Mediobanca integration shapes third-party BMPS outlook

As of 18 May 2026, third-party Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock predictions span a wide range, shaped by diverging assumptions on Mediobanca integration costs, Italy's rate environment, and post-Q1 earnings momentum. The following briefs summarise the key views from independent sources across that window.

TipRanks (multi-analyst consensus)

TipRanks aggregates ratings from four analysts in the past three months and records a Moderate Buy consensus, with an average 12-month price target of €7.49, a high estimate of €8.60, and a low of €6.35. The relatively small sample, compared with broader aggregators, reflects the limited number of internationally oriented sell-side firms actively covering BMPS, with near-term earnings dilution from merger costs among the factors cited at the cautious end of the range (TipRanks, 18 May 2026).

Reuters (Q1 2026 earnings coverage)

Reuters reports that MPS posted Q1 2026 net profit of €521m against a bank-compiled analyst consensus of €511m, as revenues of €1.96bn also cleared the €1.92bn forecast, with Mediobanca contributing approximately €925m. Management confirmed a 2026 pre-tax profit target above €3.5bn and reiterated €700m in anticipated synergies from the integration, while noting €300m in merger-related costs already recognised in the quarter (Reuters, 12 May 2026).

MarketScreener (broker consensus)

MarketScreener compiles 12 analyst recommendations for BMPS and records a mean consensus of Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €10.33, a high estimate of €11.60, and a low of €9.20, based on data as of the 7 May 2026 market close. The spread above recent trading levels appears to reflect analyst expectations for longer-term earnings accretion from the combined MPS-Mediobanca group, with the low end of the range representing the more cautious integration scenarios (MarketScreener, 18 May 2026).

Investing.com (consensus overview)

Investing.com aggregates projections from 12 analysts and records an average 12-month price target of €10.63, with a high estimate of €11.60 and a low of €9.20, against a positive consensus rating. The convergence of the high estimate across multiple aggregators at €11.60 suggests similar assumptions among the most constructive analysts, with the spread above current trading based mainly on expectations for synergy delivery and capital generation after the merger (Investing.com, 18 May 2026).

Intermonte (house note, post-results)

Intermonte maintains a Buy rating on BMPS with a 12-month price target of €11, issued at a reference price of €9.47 following the Q1 2026 results. The broker cites management's confirmation of €700m in targeted synergies and the above-€3.5bn pre-tax profit guidance as the primary support for its stance, adding that it expected the Q1 beat to prompt a positive revision to broader analyst consensus (Intermonte, 13 May 2026).

Across these BMPS stock predictions, 12-month price targets for BMPS range from €6.35 at the low end to €11.60 at the high, with broader consensus aggregates clustering between €10.33 and €10.63 and a smaller international sample anchoring closer to €7.49. The main variables behind this divergence include Mediobanca integration execution, near-term merger cost absorption, and the trajectory of Italian interest rates.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BMPS latest earnings: Q1 2026 results

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena published its Q1 2026 consolidated results on 12 May 2026, reporting a net profit of €521m against a bank-compiled analyst consensus of €511m (Reuters, 12 May 2026). Total revenues rose 2.9% year on year to €1.96bn, also ahead of the €1.92bn forecast, with Mediobanca contributing approximately €925m and standalone MPS revenues rising 2.7% to €1.03bn.

CEO Luigi Lovaglio maintained full-year pre-tax profit guidance above €3.5bn and reiterated €700m in anticipated synergies from the combined group, while around €300m in merger-related integration costs were recognised in the quarter (Yahoo Finance, 12 May 2026). The full merger by incorporation of Mediobanca into MPS remains targeted for completion by end-2026, following the merger plan approved by both boards in March 2026 (Mediobanca, 17 February 2026). The Q1 beat prompted Intermonte to note it expected a positive revision to broader analyst consensus estimates (Intermonte via Websim, 13 May 2026), though analysts at the more cautious end of the range continue to flag near-term earnings dilution from integration costs as a key variable to monitor.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

BMPS stock price: Technical overview

The BMPS stock price trades at €8.50 as of 10:31am UTC on 18 May 2026, sitting below the short-term moving average cluster. According to TradingView, the 20/50/100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) stand at approximately €9.17 / €8.22 / €8.49 / €8.17, with the current price above the 200-day and 50-day SMAs, near the 100-day SMA, and below the 20-day SMA.

The 14-day relative strength index (RSI) reads 39.6, placing momentum in lower-neutral territory, below the 40 threshold that can accompany softer near-term conditions. The average directional index (ADX) at 38.2 may indicate an established trend is in force, per TradingView data.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot sits at €9.81; a sustained daily close above that level could bring the R2 area near €10.57 into view. The classic pivot point (P) at €8.56 represents the first reference on the downside, with the 100-day SMA near €8.49 forming the next MA shelf below. A move below that area could shift attention toward the S1 level at €7.80 (TradingView, 18 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena share price history (2024–2026)

BMPS’s stock price opened May 2024 around €5 and spent much of mid-2024 consolidating in the €4.40–€5.10 range, with a brief dip to a two-year low near €4.12 on 5 August 2024 amid a broad global equity sell-off triggered by recession fears and the unwinding of yen carry trades.

From there, the stock recovered steadily. A sustained rally through late 2024 carried BMPS from around €4.95 at end-October to close the year at €6.81 on 30 December 2024, supported by improving Italian banking sector sentiment and progress on MPS's restructuring narrative. The stock extended those gains into early 2025, briefly touching €7.23 in late January before consolidating.

A sharp drop followed in April 2025, when global markets reacted to US tariff announcements; BMPS fell to a session low of €5.56 on 7 April 2025. The share price then recovered, climbing back above €8 by mid-May 2025. The MPS-Mediobanca merger announcement coincided with further gains through late 2025 and into early 2026, with BMPS reaching €9.49 on 5 January 2026.

BMPS closed at €8.51 on 18 May 2026, approximately 9.1% down year to date from the 2 January 2026 close of €9.36, and 19.9% up year on year from €7.09 on 19 May 2025.