UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG) is trading at €71.07 in the European afternoon session as of 1:13pm UTC on 18 May 2026, within an intraday range of €70.27–€71.69. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

Sentiment around the stock continues to be shaped by the ongoing unsolicited all-share takeover bid for Commerzbank, formally launched on 5 May 2026 (Reuters, 5 May 2026). Under the offer, UniCredit is offering 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share in a deal valued at approximately €35 billion (Barron's, 4 May 2026). UniCredit currently holds approximately 29% of Commerzbank and aims to increase its stake above the 30% threshold under German takeover law, with regulatory approvals expected in Q3 2026 (CNBC, 8 May 2026). The bid follows a record Q1 2026 net profit of €3.22 billion, up 16% year on year, which prompted management to raise full-year 2026 net profit guidance to at least €11 billion (Reuters, 5 May 2026). The ECB held its deposit rate steady at 2% at its 30 April 2026 meeting, citing intensified upside risks to inflation and downside risks to growth as part of the broader backdrop for European financials (European Central Bank, 30 April 2026).

UniCredit stock: Commerzbank bid frames third-party outlook

As of 18 May 2026, third-party UniCredit stock predictions reflect a broadly constructive stance, with consensus ratings sitting at Outperform or equivalent across major aggregators. These views have been shaped by the stock's record Q1 2026 earnings delivery and the pending all-share exchange offer for Commerzbank.

Yahoo Finance (consensus snapshot)

Yahoo Finance reports a 12-month average price target of €79.88 for UCG, drawn from 17 contributing analysts. The figure was captured the day before UniCredit formally launched its Commerzbank offer, and reflects broker models refreshed around the Q1 2026 results release (Yahoo Finance, 4 May 2026).

MarketBeat (broker consensus)

MarketBeat assigns UCG a Moderate Buy consensus rating, based on seven analyst ratings collected over the prior 12 months, comprising five Buy recommendations, one Hold, and one Sell. The aggregator notes that the rating has remained broadly stable amid ongoing deal-execution uncertainty tied to the Commerzbank transaction (MarketBeat, 11 May 2026).

MarketScreener (aggregate consensus)

MarketScreener compiles 17 analyst submissions and records a mean consensus of Outperform, with an average 12-month price target of €83.66, a high target of €96, and a low target of €72, against a last close of €71.16 at the time of publication. The €72–€96 spread between the low and high estimates reflects diverging assumptions on Commerzbank deal dilution, ECB rate normalisation, and UniCredit's earnings trajectory (MarketScreener, 14 May 2026).

UniCredit Investor Relations (sell-side consensus)

UniCredit Investor Relations collates submissions from 15 rated brokers and reports an average 12-month price target of €83.74, with 67% of contributors carrying a Buy-equivalent rating and 33% a Hold; no Sell ratings are recorded. The consensus also embeds a 2026 average stated EPS estimate of €7.40, rising to €8.37 in 2027, with all figures reflecting the pre-Q1 2026 results submission round (UniCredit Investor Relations, 16 April 2026).

Across these sources, 12-month price targets for UCG cluster in the €80–€84 range on a consensus basis, with the high-end individual estimate reaching €96. The common threads are record earnings momentum, capital-return capacity, and material uncertainty around the outcome and potential dilutive impact of the Commerzbank exchange offer.

Predictions and third-party forecasts are inherently uncertain, as they cannot fully account for unexpected market developments. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

UniCredit latest earnings: Q1 2026 results

UniCredit reported net profit of €3.22 billion for the first quarter of 2026, up 16% year on year, beating analyst consensus estimates. Net revenues came in at €6.40 billion, while return on tangible equity (RoTE – the profit generated relative to the tangible book value of equity) stood at 23.4% (UniCredit Investor Relations, 5 May 2026).

Following the results, management raised full-year 2026 net profit guidance to at least €11 billion, up from the prior target of above €10 billion, and confirmed the continuation of its capital distribution programme (Reuters, 5 May 2026). The bank also launched its all-share exchange offer for Commerzbank, under which it is offering 0.485 new UniCredit shares per Commerzbank share in a deal valued at approximately €35 billion (Commerzbank, 5 May 2026). The Q1 2026 results were published on 5 May 2026 via UniCredit's official investor relations channel. The next scheduled results event is the Q2 2026 earnings release, with no confirmed date published as of 18 May 2026.

Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results.

UCG stock price: Technical overview

The UCG stock price trades at €71.07 in the European afternoon session as of as of 1:13pm UTC on 18 May 2026, sitting above the full daily simple moving average cluster, with the 20-, 50-, 100- and 200-day SMAs at approximately €68, €66, €69 and €67, respectively. The current last price holds above all four levels, while the 20-over-50 alignment remains intact, keeping the near-term trend constructive on the daily chart. The Hull moving average (nine-period) at €71.72 sits marginally above the last price, suggesting that momentum is consolidating around the current level.

Momentum indicators from TradingView show the 14-day relative strength index at 58.04, in the upper-neutral range, consistent with a recovering but not stretched upside impulse. The average directional index (14) reads 16.39, indicating a trend of modest strength rather than a firmly established directional move.

On the topside, the classic R1 pivot at €71.79 sits immediately above the last price. A daily close above that level would put the R2 area at €77.96 back in view. On pullbacks, the classic pivot point at €66.53 represents initial reference support, while the 100-day SMA shelf near €69.24 provides the more immediate cushion. A move below that moving-average shelf could risk a test towards the S1 level at €60.36 (TradingView, 18 May 2026).

This is technical analysis for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice or a recommendation to buy or sell any instrument.

UniCredit share price history (2024–2026)

UCG’s stock price opened May 2024 around €36, remaining largely range-bound as Italian banking sentiment stayed cautious amid mixed ECB signals. The stock made steady progress through the second half of 2024, closing the year at €38.57 on 30 December 2024, before accelerating sharply into early 2025 after management unveiled its ‘Unlocked’ strategic plan with ambitious capital-return targets.

The stronger move came through Q1 2025, with the stock climbing from around €40 in January into the high €50s by spring. A sharp reversal followed in early April 2025, when broader market turbulence tied to US tariff announcements pushed UCG to an intraday low of €38.87 on 7 April 2025. The stock recovered quickly, climbing back above €55 by May 2025 and continuing upward through the summer and autumn, supported by strong earnings and growing speculation around a potential Commerzbank move.

That deal catalyst crystallised in early 2026, propelling UCG to an intraday peak of €79.86 on 10 February 2026 – the highest level in the two-year window – as UniCredit confirmed its capital increase ahead of a formal offer. A pullback followed, with the stock retracing towards the mid-€60s by late March 2026 amid deal-execution uncertainty and broader risk-off sentiment, before recovering to €71.08 on 18 May 2026. At that level, it was approximately 0.2% higher year to date and 24.7% higher year on year, but around 11.0% below the February peak.